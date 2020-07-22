Successfully reported this slideshow.
REVERSE ENGINEERING COMPETITORS BACKLINKS & KEYWORDS
WHO I AM? • 6 years of SEO experience • Have done SEO for Jewellery, Education, Fashion, SaaS, Real Estate etc. sectors. •...
REQUIRED TOOLS  AHREFS  SIMILARWEB  MOZ  EXCEL  BULKL DA, PA & SPAM SCORE CHECKER  https://spamscorechecker.net/  h...
TABLE OF CONTENTS  Identifying the competitors  Identifying the keywords competition  Create backlinks database and fil...
IDENTIFYING THE COMPETITORS  List of Ways:  AHREFS keywords Explorer  SimilarWeb Pro  Google SERP
IDENTIFYING THE KEYWORDS COMPETITION  List of Ways:  AHREFS keywords Explorer  Keyword Revealer
CREATING BACKLINKS DATABASE  Formula:  =IF(ISNUMBER(SEARCH("article",D2)),"Article",IF(ISNUMBER(SEARCH("directory" ,D2))...
GUEST/SPONSORED BLOG OPPORTUNITIES  Check the below details:  Domain Rating  URL Rating  Domain Authority  Page Autho...
FILTER SPAMMY BACKLINKS  Check the below details:  Domain Rating  URL Rating  Domain Authority  Page Authority  Spam...
THANK YOU
