Making Sense of Edge Computing is a technical overview of edge computing systems offering accessible examples and clear explanations. You’ll start with what sets edge computing apart from other distributed systems. Then, you’ll dive into the various components of these systems, including the entity relationships, networks, and so forth, you’ll need to model your problem. You’ll learn about testing the performance of edge components, picking the right stack for your projects, and how to develop custom features. Finally, you’ll get a chance to test your skills by exploring three large-scale edge computing projects: an agent-based IoT system, a privacy-preserving app, and a geographically distributed system with a huge number of agents and vast volumes of data.



