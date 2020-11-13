Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AMAT VICTORIA CURAM Plan de Entrenamiento para Árbitros Semana 10 al 12 de noviembre 2020 P.F: Manuel Castro / 9899-5747
AMAT VICTORIA CURAM Objetivo Específico:  Entrenar resistencia mixta mediante 4 estaciones de trabajo en circuito.  Mejo...
AMAT VICTORIA CURAM Objetivo Específico:  Entrenar resistencia anaeróbica. 11 noviembre de 2020 Fase Inicial Calentamient...
AMAT VICTORIA CURAM Objetivo Específico:  Entrenar resistencia mixta haciendo el uso correcto de la técnica de carrera. 1...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plan entrenamiento arbitros zn - 10 al 12 de noviembre

2 views

Published on

Plan de entrenamiento

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plan entrenamiento arbitros zn - 10 al 12 de noviembre

  1. 1. AMAT VICTORIA CURAM Plan de Entrenamiento para Árbitros Semana 10 al 12 de noviembre 2020 P.F: Manuel Castro / 9899-5747
  2. 2. AMAT VICTORIA CURAM Objetivo Específico:  Entrenar resistencia mixta mediante 4 estaciones de trabajo en circuito.  Mejorar la coordinación y desplazamientos con cambios de dirección. 10 noviembre de 2020 Fase Inicial Calentamiento 15” (Ejercicios lubricación articular).  2 series de 30s” de Abdominales x 30” recuperación.  2 series de 30s” de Oblicuos x 30” recuperación.  2 series de 30s” de dorsales x 30” recuperación.  4 series de 10s” de Flexiones de brazos x 20” recuperación.  Trote libre con movimientos 1minuto. Fase Fundamental Numero series: 1 Estación #1: Escalera. Numero repeticiones: 20 Estación #2: Cambios dirección. Circuito continuo sin micro pausas. Estación #3: Salto vallas. Estación #4: Velocidad. Descripción: Iniciar con ejercicios coordinativos variables y alternando perfiles. Retornar con un trote suave a cada estación. Seguidamente realizar velocidades cortas con cambios de dirección. Luego saltar vayas alternando pies y perfiles más el pique de 15m. Finalizar realizando los desplazamientos laterales en las líneas amarillas seguido de un pique 40m. Total: metros recorridos: velocidad HI: 1800m Trote: 1800m Lateralidad: 200m Fase Final  Estiramiento Recursos  Cronometro o polar.  Conos  Cancha futbol. Ver diagrama en 3D: https://youtu.be/udVp4b7FUEA 40m 10m 15 m 25m
  3. 3. AMAT VICTORIA CURAM Objetivo Específico:  Entrenar resistencia anaeróbica. 11 noviembre de 2020 Fase Inicial Calentamiento 15” (Ejercicios lubricación articular).  2 series de 30s” de Abdominales x 30” recuperación.  2 series de 30s” de Oblicuos x 30” recuperación.  2 series de 30s” de dorsales x 30” recuperación.  4 series de 10s” de Flexiones de brazos x 20” recuperación.  Trote libre con movimientos 1minuto. Fase Fundamental Tiempo por vuelta: 1 minuto Numero series: 1 Numero repeticiones: 10 Micro pausas: 1 minuto Descripción: Iniciar a velocidad desde una esquina del campo hasta rodear el contorno en menos de 1 minuto. Recuperar 1 minuto y luego realizar la siguiente vuelta hasta completar 10 vueltas. Total: metros recorridos: velocidad HI: 3000m Fase Final  Estiramiento Recursos  Cronometro o polar.  Conos  Cancha futbol. Ver diagrama en 3D: https://youtu.be/b5y2V_hkvmE
  4. 4. AMAT VICTORIA CURAM Objetivo Específico:  Entrenar resistencia mixta haciendo el uso correcto de la técnica de carrera. 12 noviembre de 2020 Fase Inicial Calentamiento 15” (Ejercicios lubricación articular). Fase Fundamental Prueba 5 x 800m NOTA: Si el campo de futbol mide 90m largo aumentar una línea más al Tiempo por vuelta: 2 minutos 40 segundos. diagrama y restarle 10m para obtener la medida de los 800m. Numero series: 1 El diagrama de la imagen está diseñado suponiendo un campo de 100m. Numero repeticiones: 5 Micro pausa x vuelta: 4 minutos Descripción: Iniciar a velocidad completando el circuito en el campo con un tiempo de 2min 40s por vuelta. Recuperar 4 minutos y luego realizar la siguiente vuelta hasta completar 5 vueltas en total. Total: metros recorridos: velocidad Moderada: 4000m Fase Final  Estiramiento Recursos  Cronometro o polar.  Conos  Cancha futbol. Ver diagrama en 3D: https://youtu.be/Tl6jeFVwwGk

×