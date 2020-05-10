Apache Pulsar in Action: high-traffic applications

Apache Pulsar in Action is a hands-on guide to building scalable streaming messaging systems for distributed applications and microservices systems. You’ll start with Pulsar’s fundamentals, each illustrated by real-world examples, as you get to grips with Pulsar’s unique architecture. Pulsar contributor David Kjerrumgaard teaches the skills you need to deploy a Pulsar server, ingest data from third-party systems, and deploy lightweight computing logic with simple functions. You’ll learn to employ Pulsar’s seamless scalability through relatable case studies, including an IOT analytics application that can be deployed within a resource constrained environment and a microservices application based on Pulsar functions. At the end of this practical book, you’ll be ready to fully take advantage of Pulsar to create high-traffic message-driven applications.



Learn more about the book here: https://www.manning.com/books/apache-pulsar-in-action