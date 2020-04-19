Successfully reported this slideshow.
In edge systems, individual devices gather and process their own data, delivering huge benefits for speed, legal adherence...
What people are saying about the book: The Edge Computing Bible. Technologies, frameworks, practice and math. -Roman Levch...
About the authors Dr. Cody Bumgardener has over twenty years of experience working with the communications, distributed sy...
Making Sense of Edge Computing

Making Sense of Edge Computing is a technical overview of edge computing systems offering accessible examples and clear explanations. You'll start with what sets edge computing apart from other distributed systems. Then, you'll dive into the various components of these systems, including the entity relationships, networks, and so forth, you'll need to model your problem. You'll learn about testing the performance of edge components, picking the right stack for your projects, and how to develop custom features. Finally, you'll get a chance to test your skills by exploring three large-scale edge computing projects: an agent-based IoT system, a privacy-preserving app, and a geographically distributed system with a huge number of agents and vast volumes of data.

Learn more about the book here: https://www.manning.com/books/making-sense-of-edge-computing

  In edge systems, individual devices gather and process their own data, delivering huge benefits for speed, legal adherence, and cost-efficiency. Edge computing systems run essential data processing tasks on the devices that make up their network, reducing laggy data transfers and expensive cloud infrastructure.
  What people are saying about the book: The Edge Computing Bible. Technologies, frameworks, practice and math. -Roman Levchenko I would recommend to anyone that wants to start with distributed computing. -Julien Pohie A good introduction to Edge computing principles, and how and where this can be applied. -Teresa Natalia Fontanella De Santis
  About the authors Dr. Cody Bumgardener has over twenty years of experience working with the communications, distributed systems, and streaming complex event processing technology that make up edge computing. His research focuses on the applied use of edge computing, distributed inference, and AI in large-scale real-time systems. Caylin Hickey has over a decade's experience in data analytics, cloud computing, distributed systems, and edge computing. He is pursuing his PhD in computer science at the University of Kentucky.
