ONLINE ASSESSMENT
PROBLEM STATEMENT How online assessment can be conducted if there is an unstable internet connection?
Online Assessment Faculty Administration Department College Board of Directors Invigilator Student Parents Security Intern...
Offline better than online Frustration due to bad connectivity Trouble keeping up with assignments Timely submission Conce...
Concerned about the whole online assessment Worried about child’s workload and health Happy about getting more family time...
How online assessment can be conducted if there is an unstable internet connection? I D E A T I O N
CONCEPT POSTER MICROLY • Hybrid App (Online + Offline) • Allow Customization • Include Analytics • Powerful And Supportive...
MICROL Y PROTOTYPE
THANK YOU Group-8 Mansi Jain (20DM115) Mitushi Gupta (20DM121) Mukul Kumar Gupta (20DM127) Neha Virmani (20DM134) Nikhil Poonia (20DM142) Paridhi Garg (20DM148)
Problems Faced During Online Assessment
Problems Faced During Online Assessment
Problem
Stakeholder Map
Empathy Map
Ideation
Concept Poster
Prototype

Problems Faced During Online Assessment

  1. 1. ONLINE ASSESSMENT
  2. 2. PROBLEM STATEMENT How online assessment can be conducted if there is an unstable internet connection?
  3. 3. Online Assessment Faculty Administration Department College Board of Directors Invigilator Student Parents Security Internet Connectivity Technology What if my internet got disconnected while giving the exam? E- assessment Apps What if my quiz did not get uploaded timely on the app? E-library Online security is our major concern Delayed plagiarism test Ensuring no use of unfair means Is online assessment effective enough? Reopening of institutions STAKEHOLDER MAPPING
  4. 4. Offline better than online Frustration due to bad connectivity Trouble keeping up with assignments Timely submission Concerned about student’s performance Accessibility issues Frequent tech complaints from students Face a lot of technical glitches Possibility of shortage of resources Infuriated by change Discover new apps for assessments Increased work load Management between students and faculty Less marks due to late submissions Maintenance of network systems Repeated mails regarding study material and plag. test Influenced by social media Request for previous year papers E-Library management Keep the students updated regarding the current scenarios Courier of books to individual students Recognition Coping up with changing technologies Idle sitting Ensuring no use of unfair means Comfortability with technology Smooth working of procedures Anxious about online assessment Innovative method of assessment Disturbed work- life balance Effective management Improved digital skills Encouraging and supportive Ineffective communication Learned new methods of management Coordination among all departments STUDENT INVIGILATOR ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT LIBRARYIT DEPARTMENTFACULTY 👀EMPATHY MAP E X H I B I T
  5. 5. Concerned about the whole online assessment Worried about child’s workload and health Happy about getting more family time Avoided zero academic year Adjustment in day to day routine Can't afford to lose more time Effect of increased screen time Guidelines regarding E-education E-education is not that productive Re-opening of educational institutions Boost to digital India mission Ineffective online assessment EMPATHY MAP OF STAKEHOLDERSGOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES PARENTS
  6. 6. How online assessment can be conducted if there is an unstable internet connection? I D E A T I O N How online assessment can be conducted if there is an unstable internet connection?
  7. 7. CONCEPT POSTER MICROLY • Hybrid App (Online + Offline) • Allow Customization • Include Analytics • Powerful And Supportive Database • Authentication based Quiz • Plagiarism test USERS CORE FUNCTIONS VALUE PROPOSITIONS • This application can run on low internet connectivity. • Providing an hybrid solution to the assessment problem. • Providing solution to the plagiarism tests problems that students face. • This application will save the assignments, quizzes and OLTs offline too, so that a student can attend them at the given time. “Makes Assessments JOLLY!!!”
  8. 8. MICROL Y PROTOTYPE
  9. 9. THANK YOU Group-8 Mansi Jain (20DM115) Mitushi Gupta (20DM121) Mukul Kumar Gupta (20DM127) Neha Virmani (20DM134) Nikhil Poonia (20DM142) Paridhi Garg (20DM148)

