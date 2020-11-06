Successfully reported this slideshow.
Celim_Shqipëri Valona
1954 Year of establishment 1972 Year of registration at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperat...
Celim around the world Celim Albania Legal address: Rr. Ismail Qemali Nd.154, H.14, Ap.13, 9401, Vlora Establishment year:...
ACAP Project Intervention areas Mount Dajti National Park Tomorri Mount National Park Vjosa-Narta Protected Landscape Llog...
Regional Administrations for Protected Areas (RAPAs) support and empowerment Environmental education Renewable Energies Co...
IADSA Project VaLORË GREEN Intervention areas Project title: VaLORË GREEN A municipality-owned company model for environme...
Waste management Environmental awareness Environmental recovery and monitoring • Establishment of a Temporary Association ...
NATURALBANIA Project BLUE CoaAL-ITion Intervention areas Shkodra Lake National Park Divjakë-Karavasta National Park Vjosa-...
Action 1- Sea turtles protection • Creation of a sea turtles recovery and nests mapping center Action 2- Promotion of the ...
NATURALBANIA Project GREEN CoaAL-ITion Intervention areas Malësi e Madhe Municipality Shkodra Municipality Tirana Municipa...
• Biophysical, socio-cultural and economic assessment of the natural capital of some identified wetlands Action 2- Improve...
CELIM Albania - Presentation

Presentation in English of the 3 projects related to environmental issues of CELIM Albania: ACAP, VaLORË GREEN, NATURALBANIA BLUE - CoAL-ITition

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
CELIM Albania - Presentation

  2. 2. 1954 Year of establishment 1972 Year of registration at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation 1988 Year of accreditation to the EU Development Cooperation Ongoing projects in 9 countries in Africa, Balkans, Middle East and Central America 20.668 Direct beneficiaries we have been working with in 2019 Promoting lasting progress of communities by sharing self- determination processes and training with fixed-term interventions in the sectors of agro-livestock, environmental protection, education, professional training, incoming generating activities, human rights and housing 88 Employees and volunteers in 2019 90 cents for every euro received are spent to implement our activities 90% Efficiency Index MissionAbout us Milan Via degli Arcimboldi, 5 tel +39 02.58317810 tel/fax +39 02.58316324 celim@celim.it
  3. 3. Celim around the world Celim Albania Legal address: Rr. Ismail Qemali Nd.154, H.14, Ap.13, 9401, Vlora Establishment year: 1999 № of projects implemented: 23 № of ongoing projects: 4 Intervention areas: sustainable agriculture, renewable energies, Protected Areas protection, waste management, professional trainings for young people and for women, empowerment of Municipalities and of welfare systems, sustainable tourism, historical sites enhancement Intervention areas: Shkodër, Lezhë, Tirana, Berat, Vlorë, Përmet, Himarë
  4. 4. ACAP Project Intervention areas Mount Dajti National Park Tomorri Mount National Park Vjosa-Narta Protected Landscape Llogara National Park Bredhi i Hotovës-Dangëlli National Park Project title: ACAP (Community Action to preserve Protected Areas) Project starting year: 2018 Duration of the action : 36 months Goal: In the accession process towards Natura 2000 network, the goal is to contribute to the Protected Areas safeguard involved in the project and to strenghten the manangement and conservation measures of the parks Beneficiaries: 52.986 people among citizens and tourists Co-funded: AICS (Italian Agency for Development Cooperation)
  5. 5. Regional Administrations for Protected Areas (RAPAs) support and empowerment Environmental education Renewable Energies Community Actions • Implementation of 18 community actions for environmental protection and economic development • Establishment of a € 96.000 fund addressed to the civil society organisations • 32 training days on landscape and forest management • Establishment of a € 200.000 fund to implement 4 priority actions for the RAPAs’ empowerment • Development of at least one project for the National Agency for Protected Areas (NAPA) for the reduction of CO2 emissions • RES (Renewables Energy Sources) technology installations for 50 SMEs inside Protected Areas (PAs) • Trainings on RES technologies for the PAs staff • Environmental trainings for 64 teachers • 384 information sessions for the schools • 12 didactic tours in the 4 Protected Areas • Establishment of a € 48.000 fund addressed to the schools
  6. 6. IADSA Project VaLORË GREEN Intervention areas Project title: VaLORË GREEN A municipality-owned company model for environmental services and the rehabilitation and conservation of natural areas of the Municipality of Vlorë Project starting year: 2020 Duration of the action : 24 months Goal: to support the sustainable development of the Municipality of Vlorë by structuring a sound municipal waste management system, based on social responsibility and environmental responsibility Beneficiaries: 61.000 citizens of the Municipality of Vlorë and 60.000 seasonal tourists Co-funded: IADSA (Italian-Albanian Debt for Development Swap Program)
  7. 7. Waste management Environmental awareness Environmental recovery and monitoring • Establishment of a Temporary Association for waste collection employing 10 persons belonging to social disadvantaged groups • Reorganization of the waste management collection system in line with the circular economy principles • Empowerment of Vlorë Municipality waste management municipality-owned company • Waste collection and informal dumpsites cleaning in at least 100 hectares of Soda Forest and along 6 km of coast • Polluting agents characterization and rehabilitation of 30 beaches and 6 highly polluted areas • At least 126 hectares subject to fire-fighting measures • Engagement of 200 students in environmental protection initiatives • Implementation of awareness campaigns on environmental protection for citizens and tourists
  8. 8. NATURALBANIA Project BLUE CoaAL-ITion Intervention areas Shkodra Lake National Park Divjakë-Karavasta National Park Vjosa-Narta Protected Landscape Vlora Bay Karaburun-Sazan National Marine Park Porto Palermo Bay Project title: BLUE CoaAL-ITion: Eco- sustainable Development for Albanian coast-sea natural capital Project starting year: 2020 Duration of the action: 24 months Goal: to strengthen the role of Albanian national and regional institutions and of local communities in the management of water areas in terms of integration of environmental and biodiversity protection with the development of historical, cultural and traditional aspects of sustainable tourism Beneficiaries: over 160.000 people among tourists, citizens, fishermen and local communities Co-funded: AICS (Italian Agency for Development Cooperation)
  9. 9. Action 1- Sea turtles protection • Creation of a sea turtles recovery and nests mapping center Action 2- Promotion of the military history of Vlora Bay • Enhancement of the accessibility of shipwrecks and anti-landing military workings Action 3- Sustainable development plan for Himara-Porto Palermo • Guidelines to support the sustainable tourism and local economic activities Action 4- Sustainable tourism • Implementation of a plan for birds-watching and sustainable fishing Action 5- Management plan for Zvërnec lagoon • Development of a scientific model of the hydrodynamic and sediment balance of Zvërnec lagoon • Assessment of the characteristics of the lagoon ecosystem in response to natural and anthropic factors NATURALBANIA BLUE CoAL-ITion
  10. 10. NATURALBANIA Project GREEN CoaAL-ITion Intervention areas Malësi e Madhe Municipality Shkodra Municipality Tirana Municipality Vlora Municipality Përmet Municipality Project title: GREEN CoaAL-Ition: Eco- sustainable Development for Albanian mountain-countryside natural capital Project starting year: 2020 Duration of the action : 24 months Goal: to contribute to the sustainable development of the Albanian natural capital, by strengthening the capacity of local institutions in the management of natural protected areas, with a focus on sustainable environmental tourism and transfer of know-how Beneficiaries: 3 RAPAs, 1.200 students, 45 local producers, 50 touristic operators, around 20.000 resident families Gjirokastër Municipality Co-funded: AICS (Italian Agency for Development Cooperation)
  11. 11. • Biophysical, socio-cultural and economic assessment of the natural capital of some identified wetlands Action 2- Improvement of the conditions of the hosting structures • Construction of new bivouacs and modernisation of traditional hosting structures in mountainous protected areas Action 3- Enhancement of the production of local food products • HACCP training and technical support for self-certification for honey and dairy products • Implementation of concrete actions to promote the products in the local and international market Action 4- Strengthening of the capacities of institutions and local communities • Development of a fire prevention plan and a management plan for Albanian forest areas • Implementation of awareness raising actions of environmental education • Set up of a monitoring system for the Vjosa hydro-morphology • Development of management guidelines for the Vjosa river corridor NATURALBANIA GREEN CoAL-ITion Action 1- Development plan for a sustainable management of the environmental ecosystem of the Vjosa river Action 5- Development of an analysis model of the natural capital and its economic value

