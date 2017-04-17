Tratamiento Arritmias

TratamientoMANUELA SOTO JIMENEZ
QRS ANORMAL
Fibrilación ventricular Desfibrilación eléctrica asincrónica ( 200-360 joules) asociada a maniobras de resucitación cardio...
Taquicardia Ventricular
Sulfato de magnesio 1-2 g iv en 10 min 200-300 mg por hora durante 4-8 horas Corregir posibles factores precipitantes :Isq...
Asistolia
P ANORMAL
FIBRILACION AURICULAR
Fibrilación auricular
FLUTTER AURICULAR
Reversión a ritmo sinusal - 48 horas o inestabilidad hemodinámica: Cardioversión eléctrica inmediata. + 48 horas o duració...
El papel de antiarrítmicos muy limitado, aunque pueden utilizarse los del grupo Ic y III. Flecainida: dosis 100-150 mg/12h...
TAQUICARDIA SUPRAVENTRICULAR
Restauración del ritmo sinusal La cardioversión eléctrica (INICIO 50 a 100 julios) Adenosina 6mg endovenosos con elevación...
Bloqueos
Primer grado Asintomático – NO cambios en la función cardiaca . Descartar que esté provocado por fármacos antiarrítmicos (...
BLOQUEOS SEGUNDO GRADO– Mobitz 1 No suelen requerir tratamiento, aunque pueden progresar a bloqueos de más alto grado
BLOQUEOS SEGUNDO GRADO– Mobitz 2 TERCER GRADO Implante de marcapasos definitivo por razones pronosticas, incluso en pacien...
  TratamientoMANUELA SOTO JIMENEZ
  2. 2. QRS ANORMAL
  3. 3. Fibrilación ventricular Desfibrilación eléctrica asincrónica ( 200-360 joules) asociada a maniobras de resucitación cardiopulmonar. El tratamiento médico inicial Prevenir recurrencia (lidocaína, bretilio, procainamida o amiodarona) Implante de un Desfibrilador.
  4. 4. Taquicardia Ventricular
  5. 5. Sulfato de magnesio 1-2 g iv en 10 min 200-300 mg por hora durante 4-8 horas Corregir posibles factores precipitantes :Isquemia miocárdica, trastornos electrolíticos, alteraciones del equilibrio ácido-básico Torsades de pointes (QT prolongado)
  6. 6. Asistolia
  7. 7. P ANORMAL
  8. 8. FIBRILACION AURICULAR
  9. 9. Fibrilación auricular
  10. 10. FLUTTER AURICULAR
  11. 11. Reversión a ritmo sinusal - 48 horas o inestabilidad hemodinámica: Cardioversión eléctrica inmediata. + 48 horas o duración indeterminada: Control de frecuencia. Iniciar anticoagulación. •Suficiente 50-100 J.
  12. 12. El papel de antiarrítmicos muy limitado, aunque pueden utilizarse los del grupo Ic y III. Flecainida: dosis 100-150 mg/12h v.o. Propafenona: dosis 150-300 mg/8h v.o. Amiodarona: dosis 200 mg /24h v.o. Anticoagulación
  13. 13. TAQUICARDIA SUPRAVENTRICULAR
  14. 14. Restauración del ritmo sinusal La cardioversión eléctrica (INICIO 50 a 100 julios) Adenosina 6mg endovenosos con elevación del brazo e infusión de 20cc de cloruro de sodio 0.9% En ausencia de síntomas o signos de inestabilidad hemodinámica se considerará TSVP estable (Maniobras vagales)
  15. 15. Bloqueos
  16. 16. Primer grado Asintomático – NO cambios en la función cardiaca . Descartar que esté provocado por fármacos antiarrítmicos (Betabloqueantes, Digoxina, )-Hiperpotasemia. El Bloqueo AV de Primer Grado no precisa implante de Marcapasos.
  17. 17. BLOQUEOS SEGUNDO GRADO– Mobitz 1 No suelen requerir tratamiento, aunque pueden progresar a bloqueos de más alto grado
  18. 18. BLOQUEOS SEGUNDO GRADO– Mobitz 2 TERCER GRADO Implante de marcapasos definitivo por razones pronosticas, incluso en pacientes asintomáticos.
×