o; PsfOsf] cWoog kl5 tkfO{F lgDgnLlvt sfo{ ug{ ;Ifd x'g'x'g]5 M -s_ /]zd ls/f / df}/Lsf] zf/Ll/s agf]6 / hLjg rqmsf] JofVo...
/]zd ls/f (Silkworm) g]kfndf b'O{ k|sf/sf /]zd ls/fs]f v]tL ul/G5 . ;]/L /]zd ls/f / P]/L /]zd ls/f . ;]/L /]zd ls/fsf] vf...
Life cycle of silkworm Silkworm Egg Larva Pupa
-s_ k'mn (Egg): kf]yL /]zd ls/fn] lsDa'sf] kftdf Ps k6sdf sl/a 300 cf]6f dl;gf k'mnkf5{ . k|To]s k'mn ;]tf] /ªsf] w]/} ;fg...
-u_ Ko'kf (Pupa) : Ko'kf cj:yf /]zd ls/fsf] hLjg rStsf] t];|f] cj:yf xf], h'g lgl:Sto x'G5 . of] cj:yfdf o;n] vfgf vfFb}g ...
/]zd ls/faf6 x'g] kmfObf • /]zd ls/fsf] sf]s'gnfO{ tftf] xfjf jf tftf]kfgLdf /fv]/ sf]s'gaf6 wfuf] pTkfbg ul/G5 . Pp6f sf]...
k[i7kf]if0f != /]zd ls/fn] nfef{ cj:yfdf $ k6s 5fnf km]5{ . @= lsDa'sf] kft k|z:t gePsf] ;dodf /]zd ls/fsf] k'mnnfO{ 180 c...
Dff}/L (BEE)
Dff}/L (BEE) df}/L 7"nf] ;d"xdf a:g] ;fdflhs ls/f xf] . kmfOnd cfy|f]kf]8fcGtu{t ls/f ju{df kg]{ of] clt pkof]uL ls/f xf] ...
df}/Lsf] hLjg rqm (Life cycle of bee) df}/Lx¿sf] hLjg rqmdf k'mn, nfef{, Ko'kf / jo:s u/L rf/ cj:yfx¿ kf/ x'G5g . Adult be...
. df}/Lsf] pkof]lutf (Uses of honey bee) != df}/Ln] ljz]if kf}li6s tTTjo'St j:t' dx agfpF5 . h'g dw'd]x tyf cGo /f]uLx¿sf ...
!)= /]zd ls/fn] /]zd wfuf] pTkfbg ug]{ / cGo sk8f eGbf /]zd ls/fn] pTkfbg u/]sf] wfuf] xNsf,d'nfod, rlDsnf] / l6sfp ePsf]n...
Unit 14 invertebrate class 10 (Nepali Language)
Science
May. 15, 2021

Unit 14 invertebrate class 10 (Nepali Language)

Unit 14 invertebrate class 10 Science Nepal

Unit 14 invertebrate class 10 (Nepali Language)

  1. 1. o; PsfOsf] cWoog kl5 tkfO{F lgDgnLlvt sfo{ ug{ ;Ifd x'g'x'g]5 M -s_ /]zd ls/f / df}/Lsf] zf/Ll/s agf]6 / hLjg rqmsf] JofVof ug{ . -v_ /]zd ls/f / df}/Lsf] pkof]lutf atfpg .
  2. 2. /]zd ls/f (Silkworm) g]kfndf b'O{ k|sf/sf /]zd ls/fs]f v]tL ul/G5 . ;]/L /]zd ls/f / P]/L /]zd ls/f . ;]/L /]zd ls/fsf] vfgf lsDa'sf] kft xf] eg] P]/L /]zd ls/fsf] vfgf cl8/sf] kft xf] . /]zd ls/fsf] hLjgrqm cGo ls/fx¿n] em}F /]zd ls/fn] klg km'n, nfef{, Ko'kf / jo:s u/L rf/ cf]6f cj:yf kf/ u5{ . /]zd ls/fn] sl/a 45 lbgdf cfˆgf] hLjg rqm k"/f u5{ .
  3. 3. Life cycle of silkworm Silkworm Egg Larva Pupa
  4. 4. -s_ k'mn (Egg): kf]yL /]zd ls/fn] lsDa'sf] kftdf Ps k6sdf sl/a 300 cf]6f dl;gf k'mnkf5{ . k|To]s k'mn ;]tf] /ªsf] w]/} ;fgf] lkgsf] 6fpsf] (pin head) hqf] x'G5 . k'mn kfgf{ ;fy} kf]yL /]zd ls/f d5{ . lr;f] 7fpFdf /fVbf k'mn w]/} lbg;Dd p:t} /lx/xG5 t/ la:tf/} tfkStd a9fPdf Ps xKtfleq} nfef{ lg:sG5 . /]zd sf/vfgfdf hf8f] ;dodf lsDa'sf] kft kof{Kt pknAw gx'g] x'Fbf km'nx¿ hDdf u/L lr;f] 7fpFdf /flvG5 . ha lsDa'sf] kft k|z:t dfqfdf pknAw x'G5 . clg la:tf/} 180C b]lv 250C ;Dd tfkqmddf /flvG5 . k'mnaf6 nfef{ lg:sg 10 b]lv 12 lbg nfU5 . -v_ nfef{ (ALrva) : k'mnaf6 lg:s]sf] nfef{ ;fgf] 6 mm nfdf] / v}/f] /ªsf] x'G5 . o;sf] z/L/ 6fpsf], 5ftL / k]6 u/L 3 v08df 5'6l6Psf] x'G5 . nfef{x¿ lsDa'sf] kft vfP/ x's{G5g . oL clt vGr'jf x'G5g . logLx¿ 25 b]lv 32 lbg;Dd lsDa'sf] kft vfP/ afFR5g . nfef{sf] z/L/sf] j[l4 clt l56f] x'G5 . logLx¿n] 4 k6s;Dd 5fnf -sfFr'nL_ km]5{g . k|To]s k6s 5fnf km]bf{ 20 b]lv 24 306f;Dd vfgf gvfO{ / grnL a:5g . k"0f{ ljsl;t ePsf] nfef{df ¥ofn u|lGy (salivary gland) ljsf; x'G5, h;n] Ps k|sf/sf] t/n kbfy{ pTkfbg u5{ . h'g xfjfsf] ;Dks{df cfpgf;fy /]zd wfuf]df kl/0ft x'G5 . ToxL wfuf]df a]l/g uO{ uf]nfsf/ cyjf 8d? cfsf/sf] Ko'kf jf sf]s'g (cocoon) aG5 . /]zd ls/fsf] nfef{ cj:yf sl/a Ps dlxgfdf k"/f x'G5 .
  5. 5. -u_ Ko'kf (Pupa) : Ko'kf cj:yf /]zd ls/fsf] hLjg rStsf] t];|f] cj:yf xf], h'g lgl:Sto x'G5 . of] cj:yfdf o;n] vfgf vfFb}g / Ps 7fpFdf l:y/ /xG5 t/ leqleq} ljsf; eO/x]sf] x'G5 . of] cj:yf 12 b]lv 14 lbgsf] x'G5. oxL cj:yfdf /]zd lemSgsf nflu sf]s'gnfO{ tftf] kfgL jf tftf] xfjfdf /flvG5 . o;n] ubf{ Ko'kfdf /x]sf] 6fFl;g] kbfy{ gi6 eO{ wfuf] ;lhnf];Fu lg:sG5 . o; Stddf sf]s'gleqsf] Ko'kf d5{ . s]xL sf]s'gnfO{ csf]{ jz+ j[l4sf nflu ;'/lIft /flvG5 . -3_ jo:s (Adult) : sf]s'g leq /xFbf Ko'kfdf ;lSto d]6fd/kml;; (metamorphosis) x'G5, h;af6 3 hf]8f v'66f / 2 hf]8f kv]6f ePsf] /]zd ls/f lg:sG5 . kv]6fnfO{ k"0f{ ¿kdf ;'sfO;s]kl5 of] p8g ;S5 . Pp6f jo:s /]zd ls/f 5 b]lv 7 lbg;Dd afFR5 .
  6. 6. /]zd ls/faf6 x'g] kmfObf • /]zd ls/fsf] sf]s'gnfO{ tftf] xfjf jf tftf]kfgLdf /fv]/ sf]s'gaf6 wfuf] pTkfbg ul/G5 . Pp6f sf]s'gaf6 sl/a 1000 lkm6 nfdf] /]zd wfuf] k|fKt ug{ ;lsG5 . o;/L k|fKt x'g] /]zd wfuf] xNsf, d'nfod, rlDsnf] / l6sfp x'G5 . o;af6 /]zd sk8f tof/ ul/G5 . • /]zd ls/fsf] v]tL (sericulture) u/L cfo cfh{g a9fpg ;lsG5 . /]zdaf6 ag]sf] sk8f h'g;'s} df};ddf klg nufpg ;lsg] / ljleGg lsl;dsf /ªn] /ªufpg klg ;lsG5 . != /]zd ls/fn] nfef{ cj:yfdf slt k6s 5fnf km]5{ < @= lsDa'sf] kft k|z:t gePsf] ;dodf /]zd ls/fsf] k'mnnfO{ s;/L ;'/lIft /flvG5 < #= df}/Lsf] nfef{nfO{ /f]on h]nL dfq vfg lbFbf s'g rflxF df}/L aG5 < $= uef{wfg gePsf] df}/Lsf] km'ndf slt cf]6f Stf]df]hf]d x'G5g < %= sdL{ df}/L slt lbgsf] x'Fbf d}g / 3f/sf] sf]7f agfpg] u5{ < ^= /]zd ls/faf6 /]zd wfuf] s;/L pTkfbg ul/G5, JofVof ug{'xf]; . &= /]zd ls/fsf] hLjg rStsf] ;kmf lrq agfpg'xf]; . *= g]kfndf s'g s'g k|sf/sf /]zd ls/fsf] v]tL ul/G5 < (= /]zd ls/fsf] hLjg rStdf nfef{sf] s'g cj:yfdf /]zd wfuf] agfpF5 < !)= /]zd ls/fnfO{ lsg pkof]uL ls/f elgG5 < sf/0f;lxt n]Vg'xf]; .
  7. 7. k[i7kf]if0f != /]zd ls/fn] nfef{ cj:yfdf $ k6s 5fnf km]5{ . @= lsDa'sf] kft k|z:t gePsf] ;dodf /]zd ls/fsf] k'mnnfO{ 180 c eGbf sd tfkStd /fv]/ ;'/lIft /flvG5 . #= df}/Lsf] nfef{nfO{ /f]on h]nL dfq vfg lbFbf /fgL df}/L aG5 . $= uef{wfg gePsf] df}/Lsf] km'ndf !^ cf]6f Stf]df]hf]d x'G5g . %= sdL{ df}/L !@ b]lv !& lbgsf] x'Fbf d}g / 3f/sf] sf]7f agfpg] u5{ . ^= k"0f{ ljsl;t ePsf] nfef{df /ofn u|lGy ljsf; x'G5 h;n] Ps k|sf/sf] t/n kbfy{ pTkfbg u5{ h'g xfjfsf] ;Dks{df cfpgf;fy /]zd wfuf]df kl/0ft x'G5 . ToxL wfuf]df a]l/g uO{ uf]nfsf/ Ko'kf jf sf]s'g aG5 / pSt sf]s'gnfO{ tftf] kfgL jf tftf] xfjfdf /flvG5 . o;n] ubf{ Ko'kfdf /xg] 6fFl;g] kbfy{ gi6 eO{ wfuf] ;lhn} lg:sG5 . &= /]zd ls/fsf] hLjg rStsf] lrq ljifo j:t'sf] #=@ df lbOPsf] h:t} u/L agfpg'xf]; . *= g]kfndf /]zd wfuf] pTkfbgsf nflu ;]/L / P]/L u/L b'O{ k|sf/sf /]zd ls/fsf] v]tL ul/G5 . (= /]zd ls/fsf] hLjg rStdf k"0f{ ljsl;t nfef{ cj:yfdf /]zd wfuf] pTkfbg x'G5 . !)= /]zd ls/fn] /]zd wfuf] pTkfbg ug]{ / cGo sk8f eGbf /]zd ls/fn] pTkfbg u/]sf] wfuf] xNsf, d'nfod, rlDsnf] / l6sfp ePsf]n] u'0f:t/Lo sk8f agfpg ;lsg] ePsf]n] /]zd ls/fnfO{ pkof]uL ls/f elgG5 .
  8. 8. Dff}/L (BEE)
  9. 9. Dff}/L (BEE) df}/L 7"nf] ;d"xdf a:g] ;fdflhs ls/f xf] . kmfOnd cfy|f]kf]8fcGtu{t ls/f ju{df kg]{ of] clt pkof]uL ls/f xf] . o;n] kf}li6s tTTjo'St dx pTkfbg u5{ . df}/Lsf] 3f/df /fgL df}/L (queen bee) efn] df}/L (drone bee) / sdL{ df}/L (worker bee) u/L hDdf ltg k|sf/sf df}/Lx¿ x'G5g .
  10. 10. df}/Lsf] hLjg rqm (Life cycle of bee) df}/Lx¿sf] hLjg rqmdf k'mn, nfef{, Ko'kf / jo:s u/L rf/ cj:yfx¿ kf/ x'G5g . Adult bee Egg Larva Pupa
  11. 11. . df}/Lsf] pkof]lutf (Uses of honey bee) != df}/Ln] ljz]if kf}li6s tTTjo'St j:t' dx agfpF5 . h'g dw'd]x tyf cGo /f]uLx¿sf nflu clt kmfObfhgs x'G5 . @= dxaf6 ljleGg k|sf/sf SofG8L, s]s tyf /f]6Lx¿ tof/ ul/G5 . #= sdL{ df}/Lx¿n] d}g (wax) agfpF5g / pSt d}g 6jfOn]6sf] ;fdfg / s:d]l6S; ;fdfgx¿ agfpg k|of]u ul/G5 . To:t} u/L d}gaQL, ;]leª lqmd, sf]N8 lqmd cflb agfOG5 . $= df}/Lx¿n] la?jfx¿df k/fu;]rg u/fpg ;xof]u u5{g cEof; !!= efn] df}/L / sdL{ df}/LaLr km/s n]Vg'xf]; . !@= /fgL df}/Lsf] agf]6sf] lrq;lxt aofg ug{'xf]; . !#= df}/L dfgj hLjgsf nflu cToGt nfebfos ls/f dflgG5, lsg < ts{;lxt k|:t't ug'{xf]; . !$= /]zd v]tL / df}/L kfngaf6 x'g] kmfObfx¿ s] s] x'g < !%= df}/Lsf] hLjg rqm lrq;lxt aofg ug{'xf]; . !^= /]zd ls/fsf] hLjg rqmsf] cWoog lsg cfjZos k5{, b'O{ cf]6f sf/0f;lxt :ki6 kfg{'xf]; .
  12. 12. !)= /]zd ls/fn] /]zd wfuf] pTkfbg ug]{ / cGo sk8f eGbf /]zd ls/fn] pTkfbg u/]sf] wfuf] xNsf,d'nfod, rlDsnf] / l6sfp ePsf]n] u'0f:t/Lo sk8f agfpg ;lsg] ePsf]n] /]zd ls/fnfO{ pkof]uL ls/f elgG5 . efn] df}/L sdL{ df}/ != efn] df}/L sdL{ df}/L eGbf 7"nf] x'G5 . @= Effn] df}/Ldf dx ;ªsng u|lGy / v'66fdf k/fuy}nL x'Fb}g . #= o;sf] d'Vo sfd /fgL df}/LnfO{ uef{wfg u/fpg' xf] != sdL{ df}/L efn] eGbf ;fgf] x'G5 . @= sdL{ df}/Ldf dx ;ªsng u|lGy / v'66fdf km'nsf] /; hDdf ug{sf nflu kf]n]g af:s]6 x'G5 . #= o;sf] d'Vo sfd km'nsf] /; ;ªsng u/L dx agfpg' xf] . !@= efn] / sdL{ df}/Lsf] eGbf /fgL df}/L 7"nf] / nfDrf] x'G5 . o;sf] 6fpFsf] efn] / sdL{ df}/Lsf] eGbf ;fgf] / 8f]nf] x'G5 eg] ;'F8 5f]6f] x'G5 . /fgL df}/Lsf] k]6sf] cGtdf ;fgf] lvn x'G5 . o;sf] lrq dflysf] ljifo j:t'v08sf] h:t} agfpg] . !#= df}/Ln] kf}li6s tTTjo'St dx agfpg], o;af6 pTkfbg ePsf] d}gaf6 6jfOn]6sf] ;fdfg / s:d]l6ssf ;fdfgx¿ Afgfpg] ePsf]n] o;nfO{ dfgj hLJfgsf nflu cToGt nfebfos ls/f dflgG5 . !$= /]zd v]tL ubf{ u'0f:t/o'St wfuf] pTkfbg u/L ljleGg k|sf/sf sk8fx¿ agfpg ;lsG5 eg] df}/L kfng ubf{ cToGt kf}li6s tTTj dx k|fKt x'g] tyf d}g pTkfbgsf] cnfjf lj?jfx¿df k/fu;]rgdf ;d]t d2t k'Ug] ePsf]n] oL b'j} ls/faf6 k|z:t kmfObfx¿ kfpg ;lsG5 . !%= df}/Lsf] hLjg rSt lrq;lxt aofg ljifo j:t' v08df lbOP cg';f/ ug{ ;lsG5 . !^= /]zd ls/fsf] hLjgrqmsf] s'g cj:yfdf /]zd wfuf] pTkfbg x'G5 / pSt wfuf]af6 s;/L wfuf] lgsfNg ;lsG5 EfGg] s'/fsf] nflu /]zd ls/fsf] hLjgrqmsf] cWoog ug{ cfjZos k5{ . !!= efn] df}/L / sdL{ df}/LaLr km/s

