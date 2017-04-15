SYLLABUS DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL DEPARTAMENTO OFERENTE: CUN DISTANCIA PROGRAMA: ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA MUNICIPAL CURSO: ...
SYLLABUS DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL

  1. 1. SYLLABUS DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL DEPARTAMENTO OFERENTE: CUN DISTANCIA PROGRAMA: ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA MUNICIPAL CURSO: DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL CICLO: A- 2017 CÓDIGO: 01000031 NRO. DE CRÉDITOS: 3 TUTOR: MANUEL ANTONIO BEDOYA DUQUE E-MAIL -TELEFONO: manuel_bedoya@cun.edu.co 3006204824 HORARIO: SÁBADOS 7:00AM A 10:0AM JUSTIFICACIÓN Las organizaciones públicas, lo mismo que cualquier organización privada, requieren de apoyos de consultoría y asesoría cuando emprenden procesos de cambio para los que no cuentan con todos los recursos propios necesarios. pero el cambio en el aparato institucional público parte de un paradigma esencialmente diferente del privado: no se trata de la mejora de empresas para mejor satisfacción de accionistas y clientes sino de la reforma del Estado frente a la sociedad. no es una cuestión de mercado sino de política, aun cuando se trate de aspectos técnicos. enfoques probadamente exitosos en organizaciones privadas no son aplicables en las públicas simplemente por ignorar que racionalidad de la organización pública es diferente. El desarrollo efectivo que requieren los municipios colombianos hace imprescindible la formación de líderes, gerentes y administradores de lo local, con capacidades y conocimientos que les permita cumplir con los objetivos y metas propuestos en los planes de desarrollo municipales. todas estas acciones se deben enfocar hacia la satisfacción y cubrimiento de las necesidades básicas insatisfechas de las poblaciones más vulnerables, de acuerdo a lo consagrado en la constitución política de 1991. COMPETENCIAS GENERALES DEL CURSO:  Comprender el alcance, limitaciones y perspectivas de las herramientas organizacionales y estrategias de intervención  Analizar el objeto y campo de aplicación del accionar de las herramientas organizacionales.  Comprender y analizar de ambientes organizacionales  Análisis y creación organizacional PROPÓSITO GENERAL Formar a personas calificadas en la identificación e investigación de problemas relacionados con políticas, organización, procedimientos y métodos; recomendación de medidas apropiadas y prestación de asistencia en la aplicación de dichas recomendaciones, para las organizaciones del Estado. PROPÓSITOS ESPECÍFICOS Formar una perspectiva crítica sólida sobre la especificidad de la consultoría en ámbitos públicos tanto desde la perspectiva de los propios funcionarios públicos como los proveedores de servicios externos. Generar herramientas conceptuales para participar provechosamente en procesos de consultoría en ámbitos públicos. Proporcionar a los administradores elementos útiles para su formación o perfeccionamiento como consultores públicos.
  2. 2. SYLLABUS DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL A través de este curso, se quiere que los estudiantes estén en capacidad de reconocer el desarrollo organizacional del Estado y den cuenta de la relación con la Administración Pública; Estudiar los conceptos, alcances y limitaciones de la Teoría de la Administración Pública; Comprender la estructura del Estado como campo natural de actuación del Servidor Público y que el futuro profesional sea capaz de debatir, rebatir y controvertir las actividades, tareas, competencias y roles que se cumplen en el contexto real de la administración pública y se ubique en la perspectiva de la disciplina del desarrollo organizacional. ARTICULACIÓN DEL ESPACIO ACADÉMICO CON OTROS CURSOS Y ÁREAS DEL CONOCIMIENTO:  PLANEACION MUNICIPAL  GERENCIA PÚBLICA  ADMINISTRACION PÚBLICA  REGIMEN MUNICIPAL PROBLEMAS DE DISCUCIÓN PARA EL DESARROLLO DEL CURSO (Preguntas que se abordarán): 1. ¿Qué diferencia la consultoría para organizaciones públicas de las privadas? 2. ¿Cuándo se necesita consultoría externa y cuándo interna en las organizaciones públicas? 3. ¿Qué roles se cumplen en los proyectos de consultoría pública? 4. ¿Qué perfil profesional tiene el consultor público externo? 5. ¿Cuáles son los encuadres entre proveedores de servicios de consultoría y las organizaciones públicas? METODOLOGÍA DEL APRENDIZAJE: Como el curso está preparado para los estudiantes del programa de Administración Pública de la CUN, a través de las metodologías y estrategias de la educación a distancia y virtual, es necesario adaptar los encuentros tutoriales, con el amplio trabajo independiente a partir del seguimiento de la Bibliografía recomendada, las consultas en biblioteca y la revisión del material de apoyo; de acuerdo a la temática es importante promover el trabajo grupal –CIPAS, para controvertir y aportar puntos de vista en la construcción del conocimiento. El docente puede utilizar el correo electrónico para retroalimentar documentos, ensayos y/o trabajos e inquietudes que surjan al respecto. El tutor aclara las preguntas y dudas que traen los estudiantes Los estudiantes adelantan lecturas, investigaciones y talleres basados en una documentación asignada por el Tutor. Se realiza la reunión presencial los días sábados en el horario establecido; la dinámica en clase se basa en preguntas y debates sobre los temas establecidos, además de las exposiciones que se realizan sobre temas predeterminados. El tutor aclara las preguntas y dudas que traen los estudiantes o en Blogger: MANUEL BEDOYA DUQUE - CUN, durante todo el curso para aclarar dudas y apoyar el proceso de aprendizaje autónomo. Adicionalmente el grupo escribe sus inquietudes al e-mail del Tutor durante todo el curso para aclarar dudas.
  3. 3. SYLLABUS DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL EJES DE APRENDIZAJE S S COMPETENCIAS (Actuaciones) PROBLEMAS (Preguntas Problematizadoras ) ACCIONES A DESARROLLAR (descripción de actividades y categorías de aprendizaje) El cambio institucional en los ámbitos públicos: racionalidad técnica en el marco político 1 1 Herramientas organizacionales ¿Qué tipos de cambio se dan en las organizaciones? Transformaciones político- estratégicas Desarrollo y transformación de los productos (servicios y bienes) y el diseño y/o mejora de los procesos. Incorporación y adopción de tecnologías de producción y tecnologías de gestión. La definición de proyectos de cambio que requieren de servicios de consultoría 2 Estrategias de intervención ¿Cómo se evalúan las asesorías y consultorías? Proyectos "llave en mano". Proyectos "integrados a la gestión" La puesta en marcha de los proyectos La elaboración de los términos de referencia para contrataciones internacionales y nacionales. Licitaciones y roles de instancias de cooperación y financiamiento, nacionales y multilaterales. Actores y roles en los procesos de consultoría 3 Análisis de ambientes organizacionales ¿Qué actores influyen en el proceso de consultoría y asesoría? Roles de las personas Roles de los organismos externos e internacionales de cooperación y/o financiamiento. El rol del consultor interno Roles de las agencias estatales de consultoría El consultor especialista en una temática determinada. El consultor "polivalente". El encuadre del proceso de consultoría y perfil del consultor y el asesor 4 4 4 Análisis organizacional ¿Para qué sirve la consultoría y asesoría? El concepto de encuadre en los vínculos profesionales Formas en que estos y otros tipos encuadres se combinan, complementan y excluyen en la consultoría pública. El contrato formal y el contrato informal Perfil profesional del consultor público profesional Análisis organizacional ¿Cuáles son los encuadres entre proveedores de servicio de consultoría y las
  4. 4. SYLLABUS DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL EJES DE APRENDIZAJE S S COMPETENCIAS (Actuaciones) PROBLEMAS (Preguntas Problematizadoras ) ACCIONES A DESARROLLAR (descripción de actividades y categorías de aprendizaje) organizaciones púbicas *BIBLIOGRAFÍA  Administración de Recursos Humanos , Wayane Mandy Robert  Agustín Reyes Ponce, "Administración de empresas 2a. parte" Ed. Fca.  Constitución Política.  Cummings y Worley, Desarrollo Organizacional y Cambio Editorial: THOMSON Octava Edición. ISBN: 13- 978-970-686-634-9  Desarrollo Organizacional enfoque Integral Feria Melo  Desarrollo Organizacional y el cambio Manuel Alfredo Garzón Castillo, universidad del Rosario  Idalberto Chiavenato, "Introducción a la teoría general de la administración" Ed. Mc Graw Hill  Lourdes Munch Galindo, "Fundamentos de administración" Ed. Trillas  Mario Krieger, Sociología de las organizaciones, Prentice Hall. ISBN: 987-9460-65-0  Plan estratégico de recursos humanos y conceptos, Rodolfo Calderón Mejía  Roger Bartra: Anatomía del Mexicano Editorial: Plaza Janés ISBN: 968-110-509-  Schein, Edgar: Organizational culture and leadership Editorial: Jossey-Bass. ISBN: 1555424872 (alk. paper)  Sergio Hernández y Rodríguez, " Introducción a la administración" Ed. Mc. Graw Hill  Tom Peters, Re-imagina, la Excelencia Empresarial en una Era Perturbadora Editorial Pearson Education ISBN: 9788420549972 Año: 2006  W. Warner Burke, Organization Change, Theory and Practice- ISBN: 0-7619-1483- Páginas web www.presidencia.govoc.co www.procuraduria.gov.co www.gobiernolinea.gov.co www.sice.gov.co www.dafp.gov.co CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN: Evaluación diagnostica: Para establecer el nivel de conocimientos que el estudiante tiene acerca del tema. Evaluación formativa: Le permite al docente y al estudiante detectar las fortalezas y debilidades. Evaluación sumativa: de acuerdo con la exigencia de la institución para cualificar el nivel de competencias y está compuesta por tres cortes, Primer corte 30%, segundo corte 30% y tercer corte 40% y la escala de las mismas es de 1 a 5. Lo anterior debe estar directamente relacionado con la metodología, los acuerdos pedagógicos logrados al inicio del curso y lo consagrado en el reglamento estudiantil. Nota: En la planeación del proceso de aprendizaje, para efectos prácticos se puede dejar de lado la tabla, teniendo en cuenta solo para cada eje: competencias, preguntas problematizadoras, acciones, metodología y bibliografía.
  5. 5. SYLLABUS DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL Calificación (distribución de notas) Prueba parcial 1 Prueba parcial 2 Prueba final  Evaluación principal: 15%  . Ensayo  . Análisis de casos en foro  Elaboración de mapa conceptual  Evaluación principal: 15%  Participación en foro  Lectura de documentos  Elaboración de ensayo  Evaluación principal: 20%  Cuestionario  Elaboración de cuadro sinóptico  Lectura de cartillas guía. Total 30% Total 30% Total 40%

