Employee Provident Fund Vs National Pension Scheme Manish Dwivedi dnamanish@gmail.com Copyright protected 2021 Junmani ®
EPF NPS Employee Provident Fund National Pension System Compulsory to all employees Govt. or private who have below 15000 ...
EPF NPS Minimum maturity term 15 years Minimum maturity 60 years of age Entry at any age Any one from 18 to 65 years of ag...
EPF NPS Debt type instrument Debt + Equity EPFO can invest some portion in Equity Person can select Fund manager and perce...
EPF NPS Fix interest rate as per Govt. scheme As per fund manager + Equity rate Current rate is 7.1% Expected 8 % in debt ...
EPF NPS 3000 pm , start at the age of 40 years Total invested = 7,20,000/- Total interest @7.1% = 8,29,435/- Total maturit...
0 500000 1000000 1500000 2000000 2500000 Total invested Total interest Total maturity Withdrawal Pension from Annuity Annu...
May. 15, 2021

EPF Vs NPS

Details of EPF and NPS schemes for young professionals. differences and similarities in both schemes.

EPF Vs NPS

  1. 1. Employee Provident Fund Vs National Pension Scheme Manish Dwivedi dnamanish@gmail.com Copyright protected 2021 Junmani ®
  2. 2. EPF NPS Employee Provident Fund National Pension System Compulsory to all employees Govt. or private who have below 15000 salary pm Also called “New Pension Scheme” for any citizen Defined Benefit at the end of term / maturity No defined Benefit Beneficiary will get a lump sum amount Beneficiary will get a lump sum amount plus life time pension depending upon fund selection. Employer contribution Compulsory Employer can also contribute
  3. 3. EPF NPS Minimum maturity term 15 years Minimum maturity 60 years of age Entry at any age Any one from 18 to 65 years of age Early withdrawal allowed for some case after 3 years Early withdrawal allowed for some case after 10 years After 15 years plan can extend for 5 years up to life Withdrawal can delay. Joined after 60 can invest up to 70 years
  4. 4. EPF NPS Debt type instrument Debt + Equity EPFO can invest some portion in Equity Person can select Fund manager and percentage of Equity debt portion of investment 100 % debt (5 % Equity by EPFO) 25 to 75 % Equity EPF NPS After 15 years After Retirement or at 60 year of age 100% withdrawal Minimum 40% need to invest in Pension scheme as Annuity Amount is total invested + intrest (Total invested + interest ) 60% + pension till life
  5. 5. EPF NPS Fix interest rate as per Govt. scheme As per fund manager + Equity rate Current rate is 7.1% Expected 8 % in debt and 12 % in Equity (10 years) Can change as per Govt. order Depends on market / economy Income tax exemption up to 150000 Rs investment Employer contribution fully exempted additionly 80C 80CCD EPF NPS Get all the money at maturity Not get. Only 60% of total accumulated Need to invest in New pension scheme to cover whole lift Get lifetime pension from 40% annuity amount No future inflation maintenance future inflation maintenance can be cover by further investment of withdrawal amount
  6. 6. EPF NPS 3000 pm , start at the age of 40 years Total invested = 7,20,000/- Total interest @7.1% = 8,29,435/- Total maturity = 15,49,435/- ---------------------------------------- Withdrawal @100% = 15,49,435/- Pension from Annuity = 00 Annuity amount to nominees = 00 3000 pm , start at the age of 40 years Total invested = 7,20,000/- Total interest @10% = 14,53,585/- Total maturity = 21,73,585/- ---------------------------------------- Withdrawal @60% = 13,04,151/- Pension from Annuity = 4,347/- pm (approx @6%) Annuity amount to nominees= 8,69,434
  7. 7. 0 500000 1000000 1500000 2000000 2500000 Total invested Total interest Total maturity Withdrawal Pension from Annuity Annuity amount to nominees EPF 720000 829435 1549435 1549435 0 0 NPS 720000 1453585 2173585 1304151 4,347 869434 Axis Title

