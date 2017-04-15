CORPORACION UNIFICADA NACIONAL DE EDUCACION SUPERIOR “CUN” DIRECCION REGIONAL CÓRDOBA EDUCACION DISTANCIA TRADICIONAL PLAN...
Planeador desarrollo organizacional

Planeador desarrollo organizacional

Planeador desarrollo organizacional

  1. 1. CORPORACION UNIFICADA NACIONAL DE EDUCACION SUPERIOR “CUN” DIRECCION REGIONAL CÓRDOBA EDUCACION DISTANCIA TRADICIONAL PLANEADOR DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL IDENTIFICACIÓN DE LA ASIGNATURA ASIGNATURA DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL CÓDIGO 01000031 NIVEL Administración Pública Municipal CAMPO DE FORMACIÓN FORMACION PROFESIONAL ÁREA CIENCIAS ADMINISTRATIVAS DOCENTE MANUEL A. BEDOYA DUQUE E-MAIL y CELULAR manuel_bedoya@cun.edu.co 3006204824 INTENSIDAD TRES (3) Horas Sabatinas COMPETENCIAS A DESARROLLAR EN EL PROGRAMA Al tener como apoyo el Aprendizaje Basado en Problemas ABP se pueden buscar y determinar resultados más positivos frente al desarrollo organizacional donde se tendrá una capacidad lógica, se incrementará la creatividad, se verá en forma efectiva como se puede mejorar la deducción y así aumentar el nivel de seguridad en el hallazgo de una respuesta encontrada en un modelo de gobierno dentro de la administración pública que nos servirá como solución a una situación determinada dentro del ámbito organizacional. Proponer los problemas que guiarán la construcción de competencias y la discusión en torno a las problemáticas disciplinares y profesionales y su aplicación en los contextos municipales, regionales y nacional. Formar el talento humano competitivo, con convicción por el derecho constitucional, centrado en el reconocimiento de la realidad socio-política, económica, cultural y ambiental de las entidades territoriales. Dotado de las competencias para abordar los problemas de gobernabilidad y enfrentar los acelerados cambios que afectan el desempeño institucional mediante la aplicación de lo que establece nuestra constitución, la optimización de los recursos y el mayor bienestar de las comunidades. Las revoluciones científicas y culturales han cambiado la forma de ver la sociedad y en especial de cómo las empresas aprovechan la apertura de nuevos negocios creativos e innovadores que visualicen su futuro como emprendedor de ideas en administración pública y de negocios para atender a las demandas de la sociedad, para lograr la aplicación de los conceptos del estudio de las diferentes áreas del conocimiento vigente basado en el ABP se optimizaran las siguientes competencias: Cognitiva: El estudiante debe comprender la necesidad de conceptualizar sobre las actitudes e inteligencia, desde el ámbito de las primeras experiencias notables en el plan de ordenamiento territorial en la administración pública, hasta el esfuerzo actual para especificar desde que teoría de la cognición se emprende ese esfuerzo. En este sentido siguiendo a Howard Gardner se propone tres niveles: - Percepción: Se refiere a la capacidad de identificar y efectuar distinciones o discriminaciones. - Reflexión: Considera la capacidad de tomar distancia conveniente frente a las percepciones propias o ajenas para intentar comprender los objetivos, los motivos, las dificultades y los efectos conseguidos. - Producción: Atiende a la capacidad para realizar una interpretación, una composición o una tarea imaginativa y creativa. Interpretativa: El estudiante debe comprender y poder describir conceptos técnicos básicos los cuales involucran y utilizan las inteligencias vistas en clase. Argumentativa: El estudiante debe llegar a construir su propia argumentación basándose en las indicaciones del profesor, en la literatura disponible y expertos en el área. Propositiva: El estudiante debe proponer condiciones variables que procuren un mejoramiento al estado actual de la administración pública y empresarial a nivel de: Productivo Comunicativa: Se entiende desde la capacidad, la habilidad, la adecuación, la idoneidad y la aptitud, es al mismo tiempo inteligencia y disposición para la comunicación frente a la necesidad de interactuar con otras personas.
  2. 2. CORPORACION UNIFICADA NACIONAL DE EDUCACION SUPERIOR “CUN” DIRECCION REGIONAL CÓRDOBA EDUCACION DISTANCIA TRADICIONAL PLANEADOR DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL 2. SÍNTESIS DE LA ASIGNATURA Las organizaciones públicas, lo mismo que cualquier organización privada, requieren de apoyos de consultoría y asesoría cuando emprenden procesos de cambio para los que no cuentan con todos los recursos propios necesarios. pero el cambio en el aparato institucional público parte de un paradigma esencialmente diferente del privado: no se trata de la mejora de empresas para mejor satisfacción de accionistas y clientes sino de la reforma del Estado frente a la sociedad. no es una cuestión de mercado sino de política, aun cuando se trate de aspectos técnicos. enfoques probadamente exitosos en organizaciones privadas no son aplicables en las públicas simplemente por ignorar que racionalidad de la organización pública es diferente. El desarrollo efectivo que requieren los municipios colombianos hace imprescindible la formación de líderes, gerentes y administradores de lo local, con capacidades y conocimientos que les permita cumplir con los objetivos y metas propuestos en los planes de desarrollo municipales. todas estas acciones se deben enfocar hacia la satisfacción y cubrimiento de las necesidades básicas insatisfechas de las poblaciones más vulnerables, de acuerdo a lo consagrado en la constitución política de 1991. A través de este curso Introductorio, se quiere que los estudiantes estén en capacidad de reconocer los elementos organizacionales del Estado y den cuenta de la relación con la Administración Pública; Estudiar los conceptos, alcances y limitaciones de la Teoría de la Administración Pública; Comprender la estructura del Estado como campo natural de actuación del Servidor Público y que el futuro profesional sea capaz de debatir, rebatir y controvertir las actividades, tareas, competencias y roles que se cumplen en el contexto real de la administración pública y se ubique en la perspectiva de la disciplina 3. COMPETENCIAS A DESARROLAR DESDE LA ASIGNATURA COMPETENCIAS GENERALES DEL CURSO:  Comprender el alcance, limitaciones y perspectivas de las herramientas organizacionales y estrategias de intervención  Analizar el objeto y campo de aplicación del accionar de las herramientas organizacionales.  Comprender y analizar de ambientes organizacionales  Análisis y creación organizacional Competencias  Participa en el desarrollo del espacio académico involucrándose de forma activa en los temas, discusiones y propuestas ambientales en el marco de los temas abordados referidos a la ordenación del territorio.  Definir el concepto de desarrollo organizacional.  Comprender el alcance, limitaciones y perspectivas del desarrollo organizacional de acuerdo a los estudios e investigaciones.  Analizar el objeto y campo de aplicación del accionar del desarrollo organizacional como encargada de ejecutar las tareas asignadas por el Estado.  Comprender la estructura organizacional del Estado colombiano para el ejercicio del poder público.  Discernir las tareas y actividades que le competen al desarrollo organizacional para el cumplimiento de los fines del Estado o de empresas.  Argumentar sobre las formas de accionar en desarrollo organizacional según el contexto en el cual se desempeña y de acuerdo a los diversos niveles de gestión. Finalidad: Acercar el concepto de Competencia Básica a la comunidad Universitaria. Utilidad: Información y difusión de elementos teóricos y aprendizaje significativos. Le permiten al estudiante:  Realización y desarrollo personal.  Desarrollo de una ciudadanía activa.  Integración social y empleo  Aprendizaje permanente a lo largo de la vida. Pueden indicarse, competencia en:  Cultura tecnológica, científica y en salud.
  3. 3. CORPORACION UNIFICADA NACIONAL DE EDUCACION SUPERIOR “CUN” DIRECCION REGIONAL CÓRDOBA EDUCACION DISTANCIA TRADICIONAL PLANEADOR DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL  Aprender a aprender  Campo económico.  Tratamiento de la información y competencia digital.  Competencia social y ciudadana.  Cultura humanística y artística  Autonomía e iniciativa personal. GENERICAS: Permiten comprender el mundo e influir en él, continuar aprendiendo de manera autónoma y a lo largo de la vida, y participar en la vida social, profesional y política. Las competencias genéricas no son anteriores ni más simples que otros tipos de competencia, sino que se desarrollan junto a las competencias disciplinares y a las competencias profesional. Tienen tres características principales: son competencias clave en cuanto son aplicables a contextos sociales, académicos y laborales amplios; son transversales en tanto no están restringidas a un campo de saber o a una disciplina académica; y son transferibles porque permiten adquirir otras competencias genéricas o disciplinares. Las competencias genéricas que constituyen el Marco Curricular Común para el Sistema Nacional: Se auto determina y cuida de sí Se conoce y valora a sí mismo y aborda problemas y retos teniendo en cuenta los objetivos que persigue. Es sensible al arte y participa en la apreciación e interpretación de sus expresiones en distintos géneros. Elige y practica estilos de vida saludables. Se expresa y comunica Escucha, interpreta y emite mensajes pertinentes en distintos contextos mediante la utilización de medios, códigos y herramientas apropiados. Piensa crítica y reflexivamente Desarrolla innovaciones y propone soluciones a problemas a partir de métodos establecidos. Sustenta una postura personal sobre temas de interés y relevancia general, considerando otros puntos de vista de manera crítica y reflexiva. Aprende de forma autónoma Aprende por iniciativa e interés propio a lo largo de la vida. Trabaja en forma colaborativa Participa y colabora de manera efectiva en equipos diversos. Participa con responsabilidad en la sociedad Participa con una conciencia cívica y ética en la vida de su comunidad, región, país y el mundo. Mantiene una actitud respetuosa hacia la interculturalidad y la diversidad de creencias, valores, ideas y prácticas sociales Contribuye al desarrollo sustentable de manera crítica, con acciones responsables. CIVICAS: La competencia cívica puede definirse como " la capacidad y voluntad de comprometerse en la participación activa, que se basa en una actitud de confiar en los demás en todos los contextos de la vida social: escuela, comunidad, entorno de trabajo y lugares de recreación". Desde un punto de vista individual, la Competencia Cívica, es una herramienta importante para incrementar el valor a las personas y darles la motivación, la autonomía y la responsabilidad útiles para controlar su propia existencia a pesar de las circunstancias sociales en las que se encuentran. Desde el punto de vista colectivo, la Competencia Cívica, contribuyendo a la creación de capital social, combina el desarrollo social con el económico. Debido a su importancia, se ha indicado la Competencia Cívica como una de las "competencias básicas" que deben desarrollarse dentro de la estrategia de aprendizaje permanente. En concreto, se debe proporcionar una educación básica y una formación capaz de ofrecer a todos los jóvenes los medios adecuados para su desarrollo. Siguiendo estas directrices, muchos han comenzado a proporcionar el aumento de las competencias cívicas en los currículos escolares 4. UNIDADES TEMÁTICAS A DESARROLLAR
  4. 4. CORPORACION UNIFICADA NACIONAL DE EDUCACION SUPERIOR “CUN” DIRECCION REGIONAL CÓRDOBA EDUCACION DISTANCIA TRADICIONAL PLANEADOR DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL 4.1 UNIDAD UNO: EL CAMBIO INSTITUCIONAL EN LOS ÁMBITOS PÚBLICOS: RACIONALIDAD TÉCNICA EN EL MARCO POLÍTICO Temas Construcción Pacto Pedagógico. Construcción de conceptos. ¿Qué tipos de cambio se dan en las organizaciones? Competencia Herramientas organizacionales Sesiones Asesoría Sabatina y Semanal (Cuando lo requieran). Fechas Abril 08 al 21 Actividades primer BLOQUE Clarificación de dudas, previo estudio de material suministrado: Guías de Intervención Pedagógica, documentos, bibliografía. Trabajo en Equipo. Evaluación. Actividades segundo BLOQUE Actividades tercer BLOQUE 4.2 UNIDAD DOS: LA DEFINICIÓN DE PROYECTOS DE CAMBIO QUE REQUIEREN DE SERVICIOS DE CONSULTORÍA Temas ¿Cómo se evalúan las asesorías y consultorías? Competencia Estrategias de intervención Sesiones Asesoría Sabatina y Semanal (Cuando lo requieran). Fechas Abril 22 al 28 Actividades primer BLOQUE Clarificación de dudas, previo estudio de material suministrado: Guías de Intervención Pedagógica, documentos, bibliografía. Trabajo en Equipo. Evaluación. Actividades segundo BLOQUE Actividades tercer BLOQUE UNIDAD TRES: ACTORES Y ROLES EN LOS PROCESOS DE CONSULTORÍA Temas ¿Qué actores influyen en el proceso de consultoría y asesoría? Competencia Análisis de ambientes organizacionales Sesiones Asesoría Sabatina y Semanal (Cuando lo requieran). Fechas Abril 29 a mayo 5 Actividades primer BLOQUE Clarificación de dudas, previo estudio de material suministrado: Guías de Intervención Pedagógica, documentos, bibliografía. Trabajo en Equipo. Evaluación. Actividades segundo BLOQUE Actividades tercer BLOQUE 4.4 UNIDAD CUATRO: EL ENCUADRE DEL PROCESO DE CONSULTORÍA Y PERFIL DEL CONSULTOR Y EL ASESOR Temas. ¿P ¿Para qué sirve la consultoría y asesoría? ¿Cuáles son los encuadres entre proveedores de servicio de consultoría y las organizaciones púbicas? Competencias. Análisis organizacional Sesiones. Asesoría Sabatina y Semanal (Cuando lo requieran). Fechas. Mayo 06 al 12 Actividades primer BLOQUE Evaluación de conocimientos previos y solución de inquietudes, ejercicio de Análisis de casos a partir de lecturas previas. Ensayo sobre el desarrollo organizacional en la región de Urabá Actividades segundo BLOQUE Actividades tercer BLOQUE 4.5 UNIDAD CINCO PREPARACIÓN Y REALIZACIÓN DEL EXAMEN FINAL. Temas Material abordado durante el proceso.
  5. 5. CORPORACION UNIFICADA NACIONAL DE EDUCACION SUPERIOR “CUN” DIRECCION REGIONAL CÓRDOBA EDUCACION DISTANCIA TRADICIONAL PLANEADOR DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL Competencias Al finalizar el curso el estudiante estará en capacidad de realizar una aplicación de los temas vistos en clase a una empresa real. Sesiones Asesoría Sabatina y Semanal (Cuando lo requieran) Fechas Mayo 13 al 16 Actividades primer BLOQUE Clarificación de dudas, previo estudio de material suministrado: Guías de Intervención Pedagógica, documentos, bibliografía. Evaluación Individual. Actividades segundo BLOQUE Actividades tercer BLOQUE 5. METODOLOGÍA (ACTIVIDADES FUNDAMENTALES Y EJERCICIO INVESTIGATIVO) Tributo de la asignatura al proyecto de investigación La metodología de aprendizaje está basada en el modelo de núcleos problemáticos, el cual facilita situaciones al estudiante para la transmisión del conocimiento, donde analizará, el derecho constitucional. 6. BIBLIOGRAFÍA  Administración de Recursos Humanos , Wayane Mandy Robert  Agustín Reyes Ponce, "Administración de empresas 2a. parte" Ed. Fca.  Constitución Política.  Cummings y Worley, Desarrollo Organizacional y Cambio Editorial: THOMSON Octava Edición. ISBN: 13- 978-970-686-634-9  Desarrollo Organizacional enfoque Integral Feria Melo  Desarrollo Organizacional y el cambio Manuel Alfredo Garzón Castillo, universidad del Rosario  Idalberto Chiavenato, "Introducción a la teoría general de la administración" Ed. Mc Graw Hill  Lourdes Munch Galindo, "Fundamentos de administración" Ed. Trillas  Mario Krieger, Sociología de las organizaciones, Prentice Hall. ISBN: 987-9460-65-0  Plan estratégico de recursos humanos y conceptos, Rodolfo Calderón Mejía  Roger Bartra: Anatomía del Mexicano Editorial: Plaza Janés ISBN: 968-110-509-  Schein, Edgar: Organizational culture and leadership Editorial: Jossey-Bass. ISBN: 1555424872 (alk. paper)  Sergio Hernández y Rodríguez, " Introducción a la administración" Ed. Mc. Graw Hill  Tom Peters, Re-imagina, la Excelencia Empresarial en una Era Perturbadora Editorial Pearson Education ISBN: 9788420549972 Año: 2006  W. Warner Burke, Organization Change, Theory and Practice- ISBN: 0-7619-1483- Páginas web www.presidencia.govoc.co www.procuraduria.gov.co www.gobiernolinea.gov.co www.sice.gov.co www.dafp.gov.co PROGRAMACIÓN DE EXÁMENES Asignatura: Desarrollo Organizacional PRUEBA FECHA DE REALIZACIÓN HORA PRIMER PARCIAL Abril 22 07:30A.M. SEGUNDO PARCIAL Abril 29 07:30A.M. TERCER PARCIAL Mayo 06 07:30A.M. FINAL Mayo 13 07:30A.M.
  6. 6. CORPORACION UNIFICADA NACIONAL DE EDUCACION SUPERIOR “CUN” DIRECCION REGIONAL CÓRDOBA EDUCACION DISTANCIA TRADICIONAL PLANEADOR DESARROLLO ORGANIZACIONAL FIRMA DEL PROFESOR: FIRMA DE UN ESTUDIANTE GARANTE: Manuel Antonio Bedoya Duque.

