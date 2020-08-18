Successfully reported this slideshow.
Inclusivity in Education Mankurube Hami Tjatji
Reference List  Arnilla, A. (2009). Diversity and Inclusivity Education Powerpoint Presentation. Available from Slideshar...
Published on

What inclusive education is

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Inclusivity in Education Mankurube Hami Tjatji
  2. 2. What is Inclusive education?
  3. 3.  Inclusive education means that the all learners regardless of their disabilities are able to access education equally  Inclusive education also means doing away with rejecting learners who enrol into schools based on their disabilities and learning barriers.
  4. 4. Which learners were previously excluded in the education system?
  5. 5.  Learners with learning barriers were excluded from the education system in the past  Learning barriers can be defined as any condition that makes it difficult for a learner to learn  Learning barriers can be mentally or physically
  6. 6.  Learners with physical disabilities were also previously excluded form the educational system  Physical disabilities are physical attributes that make it difficult for a person to function normally  Physical disabilities include being blind, being bound to a wheelchair, an amputated leg or hand
  7. 7. What does inclusive education entail
  8. 8.  Inclusive education entails acceptance and respect of individual differences
  9. 9. How is discrimination being corrected?
  10. 10.  There have been legislation that have been put in place to make sure that all learners are included in the education system  These legislations include: UN Conventions on the Rights of the Child (1989) World Declarations on Education for all (1990) UNESCO Salamanca Statement and Framework for Action (1994)
  Reference List  Arnilla, A. (2009). Diversity and Inclusivity Education Powerpoint Presentation. Available from Slideshare at http://www.slideshare.net/kim2009/diversity-and- inclusive-education?from_m_app=android  Dange, J. (). Inclusive Education Powerpoint Presentation. Available from Slideshare at http://www.slideshare.net/jkdange/inclusivity-in- education?from_m_app=android  Raj, M. (). Inclusive Education & Right To Education in India Powerpoint Presentation. Available from Slideshare at http://www.slideshare.net/maheshrajmadhu/inclusive-education-right-to- education-in-india?from_m_app=android  Mayzel, O. (). Learning Barriers Powerpoint Presentation. Available Slideshare at http://www.slideshare.net/Olga_Maizel/learning-barrier?from_m_app=android

