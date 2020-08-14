Successfully reported this slideshow.
Taller obsolescencia

Taller obsolescencia tecnologia

Taller obsolescencia

  1. 1. TALLER TECNOLOGÍA Manuela Vallejo Restrepo – Isabella Hernández Castaño 1. ¿Por qué es importante la calidad en los artefactos tecnológicos? (tener en cuenta el mensaje del vídeo) Es importante la calidad en los artefactos tecnológicos, ya que de esta depende el tiempo de vida útil del artefacto ya sea un celular, una impresora, un teléfono, un televisor o como el ejemplo del video una bombilla. Además, dependiendo de la calidad del producto, pueden aumentar las ventas debido a que los clientes quedan más satisfechos con el artículo adquirido pues tendrá mejor rendimiento, duración y mejor competencia en cuanto al mercado. También es importante la calidad de los artefactos tecnológicos pues quiere decir que estos cumplen las necesidades del cliente y de la sociedad en general, ya que asegura que cumple con las expectativas que se tenga con respecto al artefacto, como lo es decir que un computador cuenta con la calidad necesaria para que un trabajador tenga almacenado la cantidad suficiente de archivos, imágenes, documentos o aplicaciones sin que este llegue a reducir el óptimo y ágil funcionamiento de su sistema operativo. Por último, la calidad de un artefacto tecnológico también garantiza que se cuide el medio ambiente y no exista un derroche ni un alto consumo de la materia prima con la que se realizó dicho artefacto ya que como se mencionó en un principio, tendrá mayor tiempo de uso si su calidad es buena por lo tanto no habrán compras excesivas en poco tiempo del producto, evitando así lo que conocemos como consumismo. 2. De donde nace la obsolescencia programada. Nace del deseo de querer lucrarse de la sociedad, fue creada por Bernard London en 1932, y se hizo más popular cuando el diseñador estadounidense Brooks Stevens habló de la misma en 1954. Sin embargo, la idea la tuvola compañía Cártel Phoebus, pensaron en acortar la vida útil de la bombilla, pasando de durar 2.500 horas a durar 1.000 horas, para que esta tuviera mayores ventas, pues la economía quedó devastada después de la caída de la bolsa de New York, la Gran Depresión en 1929.
  2. 2. 3. ¿De quién depende la obsolescencia programada y por qué? La obsolescencia programada depende de las fábricas, quienes son las que producen artefactos tecnológicos o cualquier otro tipo de producto con las intenciones de que su vida útil sea corta y en poco tiempo sea necesario volver a comprarlo pues sale más económico estoque repararlo o encontrarle otro uso. Aunque, los consumidores deberían preguntarse, después de un año o dos años que es como el tiempo establecido en el que se cambia un producto o un artefacto como un celular, es necesario que seamos conscientes de que es lo que en realidad necesito, más no que tendría por lujo o lo compraría por una tendencia, pues esto aumentaría y le daría la razón a cientos de empresas y fábricas que contribuyen a que la obsolescencia programa sea una amenaza cada vez más grande para el medio ambiente y el pensamiento consumista de las personas. 4. ¿Cuáles creen son las características de un producto con calidad? Las características de un producto con calidad, son aquellas que lo harán reconocido y lo identificarán ante otros del mercado, para esto, las más reconocidas son:  El producto satisface con las necesidades de una sociedad, en especial de aquellas personas que lo van adquirir  Es confiable y seguro, es decir si es un celular debe tener batería y todo un circuito apto en el momento de cargarlo y que este no vaya a causar accidentes como incendios  Deben ser de vida útil prolongada, es decir deben permanecer operativos durante un tiempo más largo que el satisfactorio  El producto cumple con las especificaciones del diseño del producto, además el diseño 5. ¿Qué normas rigen la calidad en la elaboración de los productos? ISO9001: La norma Internacional ISO 9001 está enfocada a la consecución de la calidad en una organización mediante la implementación de un método o Sistema de Gestión de la calidad (SGC).En la norma ISO 9001 se establecen los requisitos de Un Sistema de gestión de la calidad, que permiten a una empresa demostrar su capacidad de satisfacer los requisitos del cliente y para acreditar de esta capacidad ante cualquier parte interesada. El certificado ISO 9001 es el certificado ISO más común y mejor reconocido a nivel general. https://www.normas-iso.com/iso- 9001/
  3. 3. ISO 9000: ISO 9000 es una norma de Gestión de Calidad que contiene las directrices que permiten aumentar la eficiencia de un negocio y la satisfacción del cliente. El objetivo de la ISO 9000 es implementar un sistema de gestión de calidad dentro de una organización, aumentar la productividad, reducir los costos innecesarios y garantizar la calidad de los procesos y productos. ISO 9000 es aplicable a empresas y organizaciones de cualquier sector. El enfoque orientado a procesos hace que la norma sea aplicable también a organizaciones que prestan servicio. Sus directrices generales permiten la flexibilidad necesaria para el diverso mundo empresarial de hoy. ISO 9000 está configurado como un grupo de directrices que ayuda a una empresa a establecer, mantener y mejorar un sistema de gestión de calidad. http://www.pjr.mx/standards/iso-90012008/benefits-of- iso-9000 QS 9000: QS 9000 es un estándar de calidad desarrollado por un esfuerzo conjunto de los "Tres Grandes" fabricantes de automóviles, General Motors, Chrysler y Ford. La norma se divide en tres secciones con la primera sección se ISO 9001 además de algunos requisitos de automoción. La segunda sección se titula "Requisitos adicionales" y contiene los requisitos del sistema que han sido adoptadas por los tres fabricantes de automóviles - General Motors, Chrysler y Ford. La tercera sección se titula la "Sección de cliente específico", que contiene los requisitos del sistema que son únicos para cada fabricante de automóviles o camiones. https://www.manufacturingterms.com/Spanish/QS9000.html Norma VDA: VDA (Verband der Automobilindustrie) es un grupo de interés formado por fabricantes y proveedores de la industria automovilística de Alemania. VDA es conocido por la publicación de una serie de estándares y recomendaciones, entre las cuales destaca la norma que incorpora su acrónimo, donde se define el Sistema de Gestión de la Calidad Alemán en automoción. La última versión de la Norma, VDA 6.1, data de diciembre de 1998, y es de obligado cumplimiento para todos los fabricantes de automóviles alemanes. https://www.portalcalidad.com/etiquetas/288-VDA 6. Escriba tres ventajas y tres desventajas de la obsolescencia programada Ventajas:  Fomenta el consumo: Pues al cambiar constantemente de producto, lo más probable es que se adquiera uno nuevo, esto genera comercio, consumo y aumenta la economía  Genera puestos de trabajo: La relación entre en producto y el trabajador el directa, pues al aumentar la cantidad de productos que se necesiten para el mercado, mayor será la cantidad de empleados que se necesitarán  Constantes avances en investigación y desarrollo: Al sacar a la luz nuevos productos, pueden renovarse constantemente y desarrollarse con más facilidad, permitiendo que sean más avanzados y prácticos
  4. 4.  Desventajas:  Problema real en la gestión de la contaminación: Al existir una mayor producción, siempre se necesitarán nuevos elementos y material para fabricar, lo que puede afectar al medio ambiente. Además los productos ya desechados pueden contener partes que son perjudiciales para el ambiente  Pérdida de recursos naturales: Para fabricar algunos productos, es necesario utilizar recursos naturales que en muchas ocasiones no son renovables, lo que produce su extinción  Cada vez se genera más basura: Al sacar más productos al mercado, se desechará más productos que no serán utilizados de nuevo, esto se convierte en basura 7. Describa con un ejemplo concreto la importancia de la calidaden la producción de artefactos tecnológicos. La nevera, es un artefacto tecnológico que cada día evoluciona más, pues debe satisfacer las necesidades de la sociedad en cuanto al uso de ella diariamente. Seguramente, alguna vez se han preguntado ¿cuánto me va a durar un electrodoméstico como la nevera? Empresas como HACEB, trabajan día a día por elaborar y construir electrodomésticos los cuales tengan una vida útil de la mayor cantidad de tiempo, pues de esta depende los alimentos a refrigerar como carnes frías, verduras, frutas o lácteos que serán consumidos por los miembros del hogar, por lo tanto, si una nevera no es óptima y no tiene garantizadas todas sus funciones desde el momento en el que fue elaborada los alimentos no se van a preservar por
  5. 5. lo tanto puede ocurrir que exista un desperdicio de comida, o los alimentos que se consuman estén en mal estado y causen daños colaterales en la salud de las personas y dado el caso, si la nevera requiere de un arreglo ya sea porque no está congelando y por ende está soltando el agua de sobra al poco tiempo de comprarla esto sería muy costoso y obligaría a los consumidores a invertir dinero nuevamente en su electrodoméstico, aun sabiendo que hace muy poco fue comparada. Este artefactoes sumamente importante para todas las personas, tanto una nevera de alta gama como una de baja gama, pues ésta de alguna forma mantiene una calidad de vida buena en las personas, ya que preserva oayuda a conservar obviamente en buen estado los alimentos u otros productos de uso hogareño, elementos que son fundamentales y altamente vitales. Según expertos el promedio de la vida útil de la mayoría de disposiciones electrónicas del primer usuario disminuyó desde los 14,1 años a los 13 años entre el 2004 y el 2012/2013. El frigorífico, congelador o como la conocemos comúnmente la lavadora dura ahora, de media (al primer usuario) 12,6 años; las lavadoras, 11,9 años, y el lavavajillas, 12,4.

