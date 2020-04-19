Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL AMOR ES IMPOSIBLE Amémonos unos a otros, porque el amor es de Dios, y todo el que ama es nacido de Dios y conoce a Dios...
El desafío del amor comienza con un secreto. • Y aunque ha sido un elemento tácito cada día, es probable que hayas ido acu...
¿Cuál es el secreto? • “Tu corazón no puede fabricar el amor incondicional (o amor ágape)”. Es imposible. Excede tus capac...
¿Cómo logro ese amor Ágape? • Te guste o no, el amor ágape no es algo que puedes hacer. Es algo que solo Dios puede hacer ...
¿Estas fallando en expresar ese amor? • ¿Pero cuántas veces tu amor no ha podido evitar que mientas, que codicies, que rea...
¿Qué impide que exprese este amor Ágape? ¿Por qué no soy capaz? • Ninguno de nosotros ha alcanzado los mandamientos de Dio...
El pecado no permite dar el amor Ágape 1. EL PECADO DESTRUYE LA RELACIÓN CONYUGAL. El pecado lastima y destruye la relació...
Entonces, no puedes dar lo que no tienes. • No puedes invocar reservas ni recursos interiores que no existen. Así como no ...
El amor es de Dios • "El amor es de Dios" (1 Juan 4:7). Y solo los que le han permitido a Dios que entre a su corazón por ...
¿Entonces el secreto es? 1.Rendirte a Cristo, su poder puede obrar a través de ti. Aún en tu mejor momento, no estás a la ...
¿Entonces el secreto es? 2.Recibir el amor de Dios, así que este secreto inquietante (por más frustrante que parezca) tien...
3.Entregar tu vida a Cristo, Sencillamente, no podrás hacerlo sin Dios. Quizá nunca le entregaste tu corazón a Cristo, per...
¿Que ganamos con arrepentirnos ? El arrepentirnos de todos nuestros pecados delante de Dios trae paz y libertad a nuestro ...
Y si soy creyente pero no practico el amor Ágape Quizá, ya seas creyente, pero admites que te has alejado de tu comunión c...
EL DESAFÍO DE HOY Vuelve a mirar los desafíos de los días anteriores. ¿Hubo algunos que te parecieron imposibles? ¿Has tom...
Cambio de actitud ¿Qué crees que Dios te está diciendo? ¿Sientes que algo se agita en tu interior? ¿Qué decisión has tomad...
El amor es imposible
