Product Teams Need A Family Too! @ Iberia SWE Fest, Mar 2023

Apr. 16, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Product Teams Need A Family Too! @ Iberia SWE Fest, Mar 2023

Apr. 16, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Technology

Upgrade of the "Product Teams Need A Family Too!" talk with new insights and techniques from the last few years.

Upgrade of the "Product Teams Need A Family Too!" talk with new insights and techniques from the last few years.

Technology
Product Teams Need A Family Too! @ Iberia SWE Fest, Mar 2023

  1. 1. TeamTopologies.com @TeamTopologies Product Teams Need a Family Too! Manuel Pais @manupaisable 30 Mar 2023 @ IAGTech SWE Fest Madrid
  2. 2. Manuel Pais 2 Independent IT organizational consultant and trainer Ex-dev, ex-build manager, ex-tester, ex-team lead LinkedIn instructor on CI/CD LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/manuelpais
  3. 3. Team Topologies 4 Organizing business and technology teams for fast ﬂow Matthew Skelton & Manuel Pais IT Revolution Press, 2019 teamtopologies.com/book
  4. 4. “innovative tools and concepts for structuring the next generation digital operating model” Charles T. Betz, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research 5
  5. 5. Remote Team Interactions Workbook 6 Using Team Topologies Patterns for Remote Working Matthew Skelton & Manuel Pais IT Revolution Press, 2022 teamtopologies.com/workbook
  6. 6. Fast Flow doesn’t mean a “feature factory” ! 9
  7. 7. 10 Rapid ﬂow of change
  8. 8. 11 Rapid feedback from running systems
  9. 9. Business Agility: the ability to respond rapidly* to changing internal and external conditions (* in hours)
  10. 10. Business Agility requires modern engineering, autonomous teams, alignment to value streams
  11. 11. coding testing deploying security infra ops CI/CD arch & design
  12. 12. coding testing deploying security infra ops CI/CD arch & design building the product right
  13. 13. coding testing deploying security infra ops UX monitor metrics product viability experiment CI/CD arch & design
  14. 14. coding testing deploying security infra ops UX monitor metrics product viability experiment CI/CD arch & design building the right product
  15. 15. “Great products emerge from empowered, fully cross-functional teams.” – John Cutler, 2019 32
  16. 16. 33 a) mission
  17. 17. 34 https://teamtopologies.com/key-concepts-content/ﬁnding-good-stream-boundari es-with-independent-service-heuristics
  18. 18. 37 https://teamtopologies.com/key-concepts-content/exploring-team-and-s ervice-boundaries-with-user-needs-mapping
  19. 19. 38 b) autonomy
  20. 20. 39 Autonomy as the capacity to be self-suﬃcient delivering value to customers (with guardrails)
  21. 21. Team API 41 ● Code & artifacts owned by the team ● Versioning & testing approach ● Wiki and documentation ● Ways of working ● Roadmap & priorities ● Communication preferences (when/how) https://github.com/TeamTopologies/Team-API-template
  22. 22. Team dependencies tracking 42 https://github.com/TeamTopologies/Team-Dependencies-Tracking
  23. 23. 44 c) capabilities
  24. 24. 45 How to alleviate the tension between: team autonomy (increases ﬂow) and lack of capabilities (decreases ﬂow)
  25. 25. 47
  26. 26. 48 Handovers kill ﬂow
  27. 27. 49 Handovers (can) kill ﬂow
  28. 28. 50 in-ﬂow blocking dependencies based on handovers & coordination out-of-ﬂow non-blocking dependencies based on capabilities & independent streams
  29. 29. 51
  30. 30. 52 https://puppet.com/resources/report/2021-state-of-devops-report
  31. 31. “Highly evolved ﬁrms have a small number of team types whose role and responsibilities are clearly understood by their adjacent teams.” – State of DevOps Report, 2021 53
  32. 32. 54
  33. 33. “Cognitive load is the total amount of mental eﬀort being used in the working memory” - John Sweller 57
  34. 34. 65 Cognitive load Intrinsic (core skills) Extraneous (distractions) Germane (customer focus)
  35. 35. 4 key metrics: ‘Accelerate’ 66 lead time deployment frequency mean time to restore (MTTR) change fail percentage
  36. 36. Business Agility: the ability to respond rapidly* to changing internal and external conditions (* in hours)
  37. 37. 68
  38. 38. “Highly evolved ﬁrms use a combination of stream-aligned teams and platform teams as the most eﬀective way to manage team cognitive load at scale” – State of DevOps Report, 2021 69
  39. 39. “A digital platform is a foundation of self-service APIs, tools, services, knowledge and support which are arranged as a compelling internal product.” – Evan Bottcher, 2018 71
  40. 40. “A digital platform is a foundation of self-service APIs, tools, services, knowledge and support which are arranged as a compelling internal product.” – Evan Bottcher, 2018 72
  41. 41. A good platform is treated as a product (reliable, usable, ﬁt for purpose) 73
  42. 42. ⏳ ⏳ Blocking Non- Blocking
  43. 43. 75 A platform is a curated experience for engineers (the customers of the platform).
  44. 44. 76 Platform as Shared Services based on standardization Platform as a Product based on reducing cognitive load
  45. 45. 78
  46. 46. 81 Experts as ivory tower based on top-down guidance Experts as enablers based on mentoring and teaching
  47. 47. 82 Enabling teams help teams on the ground + sense for organizational challenges + co-drive platform evolution
  48. 48. 83 Enabling teams can work well in tandem with CoP, CoE, Guilds, etc (the “glue factor”)
  49. 49. 84
  50. 50. 85
  51. 51. 87
  52. 52. 88 Collaboration: 2 teams working together X-as-a-Service: 1 provides, 1 consumes Facilitating: 1 team helps another
  53. 53. Stream-aligned Team API 89 Example: Teams we currently interact with Team Name Interaction Mode Purpose Duration Test Automation Enabling team Facilitating Understand test automation and data mgmt examples for iOS 2 months (from Mar 30 to May 29, 1 day per week) Monitoring & Telemetry Platform team Collaboration Store and visualize data on product features usage 3 weeks (from Apr 13 to Apr 30, 2h per day)
  54. 54. 90
  55. 55. When used with care, these are the only four fundamental team types and three core interaction modes needed to build, run & evolve modern software-enriched services. 91
  56. 56. Also important 94 Team-sized software Avoid Conway mismatches Organizational sensing Thinnest Viable Platform (TVP)
  57. 57. Free Resources 95 teamtopologies.com/learn (infographics, slides, video) teamtopologies.com/examples (uSwitch, WealthWizards & more)
  58. 58. Infographics ● Getting Started ● In a Nutshell 96 teamtopologies.com/infographics
  59. 59. academy.teamtopologies.com
  60. 60. Copyright © 2022-2023 Team Topologies Ltd. All rights reserved. teamtopologies.com 98

