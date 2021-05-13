Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Agenda  What is SDLC?  Different models of SDLC?  Waterfall Model
SDLC In Software Testing  SDLC stands for software development life cycle  It is a systematic process for building softw...
Models Of SDLC Waterfall Model Spiral Model Prototype Model  V and V Model Hybrid Model
Waterfall Model  It is a traditional model  Development of the software is carried out in sequential manner.  Every pha...
Requirement Collection  Business Analyst(BA) gather the requirement in the form of text documents and converts the same i...
Feasibility Study  Done by software team consisting of project managers, business analysts, architects, finance, HR, deve...
Design  HLD – High Level Design  LLD – Low Level Design  HLD – gives the architecture of the software product to be dev...
Coding  Done by all developers – seniors, juniors, fresher's  This is the process where we start building the software a...
Testing And Installation Testing:-  Done by test engineers  It is the process of checking for all defects and rectifying...
Maintenance  Here as the customer uses the product, he finds certain bugs and defects and sends the product back for erro...
Dis-Advantages  In waterfall model, backtracking is not possible i.e. we cannot back and change requirements once the des...
Advantages  Requirements do not change nor does design and code, so we get a stable product.
Application  Used in – developing a simple application  For short term projects  Whenever we are sure that the requirem...
Thank You All
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
20 views
May. 13, 2021

02 sdlc waterfall-model_day

Software Development Life Cycle

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

02 sdlc waterfall-model_day

  1. 1. Agenda  What is SDLC?  Different models of SDLC?  Waterfall Model
  2. 2. SDLC In Software Testing  SDLC stands for software development life cycle  It is a systematic process for building software that ensures the quality and correctness of the software built.  It consists of a detailed plan describing how to develop, maintain, replace and alter or enhance specific software.  The life cycle defines a methodology for improving the quality of software and the overall development process.
  3. 3. Models Of SDLC Waterfall Model Spiral Model Prototype Model  V and V Model Hybrid Model
  4. 4. Waterfall Model  It is a traditional model  Development of the software is carried out in sequential manner.  Every phases in water model in dependent on previous phase.
  5. 5. Requirement Collection  Business Analyst(BA) gather the requirement in the form of text documents and converts the same into what the development and testing team can understand.  The person who gather the requirement for service based company whom called as Business Analyst and the person who gather the requirement for product based company whom called as Product Analyst.
  6. 6. Feasibility Study  Done by software team consisting of project managers, business analysts, architects, finance, HR, developers but not testers  Architect – is the person who tells whether the product can be developed and if yes, then which technology is best suited to develop it.  Technical feasibility  Financial feasibility  Resource feasibility
  7. 7. Design  HLD – High Level Design  LLD – Low Level Design  HLD – gives the architecture of the software product to be developed and is done by architects and senior developers  LLD – done by senior developers. It describes how each and every feature in the product should work and how every component should work.  Here, only the design will be there and not the code.
  8. 8. Coding  Done by all developers – seniors, juniors, fresher's  This is the process where we start building the software and start writing the code for the product.
  9. 9. Testing And Installation Testing:-  Done by test engineers  It is the process of checking for all defects and rectifying it. Installation :-  Done by installation engineers  To install the product at a client’s place for using after the software has been developed and tested.
  10. 10. Maintenance  Here as the customer uses the product, he finds certain bugs and defects and sends the product back for error correction and bug fixing.  Bug fixing takes place - minor changes like adding, deleting or modifying any small feature in the software product .  100 % testing is not possible – because, the way testers test the product is different from the way customers use the product.
  11. 11. Dis-Advantages  In waterfall model, backtracking is not possible i.e. we cannot back and change requirements once the design stage is reached.  Change in requirements – leads to change in design – thus bugs enter the design – which leads to change in code which results in more bugs. Thus the requirements are freeze once the design of the product is started.  Drawback of requirements freezing – the customer may not be satisfied if the changes he requires is not incorporated in the product. The end result of waterfall model is not a flexible product.
  12. 12. Advantages  Requirements do not change nor does design and code, so we get a stable product.
  13. 13. Application  Used in – developing a simple application  For short term projects  Whenever we are sure that the requirements will not change  For ex, waterfall model can be used in developing a simple calculator as the functions of addition, subtraction etc. and the numbers will not change for a long time.
  14. 14. Thank You All

×