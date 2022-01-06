Successfully reported this slideshow.
416, East Standsberry Street, Perkins, Oklahoma 74059, US Phone : +1 580 250 2707 Mail : sales@marketstatsville.com
Home Medical Equipment Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities by 2027

  1. 1. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Global Home Medical Equipment Market Research Report Market Research Report EXCLUSIVE EDITION Global Industry Analysis, Forecast and Trends, 2025
  2. 2. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Global Home Medical Equipment Market Research Report © 2020 Statsville Consulting Private Limited Market Statsville Group (MSG) A part of Statsville Consulting Private Limited American Office – 416, East Standsberry Street, Perkins, Oklahoma 74059, USA EMEA – 1165 Budapest 16 Diósy Lajos u. 24., Europe Asia-Pacific Office – F-178 Subhash Marg C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302001 www.marketstatsville.com Disclaimer: Any information and/or material provided by Statsville Consulting Private Limited, including any and all the analysis and/or research from Market Statsville Group (MSG), is offered to a selected group of customers in response to orders for such information, material, analysis, and/or research. As a customer of Statsville Consulting, you acknowledge that our information, material, and/or services are for your internal use only, and not for any external use and/or dissemination, or general publication, and/or disclosure to any third parties. Any and all the information and/or material provided by Statsville Consulting are based on primary interviews and/or secondary research, and are, therefore, subject to fluctuation and variance. Statsville Consulting takes no responsibility for any incorrect information and/or material supplied to us by sources we rely on, and no part of our analysis or research may be given, lent, resold, or disclosed to any third parties, including non-customers, without explicit or written permission from Statsville Consulting. Unauthorized reproduction and/or transmission of our information, material, analysis, and/or research in any form and by any means, including photocopying, mechanical/electronic recording, or otherwise, without the explicit and written permission of Statsville Consulting, is expressly and clearly prohibited. Any use of the information, material, analysis, and/or research provided by Statsville Consulting is at your sole risk; you acknowledge that the information, material, analysis, and/or research is provided “as is” and that Statsville Consulting provides no warranty of any kind, express or implied, with regard to the information, material, analysis, and/or research, including but not limited to, merchantability and fitness for any purpose and/or use. At the end, Statsville Consulting will be responsible for the final decision of any action.
  3. 3. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 ABOUT MARKET STATSVILLE GROUP (MSG) Market Statsville Group (MSG) partners with companies and society to confront their essential risks and challenges to capture the enormous opportunities for them. MSG was initiated its working in 2017, and since then, the brand is moving to become a pioneer in business advisory and market research services. Market Statsville is the leading market research and strategy builder with the depth and breadth of solutions that perfectly suit your every need. MSG provides solutions in a wide range of industry verticals in the form of market sizing, analysis, and incisive business insights. MSG experienced research analysts are proficient at digging deep and providing a variety of customizable data that help you make decisions with clarity, confidence, and impact. Market Statsville is your global data intelligence partner for reliable market research data, data gathering, and analytical services. MSG also has an extensive network of top-flight domestic and global research personals around the world, enabling us to provide high-quality worldwide research solutions that cater to a well-established company, government organizations, or a startup. MSG's clients have the authority to work directly with one or more of our researchers to gather the most useful data knowledge and analytical plan to formulate it in the actual practice. Market Statsville Group believes that to succeed, companies or individuals must blend digital and human capabilities most efficiently. MSG diverse and experienced global team of business consultants and market researchers will ensure the valuable reports for our clients through digging in-depth market information and functional expertise to continuously spark the changes and real-time valuation of variation in the market/industry. MSG works in a uniquely collaborative model throughout the business process across the globe to assist the client's company with the most accurate information that they are aiming for in the reports.
  4. 4. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Our research is an optimum culmination of secondary and primary research, with the latter playing a major role. We also have an in-house repository and access to a number of external regional and global paid databases to help address specific requirements of our clients. The research process begins with a holistic secondary research, followed by expert interviews. The information gathered is then comprehensively analyzed by our highly experienced in-house research panel RESEARCH PROCESS
  5. 5. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Home Medical Equipment Market 2021: Industry Size, Regions, Emerging Trends, Growth Insights, Development Scenario, Opportunities, and Forecast By 2027 Home Medical Equipment Market by Distribution Channel (Pharmacy, Retail stores, and Online retailers), by Functionality (Therapeutic, Mobility assist & patient support and Patient monitoring), and by Region – Global Share and Forecast to 2027 Market Overview The global home medical equipment market size was valued at USD 29,944.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD43850.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2027. Home medical equipment offers convenient, safe, suitable, and cost-effective treatment to the patients. Home medical equipment comprises several devices that patients or caregivers can easily access at home. These include blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors, automated external defibrillators, holter monitors, and several others. Patients carry their day-to-day activities smoothly without the need to visit hospitals and clinics regularly with the help of home care equipment. This saves their time and are proven to be cost- effective. Additional medical equipment used for mobility assistance is widely used by senior citizens and patients with specific mobility difficulties. In addition, products related to oxygen are gaining more profit due to the increase in asthma and chronic disease incidence.
  6. 6. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Recently, new technologies are providing proper compliance to the patient. The home medical equipment market is projected to grow during the forecast period due to the advancements in technology and the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, neurodegenerative ailments, and dementia. With the rise in the aged population, cases of chronic diseases are estimated to increase the demand for mobility-assisted devices, which is projected to drive the market growth. However, the high cost of home medical equipment is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/home- medical-equipment-market According to world population prospects, the number of older people aged 60 years or over has increased considerably in most countries, which is anticipated to accelerate the home medical equipment market. Global Home Medical Equipment Market Dynamics Drivers: Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide
  7. 7. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 The prevalence of chronic diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, asthma, and heart failure is rising globally. Such a high prevalence of chronic diseases creates increased demand for diagnosis, treatment, and continuous monitoring of the medical condition, which is predicted to propel the growth of the home medical equipment market. According to the World Health Organization, chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, are the leading reasons for mortality globally, representing 60% of all deaths. The increase in mortality rate owing to chronic diseases increases the demand for home medical equipment. Restraints: Limited expertise for home-based users Usage of home medical equipment requires essential expertise to receive quality diagnosis and treatment. It has been witnessed that there is a lack of knowledge to use medical equipment in a homecare setting, which can pose a major restrain to the market growth. Although the prevalence of chronic diseases is on a constant increase worldwide, there is a wide gap between the availability of expertise and the number of patients. This, in turn, increases the demand for experts to control and co-coordinate medical equipment in homecare setups. However, the lack of expertise for accessing the medical equipment as per the protocols may hamper the growth of the home medical equipment.
  8. 8. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Opportunities: Rise in demand for home medical equipment In-home care treatment is often an option for individuals who face a chronic illness, are recovering from surgery, or are treated for infection where hospitalization is unnecessary. Owing to such conditions, there is a steady rise in the demand for home equipment over the medical care provided at hospitals or other healthcare organizations. Further treatment and procedural costs in hospitals and clinics create an increase in demand for home medical equipment. This sector is gaining popularity, especially in developed countries such as the U.S. and other European countries. For instance, respiratory therapy (RT) is the home care service involved in assessing and treating breathing disorders that include chronic lung problems, such as asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The market is in its nascent stage in developing countries such as India and China and is expected to be the future of the home medical equipment market. The emerging destinations can serve to be a potential hub for the manufacturers of home medical equipment due to a large target audience and growth in the geriatric population. Make an Enquire before Purchase @: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/home-medical- equipment-market
  9. 9. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Scope of the Report The study categorizes the home medical equipment market based on distribution channel, functionality, and regions. By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027) •Pharmacy •Retail stores •Online retailers By Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027) •Therapeutic equipment • Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment • Continuous positive airways pressure equipment • Oxygen delivery equipment • Ventilators • Nebulizers • Humidifiers • Home IV equipment • IV pumps • IV administration • IV accessories
  10. 10. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 • Home Dialysis Equipment • Home peritoneal dialysis • Home hemolysis product • Other Home Therapeutic Equipment • Home physical therapy equipment • Home negative pressure wound therapy devices • Home braces & related products • Home enteral feeding products • Home automated external defibrillators • Home muscle & nerve stimulators • Patient monitoring equipment • Blood Glucose Monitors • Blood Pressure Monitors • Holter Monitors • Peak Flow Monitors
  11. 11. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 • Apnea Monitors • Heart Rate Monitor • Baby Monitors • Electronic Thermometer • Coagulation monitors •Mobility assist & patient support equipment • Wheelchairs • Mobility Scooters • Walking Assist Device • Medical Furniture • Bathroom Safety Equipment By Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)
  12. 12. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 •North America (US, Canada, Mexico) •South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America) •Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, •Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe •Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) •The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA) By distribution channel, the retail, medical segment is accounted for the largest market share By distribution channel, the global home medical equipment market is categorized into pharmacy, retail stores and, online retailers. The retail, medical stores segment dominated the distribution channel market in 2020
  13. 13. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 with a market share of 46.3%, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The online retailer is commonly known as an Internet or mail-orders pharmacy. Online retailers operate over the Internet and deliver the desired devices via mail or shipping companies. This makes the distribution path of home medical devices more convenient and increases the accessibility of newly launched gadgets in the market. In addition, online retailers from different countries often offer the equipment at low costs compared to other distribution channels. Hence, this would drive the growth of online retailers for selling home medical equipment. Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period Based on the regions, the global home medical equipment market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 6.8% in the global home medical equipment market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The online retailer is commonly known as an Internet or mail-orders pharmacy. Online retailers operate over the Internet and deliver the desired devices via mail or shipping companies. This makes the distribution path of home medical devices more convenient and increases the accessibility of newly launched devices in the market. In addition, online retailers from different countries often offer the equipment at low costs compared to other distribution channels. Hence, this would drive the growth of online retailers for selling home medical equipment.
  14. 14. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Request for Complete TOC and Figures & Graphs @ https://www.marketstatsville.com/table- of-content/home-medical-equipment-market An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in the aging population, growth in awareness about health, and surge in healthcare expenditure lead to growth in-home medical equipment market. For instance, there is widespread awareness about the spread of disease in Asia-Pacific countries and its impacts on health. Therefore, the governments of all regions have increased their healthcare expenditures to reduce the disease rate in the countries. Asia-Pacific’s geriatric population has grown significantly and is vulnerable to various infectious diseases. According to the U.S. Census Bureau report—An Aging World: 2015—currently, 7.9% of the Asia Pacific population comprises aged 65 and over, and this percentage is predicted to increase nearly 12.1% by 2030. It is anticipated to increase to almost 18.8% by 2050 further. Currently, Asia leads the world in speed of aging and size of the older population and would continue to lead during the forecast period. Key Market Players The global home medical equipment market is highly fragmented due to the wide presence of different international and regional players. The top players contributing toward the growth of the home medical equipment market are B Braun, Abbott, Baxter, Becton Dickinson & Company, Medtronic, Invacare, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Hill Rom, and Smith & Nephew. The major players in the market focus on technological advancements for the treatment and prevention of medical ailments. Such rapid technological advances result into the high adoption of home medical equipment, which propels the growth of the global home medical equipment market.
  15. 15. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Recent Developments •In January 2017, Abbott acquired St. Jude Medical, Inc.; St. Jude Medical, Inc. offers a diverse portfolio of medical devices. •In April 2019, Hil Rom announced that they entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Breathe Technologies, Inc. Breathe Technologies, Inc. manufactured wearable, non-invasive ventilation technology that supports improved patient mobility. •In January 2019, Medtronic announced to launch of Guardian Connect, the world’s first Smart Continuous Glucose Monitoring System, in collaboration with Eris Lifesciences. •In August 2018, Smith & Nephew launched New PICO 7 negative pressure wound therapy system in Europe. PICO 7 provides a number of enhancements that benefit both the clinical effectiveness and patient experience. Request For Report Analysis@ https://www.marketstatsville.com/home-medical-equipment-market Key Issues Addressed •What is the market size by various segmentation of the home medical equipment by region and its respective countries?
  16. 16. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 •What are the customer buying behavior, key takeaways, and Porter’s five forces of the home medical equipment market? •What are the key opportunities and trends for manufacturers involved in the home medical equipment supply chain? •What are the fundamental dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) of the market? •What and how are regulations, schemes, patents, and policies impacting the growth of the market? •What are the upcoming technological solutions influencing market trends? How will existing companies adapt to the new change in technology? •The market player positioning, top winning strategies by years, company product developments, and launches will be? •How has COVID-19 impacted the demand and sales of home medical equipment in the global market? Also, the expected BPS drop or rise count of the market and market predicted recovery period. •Detailed analysis of the competitors and their latest launch, and what are the prominent startups introduced in the target market? Also, detailed company profiling of 25+ leading and prominent companies in the market.
  17. 17. 416, East Standsberry Street, Perkins, Oklahoma 74059, US Phone : +1 580 250 2707 Mail : sales@marketstatsville.com F-178 Subhash Marg C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302001 Phone : +91 702 496 8807 Mail : sales@marketstatsville.com Market Statsville Group (MSG) Thank You

×