GPAT PREPARATION TIPS -BY MANISH DEOLAL TAYADE(AIR-485) AMOL PARASRAM SATPUTE(AIR-124)  -ANURADHA COLLEGE OF PHARMACY, CH...
WHY GPAT?  FOR STUDENT TO WILLING TO DO POST GRADUATION [M.PHARM,MS,MBA].  STI-FUND (12,400) CAN BE PERCIEVED FOR 2 YEA...
WHEN GPAT SHOULD BE PREPARED?  ON THE FIRST DAY OF B.PHARM ADMISSION.  YOUR STUDY SHOULD BE KNOWLEDGE ORIENTED.  DO AL...
 WHAT TO STUDY IN GPAT  YOU DECIDE WHAT TO STUDY ,GO WITH YOUR INTERESTED SUBJECTS.  IT MAY GIVE YOU A BETTER START.  ...
PHARMACEUTICS BOOKS TO REFER : LATEST EDITION OF LACHAMAN, RAMINGTON, ANSEL (AULTON, B M MITTAL) IMPORTANT CHAPTERS TO REA...
PHARMACOLOGY BOOK TO REFER : K.D. TRIPATHI,RANG & DALE ,SPARSH & GUPTA IMPORTANT CHAPTERS TO READ  CLASSIFICATION OF ALL ...
MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY BOOK TO REFER : WILSON & GISWOLD , FOYES, ALGARSAMI IMPORTANT CHAPTERS TO READ  CHEMICAL CLASSIFICATI...
PHARMACOGNOCY BOOK TO REFER : GOKHALE KOKATE, KHANDELWAL RACTICAL BOOK , TREASE & EVANS IMPORTANT CHAPTERS TO READ  ALKKA...
PHYSICAL PHARMACEUTICS BOOK TO REFER : MARTIN IMPORTANT CHAPTER  RATE AND KINETICS OF REACTION  RHEOLOGY  MICROMERITICS...
PHARMACEUTICAL ANALYSIS BOOKS TO REFER : VOGEL FOR TITRIMETRIC ANALYSIS , G R CHATWAL IMPORTANT TO COVER  TITRIMETRIC AAN...
BIOPHARMACEUTICS BOOKS TO REFER : BRAMHANKAR AND JAISWAL IMPORTANT TO READ  ADME  BIOAVAILABILITY & BIOEQUIVALENCE  EQU...
OTHER MINOR SUBJECTS 1. PHARM. JURISPRUDENCE 2. P. ENGINEERING 3. BIOCHEMISTRY 4. BIO TECHNOLOGY 5. MICROBIOLOGY 6. COSMET...
 OUR POINT OF VIEW  MAKE IT AS YOUR GOAL.  FOLLOW 3D’S DESIRE , DEDICATION, DISCIPLINE  ENJOY YOUR WORK  DON’T COMPET...
 BOOKS FOR GPAT 1. NAZMA INAMDAR & MILIND WAGH 2. PEARSON GPAT 3. PIYUSH GPAT 4. MISSION GPAT 5. GDC DIGESTER 6. PHARMARO...
dedicated to GPAT aspirants. easy way to achieve your goal.
Consistant hardwork is the key of success.

