Jun. 22, 2022
The article below lists the Best SSC Coaching in Thane. All the SSC Coaching in Thane Have The list below has been selected after thorough research by our research team, keeping in mind all factors like faculty experience, fees, coaching schedule, location of the center, past results, current batch, etc. Top SSC Coaching in Thane.

The article below lists the Best SSC Coaching in Thane. All the SSC Coaching in Thane Have The list below has been selected after thorough research by our research team, keeping in mind all factors like faculty experience, fees, coaching schedule, location of the center, past results, current batch, etc. Top SSC Coaching in Thane.

Education

Best SSC Coaching in Thane(TPI).pptx

  1. 1. Best SSC Coaching in Thane SSC Classroom Program in Thane
  2. 2. How was this course designed? The Prayas ePathshala Research & Development team has done meticulous research to design this Course. We have taken care previous years papers subject wise weightage, weightage of different topics of a subject, current affairs and relevant contemporary news and events. What is the learning model of The Prayas India? ★ Learn: Learning is the first stage of any exam preparation. The Prayas India provides the simplified learning approach. It believes in technology and helps the aspirants for smart preparation. ★ Practice: “Practice makes a man perfect”. After each and every topic, the aspirants need to practice on Mock Question Papers and Previous Years Papers. The Prayas India helps to understand the Exam Pattern and practice on exam oriented pattern. ★ Analyze: The last and the most important part is giving the test and analyse the performance. The Prayas India provides All India level real time test platform where an aspirant can track themselves with performance and progress.
  3. 3. Classroom Program Features ★ Designed and Developed by The Prayas R & D Team ★ Comprehensive coverage of Syllabus. ★ The Prayas Study Kits designed experts. ★ Access to all online resources: ★ Live Streaming Lectures ★ Recorded Lectures ★ Online Tests ★ One-on-One mentoring sessions with assigned mentors. ★ Unlimited full-length mocks ★ 24*7 Leader Dashboard ★ Daily Lecture Feedback and Improvement Tool ★ Daily Dose
  4. 4. Classroom Program Details ★ Approach: ★ 1 LEARN: You need to learn Subjects with the help of Prayas Mentors (Offline Classroom Program), attending Online Lectures and Solving more and more questions ★ 2 PRACTICE: Need to practice a lot of questions on each and every topics (Online and Offline) ★ 3 ANALYZE: Appear for the Test on every topic to analyze your preparation with All India Candidates. ★ Study Plan: ★ 1 The Prayas Mentor will help you to define the Study Plan with the Best Strategy. ★ Books and Study Kits: ★ 1 The Prayas Offline and Online Materials . Nothing need to be purchased extra. ★ Tests: ★ 1 Daily & Weekly (Topic Wise and Full Length) ★ PRAYAS Prep Strategy: ★ 1 Workshop by Senior Mentors to Focus on Important Topics ★ Module: ★ PRAYAS 1: Basic Coverage of Syllabus ★ PRAYAS 2: Advance Level Preparation ★ PRAYAS 3: TESTS-TESTS-TESTS
  5. 5. Faculty Details ➢ Amresh Sir ➢ Shruti Mam ➢ Omkar Sir ➢ Sandesh Sir ➢ Gaurav Sir

×