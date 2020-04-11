Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Delivering the Right Search Results With AI-Powered Search. Take 42% off by entering slgrainger into the discount code box...
Supercharging search engines Great search is all about delivering the right results. Today’s search engines are expected t...
Let’s add AI! AI-Powered Search teaches you the latest machine learning techniques to create search engines that continuou...
This authoritative book empowers you to create and deploy search engines that take advantage of user interactions and the ...
AI-Powered Search is an approachable guide to applying leading-edge data science techniques to search. It teaches you how ...
About the author: Trey Grainger is the Chief Algorithms Officer at Lucidworks. He co-authored Solr in Action and has over ...
Take 42% off AI-Powered Search by entering slgrainger into the discount code box at checkout at manning.com. If you want t...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

AI-Powered Search: delivering the best results

31 views

Published on

AI-Powered Search is an authoritative guide to applying leading-edge data science techniques to search. It teaches you how to build search engines that automatically understand the intention of a query in order to deliver significantly better results. Author Trey Grainger helped develop numerous algorithms now transforming search, and is an expert on leading techniques for crowdsourced relevancy and semantic search. Working through code in interactive notebooks, you’ll deploy intelligent search systems that deliver real-time personalization and contextual understanding of each user, domain, and query through a self-learning search platform that can tune its own results automatically.

Learn more about the book here: https://www.manning.com/books/ai-powered-search

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

AI-Powered Search: delivering the best results

  1. 1. Delivering the Right Search Results With AI-Powered Search. Take 42% off by entering slgrainger into the discount code box at checkout at manning.com.
  2. 2. Supercharging search engines Great search is all about delivering the right results. Today’s search engines are expected to be smart, understanding the nuances of natural language queries, as well as each user’s preferences and context. So how can you make it better?
  3. 3. Let’s add AI! AI-Powered Search teaches you the latest machine learning techniques to create search engines that continuously learn from your users and your content, to drive more domain-aware and intelligent searching.
  4. 4. This authoritative book empowers you to create and deploy search engines that take advantage of user interactions and the hidden semantic relationships in your content to constantly get smarter and automatically deliver better, more relevant search experiences.
  5. 5. AI-Powered Search is an approachable guide to applying leading-edge data science techniques to search. It teaches you how to build search engines that automatically understand the intention of a query in order to deliver significantly better results.
  6. 6. About the author: Trey Grainger is the Chief Algorithms Officer at Lucidworks. He co-authored Solr in Action and has over 12 years experience building semantic search engines, recommendation engines, real-time analytics systems, and leading related engineering and data science teams.
  7. 7. Take 42% off AI-Powered Search by entering slgrainger into the discount code box at checkout at manning.com. If you want to know more, you can check out the contents of the book on our browser-based liveBook reader here.

×