Intelligence Dr. Manju N. D Assistant Professor SVK National College of Education Shivamogga-577201
What is intelligence? – The ability to think abstractly – Plan – Gather information – Understand complex ideas – Solve pro...
Concept of Intelligence • Intelligence is a very wide concept which not only means the intellectual activities but also in...
Definitions of Intelligence • Binet (1905): “Intelligence is the ability of an individual to direct his behaviour towards ...
• L. M. Termon (1921): “An individual is intelligent in proportion as he is able to carry on abstract thinking.” • P. E. V...
NATURE OF INTELLIGENCE • The nature of intelligence was first though of by a brilliant English Scientist Sir Francis Galto...
Functions of Intelligence: • Intelligence directs one’s behavior towards a goal. • It helps one to adjust to a new situati...
Characteristics of Intelligence. • Intelligence is the power or capacity of human being. • Intelligence means all-round me...
• Intelligence is not knowledge though acquisition of knowledge depends to a great extent on intelligence and vice-versa. ...
J. P Guilford (1961) • developed the structure of intellect model on the basis of the factor analysis, He suggested every ...
Guilford’s Structure of Intellect (SI) theory
Intellectual abilities are placed under three broad categories 1. Operation • Cognition: Individual is able to recognize t...
2. Contents • Visual : it is a concrete material, which has been perceived through the eyes. • Auditory : it consists of t...
3 Products • Unit: To grasp sensory perception in to their uniqueness. • Classes: The ability to categorize ideas. • Relat...
Educational implications of Guilford’s Structure Theory of Intelligence. • Helpful for constructing various type of Intell...
• When some students with adequate intelligence fails to learn, corrective learning (also known as cognitive therapy) in t...
• In the present world, knowledge is expanding very fast, forcing specialization even at the earlier stages of the educati...
Multiple Intelligence
Multiple Intelligences • The theory of multiple intelligences was developed in 1983 by Dr. Howard Gardner, professor of ed...
Multiple intelligence is based on three principles: 1. Intelligence is not a single entity; rather, there exit multiple in...
• Gardner has proposed eight intelligences. However, all the individuals do not possess them in equal proportion. • The pa...
Visual-Spatial Intelligence Strengths: Visual and spatial judgment • People who are strong in visual-spatial intelligence ...
Linguistic-Verbal Intelligence Strengths: Words, language, and writing • People who are strong in linguistic-verbal intell...
Logical-Mathematical Intelligence Strengths: Analyzing problems and mathematical operations • People who are strong in log...
Bodily-Kinesthetic Intelligence Strengths: Physical movement, motor control • Those who have high bodily- Kinesthetic inte...
Musical Intelligence • Strengths: Rhythm and music • People who have strong musical intelligence are good at thinking in p...
Interpersonal Intelligence • Strengths: Understanding and relating to other people. • Those who have strong interpersonal ...
Intrapersonal Intelligence • Strengths: Introspection and self-reflection Individuals who are strong in intrapersonal inte...
Naturalistic Intelligence Strengths: Finding patterns and relationships to nature. • Naturalistic is the most recent addit...
Educational Implications • According to Gardner , the implication of the theory is that learning/teaching should focus on ...
• The provision of flexible learning will require a teacher commitment towards student responsibility in learning. This, o...
Meaning and Concept of Intelligence, nature and functions of Intelligence, Guilford structure of intellect Model, Howard Gardner theory of Multiple Intelligence.

