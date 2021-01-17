RNA isolation methods

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RNA- ISOLATION
RNA extraction RNA extraction is the purification of RNA from biological samples. This procedure is complicated by the pre...
Isolation of RNA • Requires STRICT precautions to avoid sample degradation. • RNA especially labile.
RNAses • RNases are naturally occurring enzymes that degrade RNA • Common laboratory contaminant (from bacterial and human...
RNAses • RNAses are enzymes which are small proteins that can renature and become active. • MUST be eliminated or inactiva...
Protecting Against RNAse • Wear gloves at all times • Use RNase-free tubes and pipet tips • Use dedicated, RNase-free, che...
TRIZOL RNA Isolation Protocol TRIZOLE REAGENT The correct name of the method is guanidinium thiocyanate- phenol-chloroform...
PRINCIPLE • TRIzol Reagent is a ready-to-use reagent used for RNA isolation from cells and tissues. • TRIzol works by main...
A.Required reagents: DEPC-treated water TRIzol Reagent Ice cold PBS Cell scraper 70% ethanol Isopropyl alcohol B. Equipmen...
Homogenization: 1. Tissues: Homogenize tissue samples in 1 ml of TRIZOL reagent per 50 to 100 mg of tissue using a glass-T...
2. Phase Separation •The homogenized samples were incubated for 5 minutes at 15 to 30°C for the complete dissociation of n...
Phase Separation
3. RNA Precipitation •The RNA was precipitated from the aqueous phase by mixing with 3 microlitre of glycogen and 500 micr...
4. RNA Wash 1.The supernatant was removed. The RNA pellet was washed once with 75% ethanol, adding 900 microlitre of 75% e...
5. Redissolving RNA •The RNA pellet was dried . •RNA was dissolved in RNase-free water (or 0.5% SDS solution) by passing t...
6. SPECTROPHOTOMETRIC ANALYSIS: • Dilute 1 μl of RNA with 39 μl of DEPC-treated water (1:40 dilution). • Using 10 μl micro...
Other Methods of RNA ISOLATION Filter-based RNA isolation Magnetic Particle Methods
Filter-based RNA isolation Filter-based, spin basket formats utilize membranes that are seated at the bottom of a small pl...
Filter-based RNA isolation
Filter-based RNA isolation Benefits of spin basket formats Convenience and ease of use Ability to isolate RNA and DNA. Abi...
Magnetic Particle Methods Magnetic particle methods utilize small (0.5–1 µm) particles that contain a paramagnetic core. P...
Magnetic Particle Methods
Magnetic Particle Methods
Videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmPsLoIPRwc&ab_channel=Abnova https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kiu1tZVlvIw&ab_channe...
RNA isolation methods
RNA isolation methods
