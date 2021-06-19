Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sectores Económicos. Países Desarrollados y Subdesarrollados

Se presenta un breve descripción de los sectores económicos y los principales aspectos que caracterizan a los países desarrollados y subdesarrollados

Sectores Económicos. Países Desarrollados y Subdesarrollados

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional Experimental Politécnica de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana UNEFA Núcleo Caracas Carrera: Licenciatura Educación Integral Geografía Universal TEMA Nº 5 SECTORES DE LA ECONOMÍA PAÍSES DESARROLLADOS Y SUBDESARROLLADOS Prof. Manuela Veitía Guzmán Junio 2021
  2. 2. SECTORES ECONÓMICOS SECTOR PRIMARIO: Representa el conjunto de actividades económicas que tiene por finalidad, extraer y aprovechar los recursos que brinda la naturaleza, ya sea en el suelo o subsuelo. PRINCIPALES ACTIVIDADES • Agropecuarias: Cultivo, ganadería, avicultura. • Mineras: Extracción hierro, oro, carbón, bauxita, diamante, cobre, entre otros. • Hidrocarburos: Petróleo, gas, otros. • Explotación forestal: Maderas, pulpa, caucho, leña, otros. • Pesca. • Caza. PRINCIPALES CARACTERÍSTICAS: • Las actividades agropecuarias: se practican en la tierra para obtener mayor rendimiento de los cultivos y cría. • La silvicultura se cultivan los árboles para la explotación de madera y pulpa. • La pesca relacionada con la captura de peces y otras especies marinas. • La minería actividad para la extracción de recursos minerales no energéticos y energéticos del suelo y subsuelo. • Los países desarrollados emplean tecnologías modernas y eficientes para lograr una mayor producción. • Generalmente los países desarrollados son los que aportan mayores recursos al comercio mundial. Fuentesite/comofuncionalaeconomia/proceso/paso1 SECTOR PRIMARIO
  3. 3. SECTORES ECONÓMICOS SECTOR SECUNDARIO: Son todas aquellas actividades relacionadas con la industria, porque su objetivo fundamental consiste en la transformación de la materia prima para su aprovechamiento. PRINCIPALES ACTIVIDADES • industrias básicas que realizan la primera transformación. • Industria de transformación que fabrican productos semi elaborados y de consumo final. • La industrias de productos: Tradicionales, intermediarias, mecánicas, residuales. • Industrias pequeñas, medianas y grandes de acuerdo al numero de trabajadores. PRINCIPALES CARACTERÍSTICAS: • La actividad industrial incluye todos los procesos y técnicas que transforma la materia prima para su consumo. • Las industrias se clasifican en función a la actividad, el producto y numero de trabajadores. • La localización de las industrias dependen de la ubicación del acceso a la materia prima, la energía y el agua. • Los factores culturales influyen en su ubicación, como los mercados, transporte, mano de obra. • Requiere de grandes inversiones de capital para su instalación. • La producción es en serie siguiendo un mismo patrón de producción. Fuente:actividades+del+sector+secundario&tbm=isch&ved =2ahUKEwjluZrhi6LxAhWGn
  4. 4. SECTORES ECONÓMICOS SECTOR TERCIARIO: Son aquellas referidas al intercambio a gran escala de bienes y prestación de servicios que son de amplio consumo para los seres humanos. PRINCIPALES ACTIVIDADES • El comercio: Se clasifica en interno y externo. • El comercio interior dentro del mismo espacio geográfico y está organizado al mayor y al detal. • El comercio exterior se produce entre países (importación y exportación). • Los servicios que son los elementos personales y materiales para satisfacer las necesidades.(medico, telecomunicación, educativo, financiero, otros PRINCIPALES CARACTERÍSTICAS: • Se centra en el comercio que es una actividad integrada para transportar los bienes de un espacio a otro hasta el consumidor. • Los medios de transporte y comunicación son de gran relevancia para el desarrollo económico de las naciones. • Estas actividades tienen gran influencia en la modificación del paisaje geográfico. • Se ha producido un incremento en los intercambios comerciales entres los países, aunque desigual. • El comercio fuente importante de empleo. • La prestación de servicios son de tipo privado y público y son de gran importancia para la población. Fuente:actividades+del+sector+terciario&tbm=isch&ved=2a hUK Ewjs0tHxlKLxAhWuh4QIHT48DPoQ2-cCegQIABAA&o
  5. 5. PAISES DESARROLLADOS PRINCIPALES CARACTERÍSTICAS: • Altos ingresos per cápita que genera una alimentación adecuada, altos niveles de educación y cultura, bajo índice de analfabetismo. • Avances científico y tecnológico. • Mayor concentración de la población activa en los sectores secundarios y terciario de la economía. • Tiene un poderoso sector industrial y diversificado que cubre las demandas internas y exportan. • Alta producción y productividad del sector primario, producto del empleo de alta tecnología. • Tienen un mayor consumo de energía. • Alta oferta de productos finales, de allí que tienen una amplia actividad comercial internacional. • Nivel de vida alta de la población, contando con recursos óptimos en medico asistencial, educativos, telecomunicación, seguridad social, otros. • Bajos índices de desempleo. Los países desarrollados en general están asociados a las riquezas, al avance cultural, los progresos científicos, tecnológicos, grado de industrialización, que se traducen en alto nivel de vida de su población.
  6. 6. PAISES SUBDESARROLLADOS PRINCIPALES CARACTERÍSTICAS: • Alto crecimiento de la población. • Generalmente son mono productores en materias primas, de allí que en ese sector concentra la mayor población activa. • No tiene un desarrollo industrial amplio y diferenciado. Es escaso y dependiente de tecnología externa. • Producto de la falta de capital, tienen baja inversión y ahorro. Escaso desarrollo del área científica. • Bajos índices de productividad. La actividad agropecuaria es débil con empleo de técnicas inadecuadas. • Carecen en general de un amplio desarrollo tecnológico propio y de mano de obra calificada. • Deficiencia en la organización que se traduce en prestación de servicios insuficientes y precarios. • Bajo nivel de vida de la población, con bajos ingresos per cápita, que se traduce en alimentación insuficiente e inadecuada y los niveles de escolaridad son reducidos. • Altos índices de desempleo. Los países desarrollados en general están asociados a un bajo nivel de vida, a una economía basada fundamentalmente en la producción de materias primas

