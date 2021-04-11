Htm trabalho

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Arquitetua Avançada de Computadores Estudo dos Sistemas de Memórias Virtuais Grupo n.º 7
20180573 20180258 20180257 Integrantes do Grupo Manuel Júnior F. Freitas Almeida Tomás Kapango Ndombele João Baptista
Memória virtual é uma técnica que se combina as memórias principal e secundária para dar a impressão ao usuário de existir...
SISTEMA DE MEMÓRIA E SUAS CARACTERÍSTICAS A memória dos computadores é um elemento indispensável e tão importante quanto a...
Para o funcionamento adequado de um computador, é necessário dispor, nele mesmo, de diferentes tipos de memória. Em alguma...
Considerando os diversos tipos de memórias existentes, as quais variam em função de sua tecnologia de fabricação, capacida...
Figura 1. Características básicas dos tipos de memória Localização É Volátil? Velocidade Capacidade de armazenamento Custo...
Memória Cache Na busca de soluções para a limitação imposta pela comunicação entre processador e memória, foi desenvolvida...
Nesse caso, quando o processador solicita um determinado dado e o encontra na cache, não há necessidade de requisitá-lo à ...
Memória principal A memória principal é denominada memória RAM (Random Access Me- mory), corresponde a um tipo de memória ...
Organização da memória principal A memória principal encontra-se organizada em um conjunto de células, sendo que cada uma ...
A quantidade de bits que pode ser armazenada em uma célula é definida pelo fabricante. Uma célula contendo N bits permite ...
A memória secundária também é denominada de memória de massa, por possuir uma capacidade de armazenamento muito superior à...
H D são especificados o posicionamento dos “Units” nas páginas e a aparência gráfica da aplicação. As especificações de We...
Memória virtual é uma técnica que usa a memória secundária como uma cache para armazenamento secundário. Houve duas motiva...
A memória virtual consiste em recursos de hardware e software com três funções básicas: i. Realocação (ou recolocação), pa...
Todos os computadores modernos de uso genérico utilizam memória virtual para executar a mais simples das aplicações, tais ...
A memória virtual foi desenvolvida por volta de 1959-1962, na Universidade de Manchester para o Computador Atlas, terminad...
Existem dois mecanismos principais para implementação da memória virtual: paginação e segmentação. Na paginação a memória ...
Na segmentação existem vários espaços de endereçamento para cada aplicação (os segmentos). Neste caso, o endereçamento con...
CONCLUSÃO Concluímos que um programa no ambiente de memória virtual não faz referência a endereços físicos, somente a ende...
MUITO OBRIGADO!
