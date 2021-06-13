Ai chap1 intro

Successfully reported this slideshow.
(Fundamentals of) Artificial Intelligence (and Knowledge-based Systems) … Artificial Intelligence ... this course … state-...
2 The mind beaten by the machine?  Is chess playing a proof of intelligent behaviour?
3 Other examples of success: Chatbot Alice:
4 > I’m Daniel A dialogue with Alice-bot: Nice to meet you Daniel. > Do you know Clinton? He was the second Impeached Pres...
5 Dialogue continued: > What is your favorite topic? My favorite subject is artificial intelligence. > What is artificial ...
6 Dialogue continued (2): > How old am I? Is this a trick question? You said you were how many years old? My guess is that...
7 Is Alice intelligent?  ABSOLUTELY NOT !  ~ 50000 fairly trivial input-response rules.  + some pattern matching  + so...
8 Other examples of success (2): Data-mining: Which characteristics in the 3-dimensional structure of new molecules indic...
9 Data mining:  An application of Machine Learning techniques  It solves problems that humans can not solve, because the...
10 Data mining:  A similar application:  In marketing products ... Predicting customer behavior in supermarkets is anoth...
11 Many other applications:  In language and speech processing:  In robotics:  Computer vision:
12 Interest in AI is not new !  A scene from the 17-hundreds:
13 About intelligence ...  When would we consider a program intelligent ?  When do we consider a creative activity of hu...
14 Does numeric computation require intelligence ?  For humans? Xcalc 3921 , 56 x 73 , 13 286 783 , 68  For computers? ...
15 To situate the question: Two different aims of AI:  Long term aim:  develop systems that achieve a level of ‘intellig...
16 The long term goal: The Turing Test
17 The meta-Turing test The meta-Turing test counts a thing as intelligent if “it seeks to devise and apply Turing tests t...
18 Reproduction versus Simulation  At the very least in the context of the short term aim of AI:  we do not want to SIMU...
19 Artificial Intelligence versus Natural Flight
20 Is the case for most of the successful applications !  Deep blue  Alice  Data mining  Computer vision  ...
21 To some extent, we DO simulate: Artificial Neural Nets:  A VERY ROUGH imitation of a brain structure  Work very well ...
22 Different kinds of AI relate to different kinds of Intelligence  Some people are very good in reasoning or mathematics...
23 Which applications are easy ?  For very specialized, specific tasks: AI Example: ECG-diagnosis  For tasks requiring c...
24 Modeling Knowledge … and managing it . The LENAT experiment: 15 years of work by 15 to 30 people, trying to model the c...
25 Multi-disciplinary domain:  Engineering: robotics, vision, control-expert systems, biometrics,  Computer Science: A...
26 Artificial Intelligence is ...  In Engineering and Computer Science: The development and the study of advanced comput...
About this course ...
28 Choice of the material.  Few books are really adequate:  E. Rich ( “Artificial Intelligence’’):  good for some parts...
29 Selection of topics: Contents Handbook of AI Ch.:Artificial Neural Networks … … … … Ch.: Introduction to AI … … … … Ch....
30 Technically: the contents: - Search techniques in AI (Including games) - Constraint processing (Including applications ...
31 Another dimension to view the contents: 1. Basic methods for knowledge representation and problem solving.  the course...
32 Contents (3): Different knowledge representation formalisms ... State space representation and production rules.  Con...
33 … each with their corresponding general purpose problem solving techniques:  State space representation an production ...
34 Contents (4): Some application area’s:  Game playing (in chapter on Search)  Image understanding (in chapter on const...
35 Aims:  Many different angles could be taken: Empirical-Experimental AI Algorithms in AI Formal methods in AI Cognitive...
36 Concrete aims:  Provide insight in the basic achievements of AI.  Prepares for more application oriented courses on A...
37 A missing theme: AGENTS !
38 A missing theme: AGENTS (2).  Yet, a central theme in recent books ! BUT:  Have as their main extra contribution:  ...
39 BUT: no intelligence without interaction with the world!!  See: experiment in middle-ages.  See also philosophy argum...
40 Practical info (FAI)  Exercises: 12.5 OR 20 hours:  mainly practice on the main methods/algorithms presented in the c...
41 Practical info (AI)  Exercises: 25 or 22.5 hours:  mainly practice on the main methods/algorithms presented in the co...
Introduction: State-space Intro: Basic search,Heuristic search: Optimal search: Advanced search: Games: Version Spaces: Co...
43 Examination  Open-book exercise examination  counts for 1/2 of the points  Closed-book theory examination  Together...
44  Alternative examinations possible: For 3rd year BSc and Initial MScStudents  Designing your own exercise (for each p...
×