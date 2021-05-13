03 spiral model-day

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Agenda  What Is Spiral Model  Phases Of Spiral Model  Advantages And Dis-advantages Of Spiral Model  Application
Spiral Model  In spiral model development of the software is carried out in part wise or iterative manner.
Requirement Gathering Planning objectives or identify alternative solutions:  In this stage, requirements are collected f...
Design Risk Analysis And Resolving: • As the process goes to the second quadrant, all likely solutions are sketched, and t...
Coding Develop The Next Level Of Product:-  As the development progress goes to the third quadrant, the well-known and mo...
Testing and Release Plan the next Phase: :-  As the development process proceeds in the fourth quadrant, the customers ap...
Advantages Advantages :-  Requirement changes can be handled easily  Every phases is being tested and end of every itera...
Dis-Advantages Dis-advantages :-  It is time consuming  Can be a costly model to use.  Risk analysis requires highly sp...
Application  Whenever there is dependency in building the different modules of the software, then we use Spiral Model.  ...
Thank You All
