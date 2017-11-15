Presented by Indrajeet Mane M Pharm F.Y (Pharmaceutics) R .C.P Kasegaon
  1. 1. Presented by Indrajeet Mane M Pharm F.Y (Pharmaceutics) R .C.P Kasegaon
  2. 2. Introduction  An inventory can be described as the sum of value of raw materials ,fuel, lubricant, spare parts ,maintenance ,semi-processed materials and finished goods stock of business firm at any given point of time.  Inventories are primarily maintained for smooth running of business.  Inventory management is essential to maintain a large size inventory for efficient and smooth production and also for sales.
  3. 3. Objectives of Inventory Control 1. Maximum customer service  2.Minimum inventory investment  3. Low cost plant operation
  4. 4. Function of Inventory control  1.To keep the inventories as low as possible consistent with the market condition.  2. To minimise “out of stock” danger which result in crash purchase at uneconomical rates .  3. To maintain a sufficient stock of finished product to meet the reasonable exceptions of customers for prompt delivery of goods .  4.To maitain proper records so as to supply accurate and regular material report to management.  5 .To forecast market and economic conditions of supply as regards availability of market.
  5. 5. Techniques of inventory Control  1.ABC analysis  2.Economic order quantity  3.Perpetual inventory system  4.Review of slow and non-moving items  5.Input- Output ratio analysis  6.Use of material budgeting  7.Establishing an effective purchase procedure
  6. 6. 1.ABC Analysis(always better control) 1.A items ; Few costly items which come under this group These items may not more than 10%of total items ,but these consume about 70%of total budget of inventories. 2.B items; Items come under this group are neither costly nor cheap .The items constitute 20%of total quantity of inventory rise and 20%of total expenditure of inventories items. 3.C items; These items are cheaper in cost and represents 70%of total quantity of investories 10% of total expenditure of inventories is spent on this items.
  7. 7. 2.Economic order quantity (EOQ)  This technique is used to find out how much of inventory is to be ordered at time .  The ordering cost consist of cost of paper work invovled in placing an order like use of paper ,typing posting ,filing etc.  It also involve the cost of salaries of staff involved in work  Methods for determination of ECO.  1. tabular determination  2.graphic presentation  3.Determination of eco by algebraic formula
  8. 8. 3.Perpetual Inventory system  This is method of recording the store balance after every receipt and issue to facilitate regular checking and to prevent closing down for stock –taking .  After every issue the entry is made in bin card and balance is adjusted .
  9. 9. 4.Review of slow and non moving items  Slow moving materials are those items which are moving at slow rate .Dormant material are those items which are moving temporarily because of seasonal production .  Obsolete items are those which have become useless due to change in design ,method of manufacture, product or process etc .
  10. 10. 5.Input output ratio analysis  Input – output ratio is the relation between quantity of material charged to the production process and quantity of material in final output.  It determine the efficiency of manufacturing department.
  11. 11. 6 . Use of material budgeting In this method purchase budget of both the whole and the individual item is prepared 7. Establishing an effective purchase procedure The purchase procedure starts with the recognition or realization of need of an item . The order is placed with selected supplier Invoice is checked and payment is made

