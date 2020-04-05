Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MAKING BETTER DECISIONS by Neeraj Parmar Disclaimer : All views here are my own and do not represent my employers view. Th...
Education : Bachelors in Computer Science Work experience : Spent 7 years across 4 industries in small and big companies a...
Agenda 1. Why this talk 2. Career choices 3. Life choices
Why This Talk?
Career Choices
Industry ● What are the type of industries available to choose from and how ○ Growth stage (Ex: Data Analytics) ○ Stagnant...
Company ● What are the type of companies available to choose from and how ○ Initial Stage Startups ■ 0 to 100M valuation ■...
● These are the type of roles available to choose from in tech sector ○ Tech ■ Software Development Engineer 1 > SDE2 > Le...
● Technical Skills ○ Computer Programming (Multiple Types) ○ Data Science and Analytics ○ Artificial Intelligence ● Non Te...
Entrepreneurship ● Reasons to do it ○ To be your own boss ○ Addressing a market gap ○ Generating employment ● Career timin...
Salary ● Factors affecting salaries ○ Industry and company growth ○ Demand Vs Supply in the role ○ Unique combination of s...
Life Choices
Understanding External World ● Books ○ Books are the easiest and lowest cost solution to get in touch with best minds whic...
Understanding Internal World ● Meditation ○ Most effective way to focus your mind ○ Even 10 mins a day, 4-5 times a week i...
A Beautiful Mind ● Decide the purpose of your life ○ Acknowledge that you need one ○ Think about what you deeply care abou...
Appendix ● Few important and useful links ○ Study on happiness https://www.ted.com/talks/robert_waldinger_what_makes_a_goo...
Webinar Deck: Make Efficient Career Choices by Neeraj Parmar
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Webinar Deck: Make Efficient Career Choices by Neeraj Parmar

27 views

Published on

Neeraj has been a Product Manager at LinkedIn for quite some time now. He is highly skilled in creating successful products and user empathy. He has previously worked at Flipkart and InMobi and has some great insights to share with you people.

He's a tech guy and is fascinated with data and philosophy. He will be talking about making efficient career decisions to help you with it. Choosing the right industry or role is very important in having job satisfaction and that is what he'll be talking about.

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Webinar Deck: Make Efficient Career Choices by Neeraj Parmar

  1. 1. MAKING BETTER DECISIONS by Neeraj Parmar Disclaimer : All views here are my own and do not represent my employers view. These are set of principles which have helped me in my career and are not cast in stone, as economy changes, these principles may need to evolve with those changes
  2. 2. Education : Bachelors in Computer Science Work experience : Spent 7 years across 4 industries in small and big companies and played 3 different roles Subject Interests : Human Mind, Economy, Maths, Data Science, Product Management, History and Philosophy Connect on linkedin Speaker Introduction
  3. 3. Agenda 1. Why this talk 2. Career choices 3. Life choices
  4. 4. Why This Talk?
  5. 5. Career Choices
  6. 6. Industry ● What are the type of industries available to choose from and how ○ Growth stage (Ex: Data Analytics) ○ Stagnant (Ex: IT Services) ○ Downturn (Ex: Camera Production due to increase of Smartphones) ● Details about the industries I have been in ○ Analytics ○ E-Commerce ○ Ad Tech ○ Social Media
  7. 7. Company ● What are the type of companies available to choose from and how ○ Initial Stage Startups ■ 0 to 100M valuation ■ 0 to 10M in revenue ■ Age between 0 to 5 years ○ Mid Age Startups ■ 100M to 5B dollar valuation ■ Revenue between $10M to $500M ■ Age between 5 to 15 years ○ MNCs (>10 billion dollar valuation/billion dollar revenue) ■ Valuation $10B+ ■ Revenue $1B+ ■ Age 15 years+ ○ B2B Vs B2C companies ○ Services Vs Product companies
  8. 8. ● These are the type of roles available to choose from in tech sector ○ Tech ■ Software Development Engineer 1 > SDE2 > Lead > Manager > Director > VP > CTO ■ Program Manager > Sr PM > Manager > Director ■ Infrastructure engineering and maintenance ○ Product ■ Product Analyst > APM > Product Manager > Sr PM > Manager > Director > VP > CPO ○ Data Science and AI ■ Data Scientist > Sr DS > Lead > Manager > Director > VP > CDO/CIO ○ Sales ■ Rep > Manager > Director > VP > CBO ○ Support Functions : Business Operations, Legal, Finance, HR ● Roles I have played ○ Data Scientist ○ Product Analyst ○ Product Manager Role
  9. 9. ● Technical Skills ○ Computer Programming (Multiple Types) ○ Data Science and Analytics ○ Artificial Intelligence ● Non Technical Skills ○ Communication ○ Written ○ Verbal ○ People Management and Leadership ○ Decision Making (With and without data) Skills
  10. 10. Entrepreneurship ● Reasons to do it ○ To be your own boss ○ Addressing a market gap ○ Generating employment ● Career timing ○ During college ○ Just after college ○ After few years of experience ● Prepare for the risks involved ○ Monthly expenses and loans ○ Career break after failure ○ Medical and other emergency
  11. 11. Salary ● Factors affecting salaries ○ Industry and company growth ○ Demand Vs Supply in the role ○ Unique combination of skills ● What should be the goal of work ○ Meeting basic needs ○ Joy of work ○ Meaning and purpose ● Strategy for the long term (10yr/20yr/30yr) ○ Match between skills and interests ○ Thinking long term ○ Explore your uniqueness
  12. 12. Life Choices
  13. 13. Understanding External World ● Books ○ Books are the easiest and lowest cost solution to get in touch with best minds which have walked the planet ○ Start reading by following your own genuine interests and not because everyone is doing it ● People ○ Network with smart and trustable people ○ Take advice only from someone who has done it himself ○ Listen to everyone, trust no one ● Goals ○ Doing > Reading > Talking ○ Create multiple experience to learn from
  14. 14. Understanding Internal World ● Meditation ○ Most effective way to focus your mind ○ Even 10 mins a day, 4-5 times a week is effective ● Exercise ○ It has benefits far beyond weight management ○ Releases endorphins, makes you feel happier, healthier, positive and focused ○ Life is long and you will eventually get sad, exercise is an antidote for it ● Food & Thoughts ○ Be watchful of what enters your body and mind ○ In 5 years time, your body and mind will evolve to a new being, as a result of what you think and what you
  15. 15. A Beautiful Mind ● Decide the purpose of your life ○ Acknowledge that you need one ○ Think about what you deeply care about ○ Learn more about great people you admire ● Express gratitude with your heart ○ Maintain a gratitude diary ○ Say thanks often ○ Understand the misery of others ● Give out whenever you can to someone in need ○ Do whatever you can in your capacity ○ Empathise with people ○ Don’t discard their misfortune as their own doing
  16. 16. Appendix ● Few important and useful links ○ Study on happiness https://www.ted.com/talks/robert_waldinger_what_makes_a_good_life_lessons_from_the_longest_study_on_ happiness?language=en ○ How economy works https://www.economicprinciples.org/ ○ School of life https://www.theschooloflife.com/ ○ Books recommendations ■ “Thinking Fast and Slow” Book by Daniel Kahneman ■ “Cracking the Coding Interview” Book by Gayle Laakmann McDowell ■ “Cracking the PM Interview” Book by Gayle Laakmann McDowell ○ Meditation tools ■ Dhamma.org ■ Headspace ■ Cult free tools ○ Tracking food and thoughts ideas ■ Journaling your thoughts in a physical or virtual diary ■ “My Fitness Pal” App for tracking food

×