VIRUS MARBURGO Universidad Popular Autónoma del Estado de Puebla Herramientas y comunidad digital José Manuel Tepox Nuñez
▸ ¿POR QUE MARBURGO? ▸ EPIDEMIA EN LA REPÚBLICA DEMOCRÁTICA DEL CONGO ▸ LA EPIDEMIA EN ANGOLA 2 ▸ INDICE
  1. 1. VIRUS MARBURGO Universidad Popular Autónoma del Estado de Puebla Herramientas y comunidad digital José Manuel Tepox Nuñez
  2. 2. ▸ ¿POR QUE MARBURGO? ▸ EPIDEMIA EN LA REPÚBLICA DEMOCRÁTICA DEL CONGO ▸ LA EPIDEMIA EN ANGOLA 2 ▸ INDICE
  3. 3. ¿POR QUE MARBURGO? El virus toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica que cundió en el personal de laboratorio encargado de cultivos celulares que había trabajado con riñones de simios ugandeses importados, que luego resultaron estar infectados. 3
  4. 4. EPIDEMIA EN LA REPÚBLICA DEMOCRÁTICA DEL CONGO Entre 1998 y 2000 hubo una epidemia en la República Democrática del Congo, con 154 personas enfermas de las que murieron 128 (mortalidad del 83 %). La mayor parte de los casos ocurrió entre obreros de la mina de oro de Durba, en el noroeste del país, y luego en la aldea vecina de Watsa. 4
  5. 5. LA EPIDEMIA EN ANGOLA En 2004, estalló en Angola una nueva epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica de Marburgo. El brote se originó en la provincia de Uige y los informes finales refirieron 374 casos con 329 decesos. En Italia, esta epidemia causó ruido por la muerte de la pediatra Maria Bonino, trabajadora del hospital de Uige, muerta a los 51 años de edad. 5
  6. 6. ESTRUCTURA DEL VIRUS El virión presenta una morfología irregular (pleomórfica), pues tiene forma de bastoncillo de longitud variable entre los 800 y los 1400 nm y con un diámetro de alrededor de 80 nm. En ocasiones pueden también tener forma circular, de U o de 6. 6
  7. 7. MODALIDADES DE CONTAGIO En particular, el contagio se da a través de los líquidos del cuerpo: sangre, saliva, vómito, heces, orina y secreciones respiratorias. La transmisión por vía sexual es posible durante varias semanas después de la enfermedad. 7
  8. 8. CLÍNICA El periodo de incubación de la enfermedad es de alrededor de 3 a 9 días, pasados los cuales aparece una cefalea frontal y temporal acompañada de malestar general y mialgias. Es característica la fiebre alta (39-40 °C) que aparece ya desde el primer día de enfermedad, a la que sigue una fuerte y rápida debilitación. 8
  9. 9. FUENTES ▸ http://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virus_de_Marburgo Un muerto en Uganda por el marburg, similar al ébola; El Periódico, Barcelona, 7 de octubre de 2014. ▸ Daddario-DiCaprio KM, Geisbert TW, Ströher U, et al.. «Postexposure protection against Marburg haemorrhagic fever with recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus vectors in non- human primates: an efficacy assessment». Lancet 367 (9520): pp. 1399–1404. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(06)68546-2. http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140673606685462/abstract. ▸ Jones SM, Feldmann H, Stroher U et al. (2005). «Live attenuated recombinant vaccine protects nonhuman primates against Ebola and Marburg viruses». Nature Med 11 (7): pp. 786–90. doi:10.1038/nm1258. PMID 15937495. ▸ «Virus de Marburgo». Consultado el 27 de noviembre de 2012. 9

