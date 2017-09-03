On Pakistan Census 2017

Few Extracts From Provisional Results of Census - 2017 Mansoor Raza September 03, 2017 mansooraza@gmail.com
Population (1981-2017) In Millions 11.06 2.20 47.29 19.03 4.33 0.34 17.74 3.18 73.62 30.44 6.57 0.81 30.52 5.00 110.01 47....
Comparative Population Share of Provinces, ISB and FATA; 1981, 1998 and 2017. 0.00% 10.00% 20.00% 30.00% 40.00% 50.00% 60....
Estimated Share of Province from 2011 HH Census 13.90% 2.31% 47.69% 28.65% 6.86% 0.60% KP-K Fata Punjab Sindh Balochistan ...
Urban Share from 1981 to 2017 0.00% 10.00% 20.00% 30.00% 40.00% 50.00% 60.00% 70.00% KPK FATA Punjab Sindh Balochistan Isl...
Urban Share – Pakistan 1981-2017 15.06% 0.00% 27.60% 43.32% 15.62% 60.06% 28.30% 18.77% 2.84% 36.71% 52.02% 27.55% 50.58% ...
Population as per scraped 2011 HH Census 1998 2011 HH census Estimates 2017 NWFP/KPK 17,743,645 26,753,979 30,523,371 FATA...
Comparative PAGR 1998-81 and 2017- 1998 0.00% 1.00% 2.00% 3.00% 4.00% 5.00% 6.00% Pakistan NWFP FATA Punjab Sindh Balochis...
Comparison of House Holds: 1998, 2011 and 2017 1998 2011 2017 Increase (1998-2017) Number Percentage NWFP/KPK 2,211,236 3,...
HH Size 1998 2011 2017 Calculated Difference (2011-2017) Number Percentage NWFP/KPK 8.0 8.3 7.9 -0.4 -4.36% FATA 9.3 12.2 ...
HH SIZE 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 10.0 12.0 14.0 NWFP/KPK FATA Punjab Sindh Balochistan Islamabad Pakistan 8.0 9.3 6.9 6.0 6.7 6...
Karachi Total Population From 1941-2017 (In millions) 0.71 1.12 2.04 3.61 5.44 9.86 16.05 0.00 2.00 4.00 6.00 8.00 10.00 1...
Karachi’s Intercensal Growth Rate and PAGR (1941-2017) 57.21% 82.13% 76.45% 50.77% 81.25% 62.84% 4.63% 6.18% 5.30% 4.67% 3...
Karachi’s Urban Population in Percentage 55.32% 95.20% 93.57% 97.47% 95.77% 94.75% 92.89% 0.00% 20.00% 40.00% 60.00% 80.00...
Male and Female Narrowing Gap (Percentage share in Total Population) 56.10% 57.32% 56.85% 55.24% 54.33% 53.71% 52.58% 43.9...
Comparison of Total Population and Intercensal Increase in Millions 0.71 1.12 2.04 3.61 5.44 9.86 16.05 0.41 0.92 1.56 1.8...
Note This is a developing scenario that is being updated as the data is released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and evol...
  • Source: PBS website: http://www.pbs.gov.pk/sites/default/files//Population_Census_2017_Results_0.pdf
  • Notes: Calculated from Official Statistics (PBS)
  • Source: Calculated from https://www.thenews.com.pk/archive/print/621282-population-shoots-up-by-47-percent-since-1998
  • Source: PBS Website: http://www.pbs.gov.pk/sites/default/files//Population_Census_2017_Results_0.pdf
  • Source: http://www.pbs.gov.pk/sites/default/files//Population_Census_2017_Results_0.pdf
  • Notes: https://www.thenews.com.pk/archive/print/621282-population-shoots-up-by-47-percent-since-1998 and PBS reports
  • Notes: As Reported on PBS website
  • Source: Census Report Pakistan 1998, https://www.thenews.com.pk/archive/print/621282-population-shoots-up-by-47-percent-since-1998 and reverse calculation from 2017 Census provisional figures

