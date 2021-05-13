Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA DEL MILENIO BERNARDO VALDIVIESO NOMBRE: Manuel Alejandro Cueva Cuenca FECHA: 22/4/2021 GRADO: 9th “B” DOC...
¿Qué son las herramientas las herramientas Web 2.0? Las herramientas web 2.0 son tecnología en línea que facilitan la cone...
¿Qué son los blog y para qué sirve? Un blog es una página web en la que se publican regularmente artículos cortos con cont...
¿Qué es Slideshare y para qué sirve? Es una aplicación web donde se pueden almacenar y compartir diapositivas PowerPoint, ...
¿Qué son las Wikis. y para qué sirve? Los Wikis son herramientas simples, flexibles y potentes de colaboración. Se pueden ...
¿Qué es Flickr y para qué sirve? Flickr (pronunciado /ˈflɪkər/) es un sitio web que permite almacenar, ordenar, buscar, ve...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Internet
39 views
May. 13, 2021

Slideshare

Deber

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Slideshare

  1. 1. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA DEL MILENIO BERNARDO VALDIVIESO NOMBRE: Manuel Alejandro Cueva Cuenca FECHA: 22/4/2021 GRADO: 9th “B” DOCENTE: OLGA VICTORIA JUMBO SANCHEZ
  2. 2. ¿Qué son las herramientas las herramientas Web 2.0? Las herramientas web 2.0 son tecnología en línea que facilitan la conexión dinámica entre los miembros de tu comunidad educativa. Hay herramientas para colaboración, manejo de curso y organización, creación de vídeos, e learning, gamificación, generadores de cuestionarios y productividad , entre otras.
  3. 3. ¿Qué son los blog y para qué sirve? Un blog es una página web en la que se publican regularmente artículos cortos con contenido actualizado y novedoso sobre temas específicos o libres. Estos artículos se conocen en inglés como "post" o publicaciones en español.
  4. 4. ¿Qué es Slideshare y para qué sirve? Es una aplicación web donde se pueden almacenar y compartir diapositivas PowerPoint, esta herramienta convierte cualquier presentación en Flash, Haciendo que se pueda ver en cualquier máquina con internet.
  5. 5. ¿Qué son las Wikis. y para qué sirve? Los Wikis son herramientas simples, flexibles y potentes de colaboración. Se pueden utilizar para cualquier cosa, desde repositorios o listas de enlaces web debidamente organizados hasta la creación de enciclopedias. Con un Wiki es fácil desarrollar los contenidos de una asignatura entre todos.
  6. 6. ¿Qué es Flickr y para qué sirve? Flickr (pronunciado /ˈflɪkər/) es un sitio web que permite almacenar, ordenar, buscar, vender y compartir fotografías o vídeos en línea, a través de Internet. Cuenta con una comunidad de usuarios que comparten fotografías y videos creados por ellos mismos.

×