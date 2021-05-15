Unit 1 force (nepali) SEE EXAM

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MANOJ GHIMIRE Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
;"o{a|DXf08sf] s]Gb|df /x]sf] 5 / o;nfO{ u|xx?/ pku|xx?n]kl/qmdf ub{5geGg] dfGotfnfO{ ;"o{s]lGb|t l;WbfGt jf x]lnof];]lG6«...
b'O{ lk08x?larpTkGgx'g]cfsif{0f annfO{u'?Tjcfsif{0f an elgG5 . u'?Tjcfsif{0f ansf pbfx/0fx? M @= lt j:t'x?larsf] b'l/ u'?T...
Go'6gsf] u'?Tj cfsif{0f;DalGw lgod M s'g} b'O{ j:t'x? lar pTkGgx'g] u'?Tjcfsif{0f an lt j:t'sf] lk08sf]u'0fgkmn;Fu;dfg'kfl...
oxfFG u'?Tjcfsif{0fcr/ /fzLxf]. o;sf]dfg x'G5 . 2 2 11 / 10 67 . 6 kg Nm   2 2 1 m G d m F   2 2 1 m G d m F   dfgf}...
1 kg lk08 ePsf] b'O cf]6f j:t'nfO{ 1 m sf]b'/Ldf /fVbf pTkGg x'g]u'?Tj cfsif{0f annfO{ u'?Tj cfsif{0f l:y/cªs elgG5 . o;sf...
k|dfl0ft u/ M Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
Revision sf]klg{s;sf]l;WbfGt M ;"o{nfO{ u|xx? tyf pku|xn] kl/qmdf ub{5g . u'?Tjcfsif{0f l:y/ cªs (G)nfO{cr/eGg'sf] sf/0fM ...
F /G sf] ;DjGw M olb 1 kg lk08ePsf] b'O{ cf]6f j:t'nfO{ 1msf] s]lGb|o b'l/df /fVbf ltgLx?lar pTkGg x'g] u'?Tjcfsif{0f an (...
b'O{ j:t'x? k|To]ssf] lk08 bf]Aa/ ubf{ u'?Tjcfsif{0f an slt x'G5 < b'O{ j:t'x? k|To]ssf] lk08 bf]Aa/ ubf{, / x'G5 . b'O{ j...
b'O{j:t'x?k|To]ssf]lk08l:y/ /flvb'/Lbf]Aa/ubf{u'?Tj cfsif{0fansltx'G5< b'l/nfO{ bf]Aa/ ubf{, gofF b'/L 2d x'G5 . b'O{ j:t'...
Numerical Problems !_ Pp6f j:t'sf] lk0810 kg / csf]{ j:t'sf] lk0820kg 5 . olb lt j:t'x? larsf] b'l/ 10m eP u'?Tjcfsif{0f a...
@_ a[xZklt u|xsf] lk08 kg 5 . lt b'O{ u|x larsf]b'l/ m 5 eg] a[xZklt / k[YjLlar slt u'?Tjfsif{0f an pTkGg x'G5 < kg/ k[YjL...
Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
u'?TjanM k[YjLn]j:t'nfO{ cfsif{0f ug]{annfO{u'?TjanelgG5 . u'?TjanklgGo'6g PsfOdf g}gflkG5 . s'g} j:t'sf] ljleGg u|x / pku...
k[YjLsf]lk08 6x1024 kg / cw{Jof;6380 km 5eg] 1 kg lk08ePsf] j:t'df k[YjLsf]u'?Tjan slt k5{< lbOPsf] k[YjLsf] lk08(M) = 6 x...
k[YjLh:t}rGb|dfsf] klgcfkmg}u'?Tjan x'G5. cWoogcg';f/ rGb|dfsf] u'?Tjank[YjLsf]t'ngfdf 1/6 u'0ff sd x'G5. To;}n]k[YjLsf] ;...
w|'jLo If]qdf s'g} j:t'sf] tf}n a9Lx'G5. t/ ToxL j:t'sf] tf}n lg/LIflt/ sd x'G5, lsg < k[YjLk"0f{uf]nfsf/ 5}g. w|'jLo If]q...
u'?Tjansf] c;/ M !u'?Tjann]ubf{ k[YjLjl/kl/xfjf c8]sf]xf] . @7"nf7"nfejgx¿ c8]sf]xf] . # u'?Tjann]ubf{k[YjLdfv:g] k|To]sj:...
homewok !_ rGb|dfsf] cw{Jof; 1.7x106 m/ lk087.2 x 1022 kg 5geg] 1 kg lk08ePsf] j:t'df rGb|dfsf] u'?Tjan slt k5{< @_ ;a}eGb...
@_ ;a}eGbf 7'nf] u|x a[x:klt k[YjLeGbf 319 u'0ff a9L / o;sf] cw{Jof; k[YjLsf] eGbf 11 u'0ff a9L eP tfklg o;sf] u'?Tjan k[Y...
Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
KjfFv / l;Ssfsf]k|of]u M KjfFv / l;Ssfsf]k|of]usf] lgisz{ M u'?Tj k|j]u lk08df lge{/ x'b}g . cyjf ;a} j:t'df u'?Tj ann] ub...
k[YjLdf u'?Tj k|j]u (Acceleration due to gravity of earth) e"dWo /]vLo If]qdfg = 9.78 m/s2 w'|jLo If]qdfg = 9.83 m/s2 cf};...
Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
:jtGq v;fO ( Free fall ) afXo cj/f]wljgf :jtGq eP/ j:t' v:g'nfO{ :jtGq v;fO elgG5 . :jtGq v;fOsf] a]nf j:t'df pTkGgx'g]k|j...
tf}n ljxLgtf (Weightlessness) :jtGq v;fOdf/x]sf] s'g} j:t' cyjf u'?Tj k|j]u (g) sf] dfg zGo ePsf] cj:yfdfs'g} klg j:t'sf] ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Science
34 views
May. 15, 2021

Unit 1 force (nepali) SEE EXAM

Class 10 Science

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unit 1 force (nepali) SEE EXAM

  1. 1. MANOJ GHIMIRE Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  2. 2. Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  3. 3. ;"o{a|DXf08sf] s]Gb|df /x]sf] 5 / o;nfO{ u|xx?/ pku|xx?n]kl/qmdf ub{5geGg] dfGotfnfO{ ;"o{s]lGb|t l;WbfGt jf x]lnof];]lG6«s l;WbfGt elgG5 . an M j:t'sf] ca:yfkl/jt{gug{cfjZos jfxo zlStnfO{ aneflgG5 . ansf] P;=cfO{ PsfO{ Go'6g ( N ) xf] . ansf] ;'q F = mg k[YjL s]lGb|t l;WbfGt (Geocentric theory) M k[YjLa|Dxf08sf] s]Gb|df /x]sf] 5 / o;nfO{ ;"o{, rGb|dfsf] ;fy}c? u|xx?n]kl/qmdf ub{5geGg] dfGotfnfO{ k[YjLs]lGb|t l;WbfGt elgG5 . ;"o{ s]lGb|t l;WbfGt (Heliocentric theory) Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  4. 4. b'O{ lk08x?larpTkGgx'g]cfsif{0f annfO{u'?Tjcfsif{0f an elgG5 . u'?Tjcfsif{0f ansf pbfx/0fx? M @= lt j:t'x?larsf] b'l/ u'?Tj cfsif{0fan M b'O{ lk08x?larpTkGgx'g]cfsif{0f annfO{u'?Tjcfsif{0f annfO{ b'O{ cf]6fs'/fn] c;/ u5{M !=j:t'x?sf] lk08 Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  5. 5. Go'6gsf] u'?Tj cfsif{0f;DalGw lgod M s'g} b'O{ j:t'x? lar pTkGgx'g] u'?Tjcfsif{0f an lt j:t'sf] lk08sf]u'0fgkmn;Fu;dfg'kflts / lt j:t'x?sf] s]Gb|x? larsf] b'l/sf] ju{;FuAo'Ts|dfg'kflts x'G5. aDXf08sf] h'g;'s}7fpFdf / z'Idj:t' b]lv cToGt ljzfn tf/f, u|x tyfpku|xx?df ;d]t of] lgod ;ToePsf]n] Go'6gsf] u'?Tjcfsif{0f ;DalGw lgodnfO{ ljZjAoflk lgod klgelgG5 Go'6gsf] u'?Tjcfsif{0f ;DalGw lgodnfO{ ljZjAoflk lgod klgelgG5 , lsg < Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  6. 6. oxfFG u'?Tjcfsif{0fcr/ /fzLxf]. o;sf]dfg x'G5 . 2 2 11 / 10 67 . 6 kg Nm   2 2 1 m G d m F   2 2 1 m G d m F   dfgf} b'O{ j:t'x? A / B sf] lk08qmdzM m1 / m2 5g /lt b'O{ j:t'x?sf] s]Gb|larsf] b'/L d 5 . Go'6gsf] u'?Tjcfsif{0f ;DalGw lgod cg';f/ , F m1× m2 ……….. (i) (d l:y/ ePdf) F 1/d² ……….. (ii) (m1 / m2 l:y/ ePdf) ;dLs/0f (i) / (ii) nfO{ldnfpbf, 2 2 1 d m m F   Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  7. 7. 1 kg lk08 ePsf] b'O cf]6f j:t'nfO{ 1 m sf]b'/Ldf /fVbf pTkGg x'g]u'?Tj cfsif{0f annfO{ u'?Tj cfsif{0f l:y/cªs elgG5 . o;sf] dfg 6.67 × 10-11 Nm2/kg2 x'G5 . u'?Tjcfsif{0f l:y/cªs (G) : Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  8. 8. k|dfl0ft u/ M Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  9. 9. Revision sf]klg{s;sf]l;WbfGt M ;"o{nfO{ u|xx? tyf pku|xn] kl/qmdf ub{5g . u'?Tjcfsif{0f l:y/ cªs (G)nfO{cr/eGg'sf] sf/0fM u'?Tj cfsif{0f l:y/ cªs (G) sf] dfg tfkqmd, rfk, cGodfWod tyf lk08sf] /f;folgs ;+/rgfdf lge{/ gx'g] ePsf]n] cr/ /fzL elgG5 . u'?Tjcfsif{0fansf]k|efj 7f]; j:t'df eGbf t/n j:t'df jl9 x'G5, lsg < u'?Tj cfsif{0f ansf] k|efj 7f]; j:t'df eGbf t/n j:t'df jl9 x'G5 lsgls 7f]; j:t'df eGbf t/n j:t'df c0f'x? hf]8g] OG6/ dlnSo'n/ kmf];{ (inter molecular force) sd x'G5 . Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  10. 10. F /G sf] ;DjGw M olb 1 kg lk08ePsf] b'O{ cf]6f j:t'nfO{ 1msf] s]lGb|o b'l/df /fVbf ltgLx?lar pTkGg x'g] u'?Tjcfsif{0f an (F) sf] dfg u'?Tjcfsif{0f cr/(G)sf] dfg;Fu a/fa/ x'G5 . cyjf F = G x'G5 . pbfx/0f, olb m1= kg , m2= kg / d=1m eP or F = G Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  11. 11. b'O{ j:t'x? k|To]ssf] lk08 bf]Aa/ ubf{ u'?Tjcfsif{0f an slt x'G5 < b'O{ j:t'x? k|To]ssf] lk08 bf]Aa/ ubf{, / x'G5 . b'O{ j:t'x? k|To]ssf] lk08 bf]Aa/ ubf{ u'?Tjcfsif{0f an 4 u'0ffn] a95 . Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  12. 12. b'O{j:t'x?k|To]ssf]lk08l:y/ /flvb'/Lbf]Aa/ubf{u'?Tj cfsif{0fansltx'G5< b'l/nfO{ bf]Aa/ ubf{, gofF b'/L 2d x'G5 . b'O{ j:t'x? k|To]ssf] lk08l:y//flv b'/L bf]Aa/ ubf{ u'?Tjcfsif{0f an 4 u'0ffn]365. Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  13. 13. Numerical Problems !_ Pp6f j:t'sf] lk0810 kg / csf]{ j:t'sf] lk0820kg 5 . olb lt j:t'x? larsf] b'l/ 10m eP u'?Tjcfsif{0f an slt x'G5< F = ? d = 2m Go'6gsf] u'?Tjcfsif{0fsf] lgod cg';f/ , Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  14. 14. @_ a[xZklt u|xsf] lk08 kg 5 . lt b'O{ u|x larsf]b'l/ m 5 eg] a[xZklt / k[YjLlar slt u'?Tjfsif{0f an pTkGg x'G5 < kg/ k[YjLsf]lk08 kg F = ? kg d = m Go'6gsf] u'?Tj cfsif{0fsf] lgod cg';f/ , Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  15. 15. Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  16. 16. u'?TjanM k[YjLn]j:t'nfO{ cfsif{0f ug]{annfO{u'?TjanelgG5 . u'?TjanklgGo'6g PsfOdf g}gflkG5 . s'g} j:t'sf] ljleGg u|x / pku|xdf slt u'?Tjanjf tf}n;"q F = G.M.m R2 oxfF, F = u'?Tjan G = u'?Tjfsif{0fcr/ M = u|xjf pku|xsf] lk08 R = u|x jf pku|xsf] cw{Jof; m = j:t'sf] lk08 tf}n (Weight) s'g} klgj:t'df nfu]sf]u'?TjannfO{ g}j:t'sf] tf}nelgG5 . tf}n (F) = W = G Mm R2 oxf W = u'?Tjan jf tf}n, M = u|xsf] lk08, m = j:t'sf] lk08, R = u|xsf] cw{Jof;, G = u'?Tjfsif{0fcr/ Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  17. 17. k[YjLsf]lk08 6x1024 kg / cw{Jof;6380 km 5eg] 1 kg lk08ePsf] j:t'df k[YjLsf]u'?Tjan slt k5{< lbOPsf] k[YjLsf] lk08(M) = 6 x 1024 kg k[YjLsf]cw{Jof;(R) = 6380 km = 6.38 x 106 m j:t'sf] lk08(m) = 1kg j:t'df k[YjLsf]u'?Tjan (F) = ? ;"qcg';f/, F = GMm R2 = 6.67 x 10-11 x 6 x 1024 x 1 (6.38 x 106 m ) ² = 9.8 N To;}n]To; j:t'df k[YjLsf]u'?Tjan9.8 N x'G5 cyf{tk[YjLdfTof] j:t'sf] tf}n 9.8 N x'G5 . Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  18. 18. k[YjLh:t}rGb|dfsf] klgcfkmg}u'?Tjan x'G5. cWoogcg';f/ rGb|dfsf] u'?Tjank[YjLsf]t'ngfdf 1/6 u'0ff sd x'G5. To;}n]k[YjLsf] ;txdf 0.5mprfO;Dd pk|mg]JolStn]rGb|dfsf] ;txdf 3m prfO;Dd pk|mg;S5 . To:t}k[YjLdfolb s'g} JolStn]10kg jhg ePsf] j:t' prfNg ;S5eg] pSt JolStn]rGb|dfsf] ;txdf 60 kg jhg ePsf] j:t' ;xh}prfNg ;S5 . Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  19. 19. w|'jLo If]qdf s'g} j:t'sf] tf}n a9Lx'G5. t/ ToxL j:t'sf] tf}n lg/LIflt/ sd x'G5, lsg < k[YjLk"0f{uf]nfsf/ 5}g. w|'jLo If]qlt/s]xL y]lKrPsf] / aLrefudf s]xL km's]sf] x'G5. cyf{tw|'jLo If]qdf cw{Jof; 'R' ;fgf] e"dWo/]vLo If]qdf R 7"nf]x'G5/ k[YjLsf]cw{Jof;sf] ju{;Fus'g} j:t'df kg]{u'?Tjan-j:t'sf] tf}n_ Jo'TStdfg'kflts x'G5. s'g} j:t'sf] tf}n kxf8sf]6'Kkf /km]bLdf km/sk5{,lsg < j:t'sf] tf}n(W) k[YjLsf]cw{Jof; (R) cg';f/ 36a9x'G5 .kxf8sf] 6'Kkf]dfk[YjLsf]cw{Jof;(R) a9L x'g]x'Fbf j:t'sf] tf}n sd x'G5. pxL j:t'sf] tf}n kxf8sf] km]bLdfa9L x'G5. sf/0f ToxfF k[YjLsf]cw{Jof;(R) sf] dfg sd x'G5. ;d'b| ;txaf6 lj/f6gu/eGbf sf7df8f}+ a9L prfOdf kb{5. Pp6} j:t'sf] tf}noL b'O{ 7fpFdWo] sxfF a9L x'G5/ lsg < lj/f6gu/eGbf sf7df8f}+ a9L prfOdf kb{5. sf7df8f}+df k[YjLsf]cw{Jof; a9L x'G5. To:tf] 7fpFdf j:t'sf] tf}nsd x'G5 . To;}n]s'g} klgj:t'sf] tf}n lj/f6gu/df eGbf sf7df8f}+df sd x'G5. s] tf}nh:t}j:t'sf] lk08klg7fpFcg';f/ km/sx'G5< sf/0f;lxt pQ/ n]Vg'xf];. 7fpFcg';f/ Pp6} j:t'sf] tf}n klg km/sx'G5. j:t'sf] tf}nnfO{k[YjLsf]cw{Jof;n] c;/ ug]{ePsf] x'Fbf o:tf] ePsf] xf] . j:t'sf] lk08 eg]sf] To;df ePsf] kbfy{sf]kl/df0fxf] . o;nfO{ k/df0f'sf] ;ªVof /kf/df0fljs lk08n]dfq c;/ ub{5 . To;}n]j:t'sf] lk08 7fpFcg';f/ kl/jt{gx'Fb}g . Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  20. 20. u'?Tjansf] c;/ M !u'?Tjann]ubf{ k[YjLjl/kl/xfjf c8]sf]xf] . @7"nf7"nfejgx¿ c8]sf]xf] . # u'?Tjann]ubf{k[YjLdfv:g] k|To]sj:t'df k|j]upTkGgx'G5 . u'?Tj k|j]u M k[YjLsf];txlt/ :jtGq ¿kn]-lagf cj/f]w_ vl;/x]sf] j:t'df u'?Tjann]pTkGgx'g] k|j]unfO{u'?Tjk|j]uelgG5 . o;nfO{ g n]hgfOG5 / o;sf] PsfO ld6/÷;]s]G82 (m/s2) x'G5. k[YjLsf] ;txdf u'?Tjk|j]usf]cf};t dfg 9.8 ld6/÷ju{;]s]08x'G5. u'?Tj k|j]u lgsfNg] ;"q M u'?Tj k|j]u(g) = G.M R2 Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  21. 21. homewok !_ rGb|dfsf] cw{Jof; 1.7x106 m/ lk087.2 x 1022 kg 5geg] 1 kg lk08ePsf] j:t'df rGb|dfsf] u'?Tjan slt k5{< @_ ;a}eGbf 7'nf]u|xa[x:klt k[YjLeGbf319 u'0ffa9L / o;sf] cw{Jof; k[YjLsf]eGbf 11 u'0ffa9L eP tfklg o;sf] u'?Tjank[YjLsf]eGbf sl/a 2.5u'0ff dfq a9Lx'G5 ,lsg < #_ lk08/tf}n lar km/sn]v. $_u'?Tjcfsif{0f l:y/cªs / u'?Tjk|j]u larkm/s n]v. Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  22. 22. @_ ;a}eGbf 7'nf] u|x a[x:klt k[YjLeGbf 319 u'0ff a9L / o;sf] cw{Jof; k[YjLsf] eGbf 11 u'0ff a9L eP tfklg o;sf] u'?Tjan k[YjLsf] eGbf sl/a 2.5u'0ff dfqa9L x'G5,lsg < j[x:klt u|xsf] lk08k[YjLsf]eGbf sl/j 319 u'0ff a9L5 t/ o;sf] u'?Tjk|j]u25m/s2 cyf{t k[YjLsf]eGbfsl/j 2.5 u'0ffdfq a9L x'g'sf] sf/0f j[x:klt u|xsf] cw{Jof;o;sf] lk08sf]bfFhf]df 7"nf]x'g' xf] . lsg ls u'?Tjk|j]ucw{Jof;sf] ju{;FuJo'Tqmdfg'kfltx'G5 . #_ lk08/tf}n lar km/s lk08 tf}n (i) j:t'df ePsf] kbfy{sf]kl/df0f . (ii) o;sf] kl/df0f7fpFcg';f/ kl/jt{gx'Fb}g . (iii) o;sf] PsfO lsnf]u|fd (Kg) xf] . i) j:t'nfO{ k[YjLn]cfˆgf] s]Gb|lt/ tfGg] an . (ii) o;sf] kl/df0f7fpFcg';f/ kl/jt{g x'G5. (iii) o;sf] PsfO Go'6g (N) xf] . Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  23. 23. Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  24. 24. KjfFv / l;Ssfsf]k|of]u M KjfFv / l;Ssfsf]k|of]usf] lgisz{ M u'?Tj k|j]u lk08df lge{/ x'b}g . cyjf ;a} j:t'df u'?Tj ann] ubf{ pTkGg x'g] u'?Tj k|j]u ;dfg x'G5 . Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  25. 25. k[YjLdf u'?Tj k|j]u (Acceleration due to gravity of earth) e"dWo /]vLo If]qdfg = 9.78 m/s2 w'|jLo If]qdfg = 9.83 m/s2 cf};t¿kdf g = 9.8 m/s2 k[YjLsf] w|'jLo If]q / e"dWo /]vLo If]qdfu'?Tj k|j]u lsg ;dfg x'Fb}g < k[YjLk"0f{uf]nfsf/ geO{ w|'jLo If]qcln y]lKrPsf] /e"dWo/]vLo If]qcln km's]sf] x'G5 . e"dWo/]vLo If]qdf R sf] dfg a9Lx'G5 . To;}n]ToxfF u'?Tjk|j]usd x'G5. rGb|dfsf];txdfu'?Tj k|j]u (Acceleration due to gravity on the surface of the moon) rGb|dfsf] lk08k[YjLsf]eGbf ;fgf] 5 . rGb|dfdf u'?Tjk|j]uk[YjLsf]eGbf 1/6 u'0ffx'G5 . rGb|dfdf g sf] dfg 1.67 m/s2 x'G5 . Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  26. 26. Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  27. 27. :jtGq v;fO ( Free fall ) afXo cj/f]wljgf :jtGq eP/ j:t' v:g'nfO{ :jtGq v;fO elgG5 . :jtGq v;fOsf] a]nf j:t'df pTkGgx'g]k|j]uTo; 7fpFsf] u'?Tjk|j]u;Fua/fa/ x'G5. z"Go 7fpFdf s'g} klgj:t'sf] :jtGq v;fO x'G5. rGb|dfsf] ;txdf klgj:t'sf] :jtGq v;fO x'G5. k[YjLdfxfjf ePsf]n] ;a} j:t'sf] v;fO :jtGq x'g ;Sb}g . ux|'Fuf] j:t' sd prfOaf6 v;]sf] cj:yfdf :jtGq v;fO x'G5. lsg ls ux|'Fuf] j:t'df xfjfsf] cj/f]w guGo dfq kb{5. kf/f;'6 lnP/ w]/} prfOaf6xfdkmfn]sf] dflg; s;/L ;'/lIft;fy hldgdf cjt/0f x'G5 < kf/f;'6n]w]/}If]qkmn9fSg] x'Fbf of] v:g] j]nfdf xfjfsf] a9L cj/f]w kb{5. pSt cj/f]wsf] sf/0f kf/f;'6 v:bf k|j]uz"Go eO{ dGb ultdf v:b5 . To;}n]kf/f;'6 af]Sg] dflg; ;'/lIft ;fyhldgdf cjt/0f x'G5. Manoj Ghimire 9849874353
  28. 28. tf}n ljxLgtf (Weightlessness) :jtGq v;fOdf/x]sf] s'g} j:t' cyjf u'?Tj k|j]u (g) sf] dfg zGo ePsf] cj:yfdfs'g} klg j:t'sf] tf}n z"Go x'G5 . o;nfO{ g} tf}n ljxLgtf elgG5 . home work do exescise of Force from book Manoj Ghimire 9849874353

×