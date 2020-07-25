Abp presentacion ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
APRENDIZAJE BASADO EN PROYECTOS
ABP  Es una técnica didáctica basada en el diseño de problemas reales (escenarios o situaciones) y un método para encontr...
PASOS PARA REALIZAR “ABP” Planificación Organización de los grupos Definición del problema Lluvia de ideas Planteamiento d...
ROL DEL MAESTRO  Provocar oportunidades de trabajo  Guía para el conocimiento y la solución correcta  Administrador de ...
EVALUACIÓN Evalúe el trabajo de los alumnos mediante la rúbrica compartida con ellos al principio, y anímeles a autoevalua...
Recomendaciones  Es recomendable que sea escogido por los estudiantes en base a sus intereses e investigaciones, por lo t...
Presentación Aprendizaje Basado en Proyectos

