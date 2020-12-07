Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Republica Bolivariana De Venezuela IVSS Dr. José María Carabaño Tosta Post Grado: Pediatría y Puericultura Monitor: Dra. L...
 1959 Rhône Poulenc (Sanofi Aventis)  1963 Aprobado por la Asociación de Alimentos y Drogas (FDA) Revista Facultad Medic...
Es un agente sintético antibacteriano y antiparasitario que se encuentra clasificado dentro de la clase de nitroimidazoles...
LOS NITROIMIDAZOLES COMO MODELO DE MUTAGÉNESIS QUÍMICA Y MUERTE CELULAR. Universidad del Bío Bío Chillán, Chile  Relativa...
 Puede ser administrado por vía oral, intravenosa, tópica, vaginal y rectal  Alcanzar concentraciones séricas pico en 1 ...
Revista Facultad Medicina UNAM Vol.44 No.6. Metronidazol: una visión integral
Comite-medicamentos/pediamecum/Metronidazol. Asociación Española de Pediatría.  Infecciones por anaerobios Neonatos Dosis...
Comite-medicamentos/pediamecum/Metronidazol. Asociación Española de Pediatría. Amibiasis Dosis 40– 50 mg/kg/día cada 6-8 h...
Raramente son lo suficientemente severos como para que causen la suspensión del tratamiento  Trastornos del tracto gastro...
Teratogenicidad y embriotoxicidad Revista Facultad Medicina UNAM Vol.44 No.6. Metronidazol: una visión integral  El MTZ p...
Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios. Alcohol: puede producirse acumulación de acetaldehído por interfe...
Metronidazol
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Metronidazol

17 views

Published on

Metronidazol, usos terapeuticos en pediatria

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Metronidazol

  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana De Venezuela IVSS Dr. José María Carabaño Tosta Post Grado: Pediatría y Puericultura Monitor: Dra. Lourdes Álvarez Residente: Dr. Manuel Díaz Maracay, Noviembre del 2020
  2. 2.  1959 Rhône Poulenc (Sanofi Aventis)  1963 Aprobado por la Asociación de Alimentos y Drogas (FDA) Revista Facultad Medicina UNAM Vol.44 No.6. Metronidazol: una visión integral • Azomicina (Nitroimidazol) • Trichomonas vaginalis
  3. 3. Es un agente sintético antibacteriano y antiparasitario que se encuentra clasificado dentro de la clase de nitroimidazoles, y cuyo uso en la práctica clínica ya tiene casi 60 años. Revista Facultad Medicina UNAM Vol.44 No.6. Metronidazol: una visión integral
  4. 4. LOS NITROIMIDAZOLES COMO MODELO DE MUTAGÉNESIS QUÍMICA Y MUERTE CELULAR. Universidad del Bío Bío Chillán, Chile  Relativamente inactivo hasta que es metabolizado dentro de los organismos susceptibles  Se reduce dando un radical aniónico altamente reactivo (hidroxilamina)  Proteínas transportadoras de electrones (Ferrodoxina oxidoreductasa o flavodoxina)  Formación de N-(2-hidroxietil) del ácido oxámico y de acetamida.  El MTZ daña a las células al formar aductos con las proteínas y los ácidos nucleicos.
  5. 5.  Puede ser administrado por vía oral, intravenosa, tópica, vaginal y rectal  Alcanzar concentraciones séricas pico en 1 o 2 horas  Se distribuye ampliamente a tejidos y fluidos  Biodisponibilidad de buena a excelente (>90%)  La unión a proteínas plasmáticas es inferior al 20%.  Metabolización hepática.  Semivida es de 8 horas  (60-80%) se excreta en orina, en heces una pequeña cantidad (6-15%). Revista Facultad Medicina UNAM Vol.44 No.6. Metronidazol: una visión integral
  6. 6. Revista Facultad Medicina UNAM Vol.44 No.6. Metronidazol: una visión integral
  7. 7. Comite-medicamentos/pediamecum/Metronidazol. Asociación Española de Pediatría.  Infecciones por anaerobios Neonatos Dosis Dosis de carga 15mg/kg Dosis de mantenimiento Edad gestacional Prematuros < ó = a 25 semanas 7,5 mg/kg cada 24 horas Prematuros de 26-27 semanas 10 mg/kg cada 24 horas Prematuros entre 28-33 semanas 7,5 mg/kg cada 12 horas Neonatos entre 34-44 semanas 10 mg/kg cada 12 horas Neonatos > de 45 semanas 7,5 mg/kg cada 6 horas Lactantes y niños 30mg/kg/día dividido cada 6 horas (máx 4 gr/día)
  8. 8. Comite-medicamentos/pediamecum/Metronidazol. Asociación Española de Pediatría. Amibiasis Dosis 40– 50 mg/kg/día cada 6-8 horas durante 10 días Lambliasis 15 mg/kg/dia cada 8 horas 5-7 días. Dosis maxima diaria 500 mg 2 a 5 años 250 mg/día por 5 días. 5 a 10 años 375 mg/día por 5 días 10 a 15 años 500 mg/día por 5 días. Helicobacter pylori 15-20 mg/kg/día cada 12 horas vía oral durante 4 semanas Colitis pseudomembranosa 250mg cada 6 horas durante 7-10 días oral
  9. 9. Raramente son lo suficientemente severos como para que causen la suspensión del tratamiento  Trastornos del tracto gastrointestinal (náuseas, vómitos, diarrea)  Trastornos de la piel y del tejido subcutáneo (rash, prurito, urticaria, fiebre, angioedema)  Trastornos del sistema nervioso (cefaleas, convulsiones, vértigo)  Trastornos oculares (diplopía, miopía) Comite-medicamentos/pediamecum/Metronidazol. Asociación Española de Pediatría.
  10. 10. Teratogenicidad y embriotoxicidad Revista Facultad Medicina UNAM Vol.44 No.6. Metronidazol: una visión integral  El MTZ presenta un potencial teratogénico y embriotóxico en ratones, ratas, conejos  No se recomienda el tratamiento con MTZ durante el primer trimestre del embarazo. Carcinogenicidad  Agencia Internacional para la Investigación sobre el Cáncer (IARC por sus siglas en inglés) clasifica al MTZ dentro del grupo 2B, es decir que es un agente con evidencia insuficiente para ser considerado carcinógeno humano
  11. 11. Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios. Alcohol: puede producirse acumulación de acetaldehído por interferencia con la oxidación del alcohol Warfarina: potencia los efectos anticoagulantes Fenitoína o fenobarbital: pueden acelerar la eliminación de Metronidazol, reduciendo sus niveles plasmáticos. Por otra parte, Metronidazol puede aumentar la concentración plasmáticas de Fenitoína.

×