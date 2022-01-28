Successfully reported this slideshow.
Organic LED Market worth USD 203,069.9 million by 2027

Jan. 28, 2022
The Market Statsville Group (MSG) publishes the new report on the "Organic LED Market by Product Type (Display and Lighting), by Technology (Passive–Matrix OLED (PMOLED), Active–Matrix OLED, Transparent OLED, Foldable OLED, Top–Emitting OLED, and White OLED), by End–Users (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Retail, Industrial, Commercial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others), by Region – Global Share and Forecast to 2027".
Browse complete report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/organic-led-market

Organic LED Market worth USD 203,069.9 million by 2027

  1. 1. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Global Organic LED Market Research Report Market Research Report EXCLUSIVE EDITION Global Industry Analysis, Forecast and Trends, 2021-2027
  2. 2. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Global Organic LED Market © 2020 Statsville Consulting Private Limited Market Statsville Group (MSG) A part of Statsville Consulting Private Limited American Office – 416, East Standsberry Street, Perkins, Oklahoma 74059, USA EMEA – 1165 Budapest 16 Diósy Lajos u. 24., Europe Asia-Pacific Office – F-178 Subhash Marg C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302001 www.marketstatsville.com Disclaimer: Any information and/or material provided by Statsville Consulting Private Limited, including any and all the analysis and/or research from Market Statsville Group (MSG), is offered to a selected group of customers in response to orders for such information, material, analysis, and/or research. As a customer of Statsville Consulting, you acknowledge that our information, material, and/or services are for your internal use only, and not for any external use and/or dissemination, or general publication, and/or disclosure to any third parties. Any and all the information and/or material provided by Statsville Consulting are based on primary interviews and/or secondary research, and are, therefore, subject to fluctuation and variance. Statsville Consulting takes no responsibility for any incorrect information and/or material supplied to us by sources we rely on, and no part of our analysis or research may be given, lent, resold, or disclosed to any third parties, including non-customers, without explicit or written permission from Statsville Consulting. Unauthorized reproduction and/or transmission of our information, material, analysis, and/or research in any form and by any means, including photocopying, mechanical/electronic recording, or otherwise, without the explicit and written permission of Statsville Consulting, is expressly and clearly prohibited. Any use of the information, material, analysis, and/or research provided by Statsville Consulting is at your sole risk; you acknowledge that the information, material, analysis, and/or research is provided “as is” and that Statsville Consulting provides no warranty of any kind, express or implied, with regard to the information, material, analysis, and/or research, including but not limited to, merchantability and fitness for any purpose and/or use. At the end, Statsville Consulting will be responsible for the final decision of any action.
  3. 3. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 ABOUT MARKET STATSVILLE GROUP (MSG) Market Statsville Group (MSG) partners with companies and society to confront their essential risks and challenges to capture the enormous opportunities for them. MSG was initiated its working in 2017, and since then, the brand is moving to become a pioneer in business advisory and market research services. Market Statsville is the leading market research and strategy builder with the depth and breadth of solutions that perfectly suit your every need. MSG provides solutions in a wide range of industry verticals in the form of market sizing, analysis, and incisive business insights. MSG experienced research analysts are proficient at digging deep and providing a variety of customizable data that help you make decisions with clarity, confidence, and impact. Market Statsville is your global data intelligence partner for reliable market research data, data gathering, and analytical services. MSG also has an extensive network of top-flight domestic and global research personals around the world, enabling us to provide high-quality worldwide research solutions that cater to a well-established company, government organizations, or a startup. MSG's clients have the authority to work directly with one or more of our researchers to gather the most useful data knowledge and analytical plan to formulate it in the actual practice. Market Statsville Group believes that to succeed, companies or individuals must blend digital and human capabilities most efficiently. MSG diverse and experienced global team of business consultants and market researchers will ensure the valuable reports for our clients through digging in-depth market information and functional expertise to continuously spark the changes and real-time valuation of variation in the market/industry. MSG works in a uniquely collaborative model throughout the business process across the globe to assist the client's company with the most accurate information that they are aiming for in the reports.
  4. 4. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Our research is an optimum culmination of secondary and primary research, with the latter playing a major role. We also have an in-house repository and access to a number of external regional and global paid databases to help address specific requirements of our clients. The research process begins with a holistic secondary research, followed by expert interviews. The information gathered is then comprehensively analyzed by our highly experienced in-house research panel RESEARCH PROCESS
  5. 5. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Organic LED Market 2021: Industry Size, Regions, Emerging Trends, Growth Insights, Opportunities, and Forecast By 2027 Organic LED Market by Product Type (Display and Lighting), by Technology (Passive-Matrix OLED, Active-Matrix OLED, Top-Emitting OLED, and White OLED), by End-Users (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), by Region – Global Share and Forecast to 2027 Description The Market Statsville Group (MSG) publishes the new report on the “Organic LED Market by Product Type (Display and Lighting), by Technology (Passive–Matrix OLED (PMOLED), Active–Matrix OLED, Transparent OLED, Foldable OLED, Top–Emitting OLED, and White OLED), by End–Users (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Retail, Industrial, Commercial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others), by Region – Global Share and Forecast to 2027“. The global organic LED market size is expected to grow from USD 51,474.1 million in 2020 to USD 203,069.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period. OLEDs are now gaining ground in terms of their applications in mobile appliances. OLEDs are LED applications expected to witness a surge in the coming years. Backlighting applications revenue may decrease during the forecast period in terms of percentage increase in other sectors due to falling prices. However, it is one of the major application areas for OLEDs.
  6. 6. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Newer backlighting applications are anticipated to emerge in the coming years, further boosting the growth of the OLED market. Large screen TVs and laptops are primary devices that implement LED as backlighting. It has been quite some time since OLEDs were used as a backlight for mobile devices such as cellular phones, media devices, cameras, etc. The market sees growth in demand from large screen devices such as Large screen TVs and laptops. Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/organic-led-market Global Organic LED Market Segmentation The organic LED market has been segmented into product type, technology, end–users, and region. •By Product Type (Display and Lighting) •By Technology (Passive–Matrix OLED (PMOLED), Active–Matrix OLED, Transparent OLED, Foldable OLED, Top–Emitting OLED, and White OLED •By End–Users (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Retail, Industrial, Commercial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others) •By Region (US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Qatar, Nigeria, Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Peru)
  7. 7. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 PMOLED, by technology, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period Make an Enquire before Purchase @: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/organic-led- market?opt=2950 The global organic LED market is analyzed based on technology as PMOLED, AMOLED, transparent OLED, top–emitting OLED, foldable OLED, and white OLE. PMOLED has the largest market revenue and accounted for the 21.6% of the market share in 2020. Passive–matrix OLEDs (PMOLED) have cathode strips, organic layers, and anode strips. PMOLED controls more power than other OLEDs. This is because PMOLED needs more power for external circuitry. PMOLEDs are more efficient for text and icons and are best suited for small screens such as smartphones. PMOLED offers good visibility and a wide viewing angle from a considerable distance. Moreover, PMOLED devices offer high contrast, high color saturation, and low heat generation. The rise in the application of PMOLED displays in smartwatches, music players, automobiles, digital healthcare devices, and others majorly drives the growth of the PMOLED segment. Hence, an increase in demand for smartwatches, fitness trackers, and mobile healthcare devices would directly boost the growth of the PMOLED display segment in the future.
  8. 8. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 North America accounts for the largest market share in the organic LED market in 2020 By region, the global organic LED market is analyzed across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America was the highest market contributor to the market and had accounted for the 37.9% of the market share. The organic light–emitting diode is used in various digital displays and lighting solutions in this region. North America comprises developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada. These countries have already discontinued their usage of incandescent lamps. These lamps are phasing out owing to the emergence of more energy–efficient light sources such as light–emitting diodes (LED) and organic light–emitting diodes (OLED). Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Organic LED Market. Speak to our research analyst and gain crucial market insights to grow your business. OLEDs are predominantly used to display mobile screens, televisions, and wearables in the current business scenario. Manufacturers in the region are developing competitive high–performance manufacturing products that focus on environmental factors and meet industry standards. An increase in demand for eco–friendly displays and lighting solutions is one of the major factors driving the growth of the OLED market in the North America region. OLED displays are widely used in televisions and smartphones for high–quality screen displays by the enhanced picture quality. The rise in electricity consumption in this region also drives the growth of the OLED lighting market in North America. Increased application of OLEDs in commercial, automobiles, and displays would supplement the growth of the OLED market in North America.
  9. 9. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 This research report covers an examination of the major firms’ development and marketing tactics and an examination of their product portfolios and winning methods in the organic LED market. The prominent firms represented are OSRAM, Samsung Electronics, Philips, LG Electronics, AU Optronics, GE Lighting, Eaton, CREE, Panasonic Corporation, and Dialight PLC. These market competitors have concentrated on acquisitions and growth to achieve a greater market share in the organic LED industry. Browse complete report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/organic-led-market
  10. 10. 416, East Standsberry Street, Perkins, Oklahoma 74059, US Phone : +1 580 250 2707 Mail : sales@marketstatsville.com F-178 Subhash Marg C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302001 Phone : +91 702 496 8807 Mail : sales@marketstatsville.com Market Statsville Group (MSG) Thank You

