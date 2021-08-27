Successfully reported this slideshow.
Módulo de Proyectos electrónicos II 1 Ing. Manuel Rodrigo Cerna León CORRENTOMETRO Es un equipo electrónico naval que se u...
Módulo de Proyectos Electrónicos II Ing. Manuel Rodrigo Cerna León . Características del Correntómetro Furuno Modelo CI-68...
Módulo de Proyectos electrónicos II 3 Ing. Manuel Rodrigo Cerna León Capturas de Pantalla VECTOR DE MAREAS • Corriente de ...
Módulo de Proyectos Electrónicos II 4 Ing. Manuel Rodrigo Cerna León VELOCIDAD DE BARCO
Módulo de proyectos Electrónicos II 5 Ing. Manuel Rodrigo Cerna León PISTA
Módulo de Proyectos Electrónicos II 6 Ing. Manuel Rodrigo Cerna León NIVEL DE ECO
Modulo de Proyectos Electrónicos II 7 Ing. Manuel Rodrigo Cerna León TEXTO
Módulo: de Proyectos Electrónicos II 8 Pablo Martínez Gayoso REGISTRO DE MAREAS
Módulo: de proyectos electrónicos II 9 Ing. Manuel Rodrigo Cerna León Especificaciones Técnicas GENERAL Monitor: LCD TFT a...
Technology
Aug. 27, 2021
EL CORRENTOMETRO

Equipo naval para medir la corriente marina

EL CORRENTOMETRO

  1. 1. Módulo de Proyectos electrónicos II 1 Ing. Manuel Rodrigo Cerna León CORRENTOMETRO Es un equipo electrónico naval que se utiliza para obtener las mediciones de corriente de agua altamente precisas utilizando la tecnología acústica confiable de punta. El Correntómetro muestra la velocidad y dirección de la marea en tres capas de profundidad y la velocidad del barco en una pantalla LCD de colores de alta definición. Principio de funcionamiento efecto Doppler, mediante el cual mide la velocidad de la corriente por la transmisión de un pulso corto de sonido, escuchando su eco y midiendo el cambio en la frecuencia del eco. Su sistema está conformado por los 4 haces acústicos son de frecuencia 600KHz (uno vertical y 3 inclinados 25°).
  2. 2. Módulo de Proyectos Electrónicos II Ing. Manuel Rodrigo Cerna León . Características del Correntómetro Furuno Modelo CI-68 -Diseño compacto de 3 unidades para facilitar la instalación y el mantenimiento. -LCD en color de alta definición de 10.4 " -La configuración del sistema de caja negra permite el uso de monitores CRT o LCD opcionales -Visualización continua de la velocidad y dirección de la marea en cinco capas de profundidad diferentes -Sistema de triple haz para menos errores en la detección de corriente de marea -Presentación actual de marea real con navegador GPS externo y brújula satelital Capturas de pantalla
  3. 3. Módulo de Proyectos electrónicos II 3 Ing. Manuel Rodrigo Cerna León Capturas de Pantalla VECTOR DE MAREAS • Corriente de la capa 1: Amarillo• Corriente de la capa 2: Púrpura • Corriente de la capa 3: Azul claro• Vector de velocidad del barco propio: Verde- • Línea de proa: Blanco (de trazos)
  4. 4. Módulo de Proyectos Electrónicos II 4 Ing. Manuel Rodrigo Cerna León VELOCIDAD DE BARCO
  5. 5. Módulo de proyectos Electrónicos II 5 Ing. Manuel Rodrigo Cerna León PISTA
  6. 6. Módulo de Proyectos Electrónicos II 6 Ing. Manuel Rodrigo Cerna León NIVEL DE ECO
  7. 7. Modulo de Proyectos Electrónicos II 7 Ing. Manuel Rodrigo Cerna León TEXTO
  8. 8. Módulo: de Proyectos Electrónicos II 8 Pablo Martínez Gayoso REGISTRO DE MAREAS
  9. 9. Módulo: de proyectos electrónicos II 9 Ing. Manuel Rodrigo Cerna León Especificaciones Técnicas GENERAL Monitor: LCD TFT a color de 10.4 ", 640 x 480 píxeles Velocidad de la marea: 0.0 ～ 9.9 kt Precisión de mediciones: ± 2% de la velocidad del barco + 0.2 kt Número de capas: 5 capas Rango de profundidad : 2 a 75% de profundidad de agua hasta 150 m (se requiere más de 22 m de profundidad de agua en el modo de seguimiento del terreno. Se requiere más de 40 m de profundidad de agua en el modo de seguimiento de agua) Frecuencia: 244 kHz Impermeabilización : Unidad de transceptor / monitor: IPX0 Unidad de control: IPX2 (panel), IPX0 (chasis) Caja de conexiones: IPX4 Transductor: IPX8 Fuente de alimentación :115/230 VAC Talla : 327 (alto) x 290 (ancho) x 171 (profundo) Peso Unidad de pantalla / control (MU-100C ・ CI-6888 ： 6.0 kg) Unidad transceptora (CI-6810 ： 19.0 kg) Transductor (CI-620-1-68 ： 21 kg)

Equipo naval para medir la corriente marina

