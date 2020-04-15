Successfully reported this slideshow.
US Fusion Spinal Implants Market, Size, Share, Analysis Report & Forecast to 2025
US fusion spinal implants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR around 4.9% during the forecast period.
• Atlas Spine, Inc • Aurora Spine Corp. • Axial Medical Inc. • ChoiceSpine • CTLAmedica, Corp. • Fuse Medical Inc. • Globu...
US Fusion Spinal Implants Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

US fusion spinal implants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR around 4.9% during the forecast period. The US fusion spinal implants market is growing attributed to the growing spine injuries along with the growing implant procedures and the increased adoption of minimally invasive spine surgeries. For instance, according to the NSCISC (National spinal cord injury statistical center), in 2018, the size of the US population was approximately 328 million people.

US Fusion Spinal Implants Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

  US Fusion Spinal Implants Market, Size, Share, Analysis Report & Forecast to 2025
  US fusion spinal implants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR around 4.9% during the forecast period. The US fusion spinal implants market is growing attributed to the growing spine injuries along with the growing implant procedures and the increased adoption of minimally invasive spine surgeries. For instance, according to the NSCISC (National spinal cord injury statistical center), in 2018, the size of the US population was approximately 328 million people. As per the recent estimate by the center, the prevalence of spinal cord injury is nearly 54 cases on each one million people in the US or nearly 17,730 new cases per year. This increasing incidence of spine injuries is expected to raise the demand for spine implants. Along with the growing spine injuries, the US fusion spinal implants market is dominating due to the factors such as investments in R&D, high per capita healthcare expenditure, and increasing aging population which increases the possibility of degenerative spine diseases in the country, surging the demand of fusion spinal implants.

US fusion spinal implants market is segmented on the basis of type, and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented into interbody cages, plates, rods, screws and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitality & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

US Fusion Spinal Implants Market Segmentation
By Type
• Interbody Cages
• Plates
• Rods
• Screws
• Others
By End-User
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Company Profiles
• Aesculap Inc.
• Alphatec Spine Inc.
• Aspen Medical Products, LLC
  • Atlas Spine, Inc
• Aurora Spine Corp.
• Axial Medical Inc.
• ChoiceSpine
• CTLAmedica, Corp.
• Fuse Medical Inc.
• Globus Medical Inc.

