Republica Bolivariana De Venezuela IVSS Dr. José María Carabaño Tosta Post Grado: Pediatría y Puericultura Monitor: Dra. L...
 1962 Ácido nalidíxico (Cloroquina)  Finales de los 70’s Modificaciones estructurales  Mediados de los 80´s Usado en ni...
Fina Ares Álvarez, et al. Quinolonas en Pediatría Son antibacterianos sintéticos, es decir, que no son producidos por micr...
Actúan inhibiendo selectivamente la ADN-girasa bacteriana o la topoisomerasa IV Fina Ares Álvarez, et al. Quinolonas en Pe...
Revista de Enfermedades Infecciosas en Pediatría 2013 Vol. XXVII Núm. 106  Rápida absorción en el tracto gastrointestinal...
Revista de Enfermedades Infecciosas en Pediatría 2013 Vol. XXVII Núm. 106 Disminuyen su concentración (25-90%)  Antiácido...
Revista de Enfermedades Infecciosas en Pediatría 2013 Vol. XXVII Núm. 106  Náuseas  Trastornos del tracto gastrointestin...
 1962 Streptomyces lincolnensis  1966 Modificaciones estructurales Clindamicina Lincomicina http://www.escueladeantibiot...
Son antibióticos naturales y semisintéticos de espectro medio, primariamente bacteriostáticos, formado por dos antibiótico...
• Inhiben la síntesis de proteínas al bloquear la elongación por interferencia de la enzima peptidil-transferasa • Porción...
Clindamicina • Buena absorción VO • Biodisponibilidad 90% • Semivida de 2 a 2.5 horas • Penetración en tejidos: óseo y pul...
 No se deben utilizar con bactericidas debido a que su acción bacteriostática genera antagonismo.  Poseen propiedades de...
Lincomicina Clindamicina Staphylococcus aureus Staphylococcus epidermidis Streptococcus pneumoniae Streptococcus pyogenes ...
Lincomicina Clindamicina Vía oral a 30-60 mg/kg/día cada 8 hrs IV o IM a 10-20 mg/kg/día cada 8 hrs Vía oral 10 a 25 mg/kg...
 Reacciones gastrointestinales  Rash cutáneo, urticaria  Hipotensión severa  Hepatotoxicidad con ictericia colestática...
Uso de quinolonas y lincosamidas en pediatria

  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana De Venezuela IVSS Dr. José María Carabaño Tosta Post Grado: Pediatría y Puericultura Monitor: Dra. Lourdes Álvarez Residente: Manuel Díaz Maracay, Octubre del 2020 Quinolonas y Lincosamida
  2. 2.  1962 Ácido nalidíxico (Cloroquina)  Finales de los 70’s Modificaciones estructurales  Mediados de los 80´s Usado en niños Revista de Enfermedades Infecciosas en Pediatría 2013 Vol. XXVII Núm. 106
  3. 3. Fina Ares Álvarez, et al. Quinolonas en Pediatría Son antibacterianos sintéticos, es decir, que no son producidos por microorganismos, a diferencia de otros antibióticos. 1ra Generación 2da Generación 3ra Generación 4ta Generación Ácido nalidíxico Ácido pipernídico Norfloxacino Ciprofloxacino Ofloxacino Levofloxacino Moxifloxacino Gemifloxacino
  4. 4. Actúan inhibiendo selectivamente la ADN-girasa bacteriana o la topoisomerasa IV Fina Ares Álvarez, et al. Quinolonas en Pediatría
  5. 5. Revista de Enfermedades Infecciosas en Pediatría 2013 Vol. XXVII Núm. 106  Rápida absorción en el tracto gastrointestinal  Alcanzar concentraciones séricas pico en 1 o 2 horas  Niveles en suero tras administración oral o parenteral, parecidos  Biodisponibilidad de buena a excelente (>50%-100%)  Distribución a órganos y tejidos  Eliminación renal o hepática.
  7. 7. Revista de Enfermedades Infecciosas en Pediatría 2013 Vol. XXVII Núm. 106 Disminuyen su concentración (25-90%)  Antiácidos  suplementos nutricionales  Minerales  Multivitamínicos  Sucralfato Incrementan  Efecto anticoagulante de warfarina  Valores de cafeína  Teofilina  Riesgo de crisis convulsivas con AINEs  Hipo o hiperglucemia con hipoglucemiantes orales o insulina
  10. 10. Revista de Enfermedades Infecciosas en Pediatría 2013 Vol. XXVII Núm. 106  Náuseas  Trastornos del tracto gastrointestinal  efectos sobre el sistema nervioso central (cefalea, insomnio y mareo)  Daños en tendones, principalmente en el tendón de Aquiles (ciprofloxacino, norfloxacino y levofloxacino)  Alargamiento del QT corregido
  11. 11.  1962 Streptomyces lincolnensis  1966 Modificaciones estructurales Clindamicina Lincomicina http://www.escueladeantibioticos.com/phone/lincosamidas.html
  12. 12. Son antibióticos naturales y semisintéticos de espectro medio, primariamente bacteriostáticos, formado por dos antibióticos  Lincomicina  Clindamicina ANTIBIÓTICOS SISTÉMICOS EN DERMATOLOGÍA. Dermatología Peruana 2004; vol 14: No 3
  13. 13. • Inhiben la síntesis de proteínas al bloquear la elongación por interferencia de la enzima peptidil-transferasa • Porción 23s • Subunidad 50s http://www.escueladeantibioticos.com/phone/lincosamidas.html
  14. 14. Clindamicina • Buena absorción VO • Biodisponibilidad 90% • Semivida de 2 a 2.5 horas • Penetración en tejidos: óseo y pulmonar • No atraviesa barrera HE • Metaboliza en hígado, elimina en bilis y orina ANTIBIÓTICOS SISTÉMICOS EN DERMATOLOGÍA. Dermatología Peruana 2004; vol 14: No 3 Lincomicina • No tiene una buena absorción intestinal • Vía parenteral se distribuye en muchos tejidos del cuerpo • Vida media de 3 a 6 horas
  15. 15.  No se deben utilizar con bactericidas debido a que su acción bacteriostática genera antagonismo.  Poseen propiedades de bloqueo neuromuscular y pueden potenciar la acción de otros agentes con estas propiedades  Incompatible con ampicilina, aminofilina, fenilhidantoína sódica, barbitúricos, gluconato de calcio y sulfato de magnesio. https://www.iqb.es/cbasicas/farma/farma04/l048.htm
  16. 16. Lincomicina Clindamicina Staphylococcus aureus Staphylococcus epidermidis Streptococcus pneumoniae Streptococcus pyogenes Peptostreptococcus spp. Actinomyces spp. Propionibacterium spp. Eubacterium spp Clostridium difficile Bacteroides fragilis Staphylococcus aureus Staphylococcus epidermidis Streptococcus pneumoniae Streptococcus pyogenes Pneumocystis carinii Corynebacterium diphtheria Chlamydia trachomatis. https://www.iqb.es/cbasicas/farma/farma04/l048.htm
  17. 17. Lincomicina Clindamicina Vía oral a 30-60 mg/kg/día cada 8 hrs IV o IM a 10-20 mg/kg/día cada 8 hrs Vía oral 10 a 25 mg/kg/día cada 8 o 6 hrs Parenteral 25 a 40 mg/kg/día cada 8 o 6 hrs  La administración intravenosa debe ser extremadamente lenta, por el riesgo de hipotensión que en ocasiones es severa.  Las lincosamidas no atraviesan la barrera hematoencefalica http://www.escueladeantibioticos.com/phone/lincosamidas.html
  18. 18.  Reacciones gastrointestinales  Rash cutáneo, urticaria  Hipotensión severa  Hepatotoxicidad con ictericia colestática  Colitis pseudomembranosa  Bloqueo neuromuscular http://www.escueladeantibioticos.com/phone/lincosamidas.html

