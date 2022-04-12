Successfully reported this slideshow.

How I Went From Newbie To Generating $1,493,482.70 Affiliate Commissions in Clickbank in 1 Year

0

Share

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 8 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 20

How I Went From Newbie To Generating $1,493,482.70 Affiliate Commissions in Clickbank in 1 Year

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 8 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

I went from a struggling frustrated newbie to generating consistent $5,000 - $10,000 days of affiliate marketing on Clickbank (that changed my life)

I went from a struggling frustrated newbie to generating consistent $5,000 - $10,000 days of affiliate marketing on Clickbank (that changed my life)

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(4/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(3/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Surrounded by Idiots: The Four Types of Human Behavior and How to Effectively Communicate with Each in Business (and in Life) Thomas Erikson
(4/5)
Free
Everything Is Miscellaneous: The Power of the New Digital Disorder David Weinberger
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
The January/February 2022 Audiozine Issue: Entrepreneur Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine
(4.5/5)
Free
Pay Up: The Future of Women and Work (and Why It's Different Than You Think) Reshma Saujani
(3.5/5)
Free
The March 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(5/5)
Free
The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All Mary Childs
(5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(5/5)
Free

How I Went From Newbie To Generating $1,493,482.70 Affiliate Commissions in Clickbank in 1 Year

  1. 1. How I Went From Newbie To Generating $1,493,482.70 Affiliate Commissions in Clickbank in 1 Year  345%- 507% R.O.I - Using the NEW Hidden Feature Inside every FB account (No one has shared until now and it’s free!))  Less worry about Ad Account Closure - How to Run Ads Compliantly (Without getting your ad accounts shut down)  Beginner Friendly - Thomas went from struggling newbie to super affiliate at record speed. See below...
  2. 2. Verified Proof - Check out Kyle Kostechka - Account Manager At Clickbank said.. 1:15 Open Letter From Andrew Fox & Thomas Owen My name is Andrew Fox and today...   I’m going to introduce you to the guy who went from raw beginner  > to powerful multi-million dollar generating super affiliate in less than a year.   Warning - The story may send shivers down your spine and rock you to your very core. Meet Thomas Meet Thomas - An Affiliate Newbie Who Finally Escaped - An Affiliate Newbie Who Finally Escaped the ‘9 - 5’ Rat Race and Generated $1,493,482.70 Affiliate the ‘9 - 5’ Rat Race and Generated $1,493,482.70 Affiliate Commission in 2021 Commission in 2021
  3. 3. * These are Thomas's personal results. “Spontaneous pneumothorax” is your condition the doctor told me.   In layman's terms - I had an awkward fall and the near catastrophic  result was puncturing my lung!   While laid up in hospital... 26 Years Old Lying In A Hospital Bed With a Punctured Lung Was The Turning Point Hey , I’m Thomas and yeah that’s really me. I might look ok but at the time… I was absolutely terrified! “What If I couldn’t support my family?” ran through my “What If I couldn’t support my family?” ran through my head over and over again head over and over again Struggling for breath… like a freakin’ cut throat dagger had been jammed into my lung - I was rushed in for emergency surgery.   At the time I was working in a “9-5 ” dangerous job that I hated, living paycheck-to-paycheck. YES  - Genuinely Dangerous!  
  4. 4. (Yes no joke - I was a Juvenile correction officer working for “average” pay and physically came under attack multiple times!) Under Paid , Over worked and pondering " Is this really what life is about?" Screw the dreaded ‘9 to 5’ rat race - I realised it was never Screw the dreaded ‘9 to 5’ rat race - I realised it was never going to cut it. going to cut it. I needed a way out … and fast!   Working until 65 … if I even made it that far.. Working towards some lame social security payment which may not even cover heating plus food bills alone.   That TERRIFIED me. I typed in the classic... “Make Money online” on Google Anyone ever done that before…? Yep - I got suckered into every scheme under the sun. M.L.M’s, surveys, overnight millionaire guides and you guessed it… FAILED miserably. But I knew there had to be a real way.  Surely everyone on the Internet wasn’t a “phony”. Started my own agency Started my own agency - My income increased but my - My income increased but my stress went 50X through the roof! stress went 50X through the roof! I started running FB ads for local companies.   It actually started off “Ok” but as I tried to scale I realised
  5. 5. realised… I’d effectively given myself 20 new “bosses” instead of one. In fact - it was getting to the point it was even more stressful than my old 9-5 job. I Knew there had to be a better way! I Knew there had to be a better way! Thankfully life is a lot more simple now. I moved to sunny Portugal! 310 days of sunshine a year - One of the safest and best cultures in the world to live in and enjoy family life, while my affiliate marketing business cranks out $1,493,482.70 Affiliate Commissions this year  I went from a struggling frustrated newbie to generating I went from a struggling frustrated newbie to generating consistent $5,000 - $10,000 days affiliate marketing on consistent $5,000 - $10,000 days affiliate marketing on Clickbank (that changed my life) Clickbank (that changed my life) All by Selling Super , Simple Digital Products As An Affiliate
  6. 6. “Affiliate Millionaire program is simple! Step-by-step how tosuccessfully launch an affiliate business”  Dr Harlan Kilstein * Marketing Expert Over $100 million in sales *Harlan was given early access to review the program. 1:58 Ignore the social media 'Fake it 'til you make it' attitude  -  Ignore the social media 'Fake it 'til you make it' attitude  -  Screw the Lambo! Screw the Lambo! On social media we see the “perfect life”.  But honestly - do you REALLY actually believe it? Yes - the people posing beside the Lamborghini’s, staying at the perfect holiday resort, looking ‘cool’ wearing
  7. 7. designer label clothes... C'mon  - thats not what happens in real life! I think the cold hard truth is - many are living ‘paycheck to paycheck’, wondering how they are going to pay next month’s rent Or worse still...  even afford the weekly food bill! I Love Starting and Testing NEW Clickbank Campaigns  - I Love Starting and Testing NEW Clickbank Campaigns  - I Do $1000 - $2000 / day - How does that sound? I Do $1000 - $2000 / day - How does that sound? Money Buys You Freedom! Money Buys You Freedom!
  8. 8. Screw the Guru’s ‘Lamborghini’s'! Isn’t freedom to do WHAT you want, WHEN you want not more important?  Escape the Rat Race - Imagine not having to submit your life to the grind of the dreaded rat race - working a 9 - 5 'til the day you die  Take the morning off - Want to lie in bed, take the morning off and just go for a morning coffee in the sunshine? You can do that.  See your kids grow up - Imagine getting to see your kids grow up in their “youngest years” and not missing those most important moments.  Look after your health - Imagine having money for healthcare for your family and loved ones  Choice of Freedom - Imagine choosing to do what you want… when you want. To me that is truly the ULTIMATE affiliate lifestyle..
  9. 9. Imagine Not Having To Waste Your Time Imagine Not Having To Waste Your Time Trust me - I’ve tried most of the above and all it did was make me more frustrated and angry  No more writing blog posts  No more “organic reach” Fb posts that  No  closed down ad accounts  No more “faking it 'til you make it”  No more wasting hours on endless “Free Traffic’ loop holes that never work I Use A Simple '4 Step' Cycle Formula I Use A Simple '4 Step' Cycle Formula Once I'm Happy We Start Scaling to $5,000 > $10,000 Per Once I'm Happy We Start Scaling to $5,000 > $10,000 Per Day Day
  10. 10. Watch below - Andrew interviews Thomas on escaping the 9-5 corporate rat race to Affiliate Millionaire @ 34 years old (how he is even moved to the country of his dreams!) 26:11 Are you finally ready to get the ULTIMATE ‘No BS' Guide Are you finally ready to get the ULTIMATE ‘No BS' Guide on Affiliate Marketing? on Affiliate Marketing? Verified By Kyle Kostechka - Account Manager At Clickbank..
  11. 11. 1:15 Thomas flew over to my million dollar beach house. We Thomas flew over to my million dollar beach house. We locked the doors, shut out the world and created one of locked the doors, shut out the world and created one of the best beginner > super affiliates courses ever! the best beginner > super affiliates courses ever! Introducing Affiliate Millionaire (No Monthly Fees EVER During Launch) Period If you finally wanted the ultimate guide written by a total “non guru”  - just a regular guy who ‘cracked’ the affiliate marketing code then Affiliate Millionaire could be just what you’ve been waiting for.
  12. 12. Pre Warm Up - Affiliate Millionaire Mind Set  #1 most important “know your numbers” skill you MUST know otherwise you’ll struggle to ever make a profit  The 40/20/20 Diversification Rule - I always use this to run my own affiliate campaigns. Once I applied this method I always have constant winning campaigns coming in  How to understand the difference between “High Risk and low risk” campaigns and what works the best for you Module 1 - Research - Picking Your Hot Proven Offer  Finding the hottest niches / verticals  How to legally spy ACTUAL Hot Offers affiliates are running (let them spend their money, then you snipe)  Which trusted affiliate networks have the highest payouts, best conversions and have paid out on time for over 10 years on row  How to earn up to $203 commission selecting the best funnels  The Holy Grail “A-List Offers” Playbook. Save 100’s of hours of your time by going straight these proven offers Module 2 - Creating The Perfect Lander  The 3 types of Landers that convert like crazy and you can run compliantly (quiz, splash, blog style - we’ll show you exactly how)
  13. 13.  The exact 4 QUESTIONS that boosted our click through rate by 9% and were responsible for $37,956 in profit in 1 WEEK  Blog style lander which results in 400% cheaper click rates that Facebook love  The “Splash Page” which results in $1.73 EPCs that NOBODY else uses Module 3 - “Funnel Tastic’ + Power Tracking  Creating the optimal email follow up sequence that has generated $500 > $1000 / day  Installing the pixels the RIGHT way to accurately track  How to place your pixel with Clickbanks NEW system (that no one is teaching yet) to skyrocket conversion rates  The “Hidden” golden standard of ad tracker that cost pennies on the dollar, that shows the winning 237% profitable campaigns  How to Work with Vendors to get the ULTIMATE ‘Lookalike audiences” that some can get 1000 Module 4 - Targeting + Campaign Set up  Targeting  Ad “AZ“ structure  Campaign Structure  Audience Targeting  The PERFECT testing formula and daily ad spend
  14. 14.  How to warm your ad account up using the “german handshake” method which results in penny clicks on FB  BONUS The untapped hidden traffic source for affiliate marketing Module 5 - The Perfect Ad Copy And Creatives  The secret outlets for the hottest converting images to uses in yours ad for as little as $5!  Got a Smart Phone? How To create The Ultimate Ad In Your Own House for FREE regular house items that everyone has!  Screw expensive designers - Once you discovered this formula you're never getting ripped off ever again  The DOUBLE conversion ad - How To Change the Angles of your Ad to Increase Conversions by over 50% (It’s free!)  How to  use the #1 FB ad Copyrighters in the business then re purpose the ad to generate 5- 10X variations Module 6 - Launching the Campaign  What is the BEST time to turn your campaign on or it will BURN your budget and leave you pennyless  How to use the “secret tracker” to find out when to launch your campaign and get the best conversion  (you could boost your ROI by 349% using this method)  Day parting software  Lifetime budget or Daily Budget? Which wins - find out the real answer (it might surprise you)  What is the optimal daily budget and # of days
  15. 15. for “testing” a campaign to find the winner and cut the losers Module 7 - Optimise and Scale  How to study your winning campaign and scale fast using the S.H.A.F “quick fire” method  Seeing the best time of days to run your ads and then leave them on auto pilot.  Moving winners into “Campaign Budget” Optimisation to Scale Fast  When And How To move to “Manual Bidding” to ensure you are getting targets of 200-300% ROI  How to  use the #1 FB ad Copyrighters in the business then re purpose the ad to generate 5- 10X variations It Can Literally Take 1 Winning Ad & 1 Lander - Check this It Can Literally Take 1 Winning Ad & 1 Lander - Check this $185,395.23 Winning Page $185,395.23 Winning Page Imagine Learning from A Newbie > Super Affiliate Who generated $1,493,482.70 Affiliate Commissions in Clickbank in 1 Year At last - you can finally can get your hands on  the complete “A-Z” Affiliate Millionaire complete guide in the next 60 seconds.
  16. 16. Which has been created by a BEGINNER  laid out in ‘step by step‘ fashion. I’m nothing special - I don’t have any fancy university degrees - just a regular 34 year old guy who “figured” it out! I don’t want to be some big “fancy“ speaker on stage (I’ll let somebody else have the limelight). And I’m definitely not some “slimey guru” When You Join Affiliate Millionaire today We’ll Even When You Join Affiliate Millionaire today We’ll Even Throw On the “Quick Start” Bonuses Throw On the “Quick Start” Bonuses The $186k in 6 weeks - Winning Ad and Landing page Bonus 2 "The Holy Grail“: A-List Offers” Playbook. Save 100’s of hours of your time by promoting these top converting offers+ higher commission pay outs Use our secret little “black book” so you pick the offer you want to promote fast. Plus we have even negotiated with some vendors to give you a commission bump for being part of the “ Affiliate Millionaire’ club. Bonus 3: How To Save Your FB Accounts and get them back that 99% of affiliates have no clue about Use our secret video about how we’ve got our ad accounts account back by following this simple 3 part process. It’s worked so many times for us
  17. 17. Bonus #4: Affiliate Millionaire Club Get access to our private group where you can ask questions with ourselves, other members My Life Totally Changed When I Started Generating My Life Totally Changed When I Started Generating Affiliate Marketing Days Like This... Affiliate Marketing Days Like This... Try Affiliate Millionaire Today - You're Even Covered By Our 30 Day Money Back Guarantee Look - we want you to be 100% thrilled with your Affiliate Millionaire investment and totally satisfied. If you invest in the product and prove you have least tried to implement part of the course. Just show us you at least created an ad and drove traffic to a landing page. If it still isn’t for you we will cheerfully refund every penny you’ve invested. We can’t make it any more fair than that
  18. 18. Download Affiliate Millionaire Instantly Today  Module 1 - Research - Picking Your Hot Proven offer  Module 2 - Creating The Perfect Lander  Module 3 - “Funnel Tastic’ + Power Tracking  Module 4 - Ad Targeting + Campaign Set up  Module 5 - Creating Perfect Ad Copy And Creatives  Module 6 - Launching the Campaign  Module 7 -  Optimise and Scale  Bonus #1: The $185 k (confirm numbers) in 7 Days, Winning Ad Lander  Bonus #2: "The Holy Grail - A-List Offers” Playbook. Save 100’s of hours of your time by going to these straight proven offers  Bonus #3: How To Save Your FB Accounts and get them back that 99% of affiliates have no clue about  Bonus #4: Affiliate Millionaire Club - Get access to our private group where you can ask questions with ourselves, other members
  19. 19. Kind regards, Andrew Fox and Thomas Owen FAQs Q: How long did it realistically take me to get to $1,000 per day profit? Q: What ad spend do you recommend to get started? Q: Will my ad account get shut down and get you help get it back? Q: Do I need any others tools or software     Need support? Click HERE to submit a ticket to our help desk Or For Order Support, please contact ClickBank HERE. ClickBank is the retailer of products on this site. CLICKBANK® is a registered trademark of Click Sales Inc., a Delaware corporation located at 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410 Boise, ID 83709, USA and used by permission. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval or review of these products or any claim, statement or opinion used in promotion of these products. Testimonials, case studies, and examples found on this page are results that have been forwarded to us by users of "AffiliateMillionaire" products and related products are not intended to represent or guarantee that anyone will achieve the same or similar results. EVERY EFFORT HAS BEEN MADE TO ACCURATELY REPRESENT THIS PRODUCT AND IT'S POTENTIAL. THERE IS NO GUARANTEE THAT YOU WILL EARN ANY MONEY USING THE TECHNIQUES AND IDEAS IN THESE MATERIALS. THE STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS MADE ARE EXAMPLES OF THE SUCCESS THE AUTHOR HAS HAD IN USING THE TECHNIQUES OUTLINED IN THE PRODUCT THEY ARE SELLING. EXAMPLES IN THESE MATERIALS ARE NOT TO BE INTERPRETED AS A PROMISE OR GUARANTEE OF EARNINGS. EARNING POTENTIAL IS ENTIRELY DEPENDENT ON THE PERSON USING THE PRODUCT, IDEAS AND TECHNIQUES. * FULL INCOME DISCLAIMER AND FORWARD TRANSPARENCY STATEMENT: AFFILIATE MILLIONAIRE / ROCKHOPPER DIGITAL LTD BOTH DO NOT IMPLY OR GUARANTEE ANY EARNINGS WHATSOEVER. SINCE THE RESULTS THAT MANY STUDENTS HAVE ACHIEVED WITH AFFILIATE MILLIONAIRE ARE NOT TYPICAL OR AVERAGE WE CANNOT SIT HERE IN GOOD FAITH AND TELL YOU THAT YOU WILL EXPERIENCE ANY RESULTS WITH OUR SYSTEM. ALL RESULTS ARE NOT TYPICAL AND ANY INDIVIDUAL SUCCESS STUDENTS EXPERIENCE WILL BE BASED ON THEIR OWN INDIVIDUAL
  20. 20. MERITS. IT'S LIKELY THAT MANY OR MOST PEOPLE WHO PURCHASE AFFILIATE MILLIONAIRE WILL MAKE VERY LITTLE OR NO MONEY AT ALL (ESPECIALLY IF THEY DON’T FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS AND WORK HARD). NON-AFFILIATION WITH BRANDS MENTIONED: AFFILIATE MILLIONARE LTD IS NOT ENDORSED, AFFILIATED, OR ASSOCIATED IN ANYWAY SHAPE OR FORM WITH FACEBOOK™, GOOGLE™ OR AMAZON™, INSTAGRAM™ OR THEIR AFFILIATE COMPANIES AND THE COURSE IS NO WAY REPRESENTATIVE AS TO WHAT IS POSSIBLE WITH ADVERTISING ON THE RESPECTIVE PLATFORMS.

×