Tipos y topologias de redes (1)

Manuel Rosales CI:28321149 Ing. Industrial
 1.-Qué son las redes de computadoras?  2.-¿Cuáles son los tipos de red de computadoras?  3.-Cuáles son las topologías ...
 Una red de computadoras (también llamada red de ordenadores o red informática) es un conjunto de equipos nodos y softwar...
 El término red hace referencia a un conjunto de sistemas informáticos independientes conectados entre sí, de tal forma q...
 Para llevar a cabo un intercambio de datos, los terminales modernos como smartphones, tablets, ordenadores portátiles o ...
 Si una red está formada por más de un ordenador, esta recibe el nombre de Local Area Network (LAN). Una red local de tal...
 La Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) o red de área metropolitana es una red de telecomunicaciones de banda ancha que comun...
 Mientras que las redes Metropolitan Area Networks comunican puntos que se encuentran cerca unos de los otros en regiones...
 Es una red virtual (VPN)es una red de comunicación virtual que utiliza la infraestructura de una red física para asociar...
Enrutador inalámbrico Red domestica activa Laptop(Portatil) PC Laptop(Portatil)
Para diseñar este esquema con 2 pc y 2 laptop,(Una en la parte superior y la otra inferior), Y las laptops con conectivida...
