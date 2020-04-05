Webinar Deck: Make Efficient Career Choices by Neeraj Parmar

Neeraj has been a Product Manager at LinkedIn for quite some time now. He is highly skilled in creating successful products and user empathy. He has previously worked at Flipkart and InMobi and has some great insights to share with you people.



He's a tech guy and is fascinated with data and philosophy. He will be talking about making efficient career decisions to help you with it. Choosing the right industry or role is very important in having job satisfaction and that is what he'll be talking about.