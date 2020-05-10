Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Build High-Traffic Applications with Pulsar Learn how in Apache Pulsar in Action. Take 42% off by entering slkjerrumgaard ...
Dependable and high-volume messaging Distributed applications demand reliable, high-performance messaging. The Apache Puls...
A new powerful tool Pulsar is a streaming messaging system designed for high performance server- to-server messaging. Buil...
A complete guide Apache Pulsar in Action is a hands-on guide to building scalable streaming messaging systems for distribu...
Learn from a Pulsar expert David Kjerrumgaard is the Director of Solution Architecture at Streamlio, and a contributor to ...
If you want to learn more about the book, check it out on liveBook here. Take 42% off Apache Pulsar in Action by entering ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Apache Pulsar in Action: high-traffic applications

49 views

Published on

Apache Pulsar in Action is a hands-on guide to building scalable streaming messaging systems for distributed applications and microservices systems. You’ll start with Pulsar’s fundamentals, each illustrated by real-world examples, as you get to grips with Pulsar’s unique architecture. Pulsar contributor David Kjerrumgaard teaches the skills you need to deploy a Pulsar server, ingest data from third-party systems, and deploy lightweight computing logic with simple functions. You’ll learn to employ Pulsar’s seamless scalability through relatable case studies, including an IOT analytics application that can be deployed within a resource constrained environment and a microservices application based on Pulsar functions. At the end of this practical book, you’ll be ready to fully take advantage of Pulsar to create high-traffic message-driven applications.

Learn more about the book here: https://www.manning.com/books/apache-pulsar-in-action

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Apache Pulsar in Action: high-traffic applications

  1. 1. Build High-Traffic Applications with Pulsar Learn how in Apache Pulsar in Action. Take 42% off by entering slkjerrumgaard into the discount code box at checkout at manning.com.
  2. 2. Dependable and high-volume messaging Distributed applications demand reliable, high-performance messaging. The Apache Pulsar server-to-server messaging system provides a secure, stable platform without the need for a stream processing engine like Spark. Awesome! Pulsar doing its thing
  3. 3. A new powerful tool Pulsar is a streaming messaging system designed for high performance server- to-server messaging. Built and tested under intense conditions at Yahoo, Pulsar has been proven in production and can handle millions of messages per second. Now free and open-source, Pulsar’s unique architecture helps solve some of the challenges of modern development.
  4. 4. A complete guide Apache Pulsar in Action is a hands-on guide to building scalable streaming messaging systems for distributed applications and microservices systems. You’ll learn to employ Pulsar’s seamless scalability through relatable case studies, including an IOT analytics application that can be deployed within a resource constrained environment and a microservices application based on Pulsar functions.
  5. 5. Learn from a Pulsar expert David Kjerrumgaard is the Director of Solution Architecture at Streamlio, and a contributor to the Apache Pulsar and Apache NiFi projects. Pulsar messaging
  6. 6. If you want to learn more about the book, check it out on liveBook here. Take 42% off Apache Pulsar in Action by entering slkjerrumgaard into the discount code box at checkout at manning.com.

×