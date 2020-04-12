Successfully reported this slideshow.
El agua, preciado recurso.
H20 Estructura química Con dos átomos de hidrógeno y uno de oxíg...
Ebullición a 100 grados centígradfos Otras características Fusió...
LÍQUIDO Estados del agua SÓLIDO El agua alterna diferentes estad...
Debemos cambiar nuestros usos del agua y ese cambio tiene que se...
Necesitamos ideas para hacerlo La tecnología será nuestra aliad...
Es la cantidad de agua que en forma de vapor esta con...
Cuidemos el agua Gracias por ver nuestra presentación
  El agua, preciado recurso.
  H20 Estructura química Con dos átomos de hidrógeno y uno de oxígeno, la molécula de agua no por sencilla es menos increíble. Características Bísico-químicas ‣ Elevado calor de vaporización ‣ Molécula dipolar ‣ Solvente universal agua para todos
  Ebullición a 100 grados centígradfos Otras características Fusión a 0 grados centígrados La diversidad de características que adornan nuestra molécula hacen de ella el recurso más valioso de la naturaleza Gran capacidad convectivaElevado calor latente
  LÍQUIDO Estados del agua SÓLIDO El agua alterna diferentes estados según la temperatura GAS
  Debemos cambiar nuestros usos del agua y ese cambio tiene que ser ya Un recurso escaso El agua, como recurso natural, es Binito. El consumo de agua para las actividades humanas esta agotando todas las reservas Sostenibilidad Reutilización Ahorro
  Necesitamos ideas para hacerlo La tecnología será nuestra aliada Aguas residuales La reutilización de las aguas residuales es una asignatura pendiente en nuestra sociedad
  Es la cantidad de agua que en forma de vapor esta contenida en la atmósfera terrestre. No es un agua de la que podamos disponer libremente pero sin duda es un reservorio fundamental. Es el agua que vemos a diario, en nuestros ríos y mares. La usamos sin tener en cuenta su ciclo y sin querer ver más allá de su uso para nuestros intereses. N u e s t r a s p r o f u n d i d a d e s almacenan ingentes cantidades del preciado líquido y no solo no lo tenemos en cuenta sino que contaminamos los acuíferos y lagos subterráneos como si este agua no fuera importante Agua atmosférica Agua superIicial Agua subterránea
  Cuidemos el agua Gracias por ver nuestra presentación

