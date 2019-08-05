Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
’2:1/2$’7KH:KROH%UDLQ&KLOG5HYROXWLRQDU6WUDWHJLHVWR1XUWXUH<RXU&KLOGV ’HYHORSLQJ0LQG$XGLRERRN)UHH6WUHDPLQJ0S2QOLQH ’2:1/2$’7...
7KH:KROH%UDLQ&KLOG5HYROXWLRQDU6WUDWHJLHVWR1XUWXUH<RXU&KLOGV’HYH 1(:<25.7,0(6%(676(//(57KHDXWKRUVRI1R’UDPD’LVFLSOLQHDQG7KH<...
7KH:KROH%UDLQ&KLOG5HYROXWLRQDU6WUDWHJLHVWR1XUWXUH<RXU&KLOGV’HYH
7KH:KROH%UDLQ&KLOG5HYROXWLRQDU6WUDWHJLHVWR1XUWXUH<RXU&KLOGV’HYH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DOWNLOAD The Whole-Brain Child 12 Revolutionary Strategies to Nurture Your Child's Developing Mind Audiobook Free Streaming Mp3 Online

2 views

Published on

DOWNLOAD The Whole-Brain Child 12 Revolutionary Strategies to Nurture Your Child's Developing Mind Audiobook Free Streaming Mp3 Online

Published in: Recruiting & HR
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DOWNLOAD The Whole-Brain Child 12 Revolutionary Strategies to Nurture Your Child's Developing Mind Audiobook Free Streaming Mp3 Online

  1. 1. ’2:1/2$’7KH:KROH%UDLQ&KLOG5HYROXWLRQDU6WUDWHJLHVWR1XUWXUH<RXU&KLOGV ’HYHORSLQJ0LQG$XGLRERRN)UHH6WUHDPLQJ0S2QOLQH ’2:1/2$’7KH:KROH%UDLQ&KLOG5HYROXWLRQDU6WUDWHJLHVWR1XUWXUH<RXU&KLOGV’HYHORSLQJ0LQG$XGLRERRN)UHHP 6WUHDPLQJRQOLQH_)5((7KH:KROH%UDLQ&KLOG5HYROXWLRQDU6WUDWHJLHVWR1XUWXUH<RXU&KLOGV’HYHORSLQJ0LQG ’RZQORDGPSRQOLQH /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. 7KH:KROH%UDLQ&KLOG5HYROXWLRQDU6WUDWHJLHVWR1XUWXUH<RXU&KLOGV’HYH 1(:<25.7,0(6%(676(//(57KHDXWKRUVRI1R’UDPD’LVFLSOLQHDQG7KH<HV%UDLQH[SODLQWKHQHZ VFLHQFHRIKRZDFKLOG¶VEUDLQLVZLUHGDQGKRZLWPDWXUHVLQWKLVSLRQHHULQJSUDFWLFDOERRN ‡6LPSOHVPDUWDQGHIIHFWLYHVROXWLRQVWRRXUFKLOG¶VVWUXJJOHV·†+DUYH.DUS0’ ,QWKLVSLRQHHULQJSUDFWLFDOERRN’DQLHO-6LHJHOQHXURSVFKLDWULVWDQGDXWKRURIWKHEHVWVHOOLQJ SDUHQWLQJH[SHUW7LQD3DQH%UVRQRIIHUDUHYROXWLRQDUDSSURDFKWRFKLOGUHDULQJZLWKWZHOYHNHV IRVWHUKHDOWKEUDLQGHYHORSPHQWOHDGLQJWRFDOPHUKDSSLHUFKLOGUHQ7KHDXWKRUVH[SODLQ†DQGPDN DFFHVVLEOH†WKHQHZVFLHQFHRIKRZDFKLOG¶VEUDLQLVZLUHGDQGKRZLWPDWXUHV7KH‡XSVWDLUVEUDLQ·ZK GHFLVLRQVDQGEDODQFHVHPRWLRQVLVXQGHUFRQVWUXFWLRQXQWLOWKHPLGWZHQWLHV$QGHVSHFLDOOLQ ULJKWEUDLQDQGLWVHPRWLRQVWHQGWRUXOHRYHUWKHORJLFRIWKHOHIWEUDLQ1RZRQGHUNLGVWKURZWDQW LQVLOHQFH%DSSOLQJWKHVHGLVFRYHULHVWRHYHUGDSDUHQWLQJRXFDQWXUQDQRXWEXUVWDUJXPHQWR FKDQFHWRLQWHJUDWHRXUFKLOG¶VEUDLQDQGIRVWHUYLWDOJURZWK &RPSOHWHZLWKDJHDSSURSULDWHVWUDWHJLHVIRUGHDOLQJZLWKGDWRGDVWUXJJOHV7KH:KROH%UDLQ&KLO KRZWRFXOWLYDWHKHDOWKHPRWLRQDODQGLQWHOOHFWXDOGHYHORSPHQWVRWKDWRXUFKLOGUHQFDQOHD DQGFRQQHFWHGOLYHV ‡>$@XVHIXOFKLOGUHDULQJUHVRXUFHIRUWKHHQWLUHIDPLO7KHDXWKRUVLQFOXGHDIDLUDPRXQWRIEUDLQVF SUHVHQWLWIRUERWKDGXOWDQGFKLOGDXGLHQFHV·†.LUNXV5HYLHZV ‡6WUDWHJLHVIRUJHWWLQJDRXQJVWHUWRFKLOORXW>ZLWK@FRPSDVVLRQ·†7KH:DVKLQJWRQ3RVW ‡7KLVHUXGLWHWHQGHUDQGIXQQERRNLVILOOHGZLWKIUHVKLGHDVEDVHGRQWKHODWHVWQHXURVFLHQFHUH SDUHQWVZKRZDQWNLQGKDSSDQGHPRWLRQDOOKHDOWKNLGVWRUHDG7KH:KROH%UDLQ&KLOG7KLVLVPQHZE JLIW·†0DU3LSKHU3K’DXWKRURI5HYLYLQJ2SKHOLDDQG7KH6KHOWHURI(DFK2WKHU ‡*LYHVSDUHQWVDQGWHDFKHUVLGHDVWRJHWDOOSDUWVRIDKHDOWKFKLOG¶VEUDLQZRUNLQJWRJHWKHU·†3D
  3. 3. 7KH:KROH%UDLQ&KLOG5HYROXWLRQDU6WUDWHJLHVWR1XUWXUH<RXU&KLOGV’HYH
  4. 4. 7KH:KROH%UDLQ&KLOG5HYROXWLRQDU6WUDWHJLHVWR1XUWXUH<RXU&KLOGV’HYH

×