US fusion spinal implants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR around 4.9% during the forecast period. The US fusion spinal implants market is growing attributed to the growing spine injuries along with the growing implant procedures and the increased adoption of minimally invasive spine surgeries. For instance, according to the NSCISC (National spinal cord injury statistical center), in 2018, the size of the US population was approximately 328 million people.