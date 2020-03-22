manishkc_portfolio_2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hi My name is Manish Chauhan and I’m a senior strategist & experience designer from London, England. Project Portfolio 199...
_Thinking Creative • Critical • Intuitive • Problem Solver Multi-Skilled with holistic deep knowledge across situations, d...
_Why Me INTERACTION DESIGN EXPERIENCE DESIGN PRODUCT DESIGN SERVICE DESIGN DESIGN THINKING GRAPHIC DESIGN SOCIAL DESIGN PE...
_Competances BrandArchitecture Strategic foresight and narrative architecture defines the interaction (IxD) across user, p...
X_CONTENT 01 _Kien _03 00 _Thinking _03 02 _Lotus _03 03 _UNHMC _03 04 _Staywell _03 05 _Teaching _03
_Method LEARNING REFINE DISCOVER DEFINE DEVELOP DELIVER SY N TH ESIS R ESEA R C H C O N V ER G EN C E D IV ER G EN C E C O...
_Experience & Product Design B e y o n d S o u n d Kien I 7
_Challenge I A A consumer electronics start-up with Bang & Olufsen roots, this ﬂexible speaker system allows users to enjo...
_Process A Discover Research III Analogous: immersive research techniques, whereby we played with sensory design and hoste...
- _Method Defining Insights Brand ambassadors: Originated through a crowd- funding campaign, Kien backers passionately and...
_Output B Low-ﬁdelity: A very basic paper prototype that was intended to simply test potential online checkout experience ...
_Impact B VI Beyond Sound Reﬂections Highly positive team building and product alignment with users. Revisit Due to intern...
_Method DOUBLE DIAMOND & MOST LOVABLE Modified from Model Showing the viability of the product (Warburton, 2016) LEARNING ...
_Service & Social Design R e f u g e e s M a k e a L i v i n g UNHCR I 14
_Challenge I A Today over 65 million people around the world have been displaced by conﬂict and persecution, forced to ﬂee...
_Process A Discover Research III We conducted a rigorous research period by interviewing experts in relevant ﬁelds, we gai...
- _Method Defining Insights Developing Ideas V For this initiative, digital transformation began with understanding skill ...
_Output B IV Developing Prototypes During this stage, we simply drew out each wireframe, then using the POP app we took ph...
_Impact B VI Enabling Refugees A holistic product that creates a seamless ﬂexible short-term projects, assigns a database ...
_Method LEARNING REFINE DISCOVER DEFINE DEVELOP DELIVER SY N TH ESIS R ESEA R C H C O N V ER G EN C E D IV ER G EN C E C O...
_Service & Concept Design A u t o m o t i v e R e f i n e d Lotus I 21
_Challenge I ABrief II Project in numbers 60+ Module components designed for apps 20 Departments involved 6 weekly iterati...
_Process A Discover Research III Some time ago, Lotus had been struggling with a slump in car sales and a decline in new p...
- _Method Defining Insights The number one focus in the future for brand engagement will be based on connectivity and incr...
_Output B The 2012 Lotus Racing Brand Guidelines represent the components that deﬁne the DNA of Lotus and which encapsulat...
_Impact B VI During this transition and integration with technology, Lotus can create new revenue with further innovations...
_Method LEARNING REFINE DISCOVER DEFINE DEVELOP DELIVER SY N TH ESIS R ESEA R C H C O N V ER G EN C E D IV ER G EN C E C O...
_Service & Experience Design H e a l i n g N e e d s a H o m e Staywell I 28
_Challenge I A In Canada, many complex medical treatments are only accessible in major city centers where there is a conce...
_Process A Discover Research III Seeking to help solve the “deﬁciency in housing” the Canadian public health care system. ...
- _Method Defining Insights Developing Ideas Revealing the experience of receiving care from a family orientated perspecti...
_Output ☰ Contact Us 1 in 3 Canadians will experience! nancial hardship when relocating close to hospitals to receive care...
_Impact B VI In the quest to assist charitable organisations a journey map was developed to help align stakeholders and fo...
_Why Care INTERACTION DESIGN EXPERIENCE DESIGN PRODUCT DESIGN SERVICE DESIGN DESIGN THINKING GRAPHIC DESIGN SOCIAL DESIGN ...
_Innovation Talks & Interactive Workshops M a s t e r i n g E x p e r i e n c e D e s i g n Teaching I 35
- _Method Tomorrows People I’ve been facilitating classes and design thinking workshops on approaches Speculating Futures ...
III FUTUROFLOW THINKING METHODS DOING OFFERRRINGS _2020+ Workshop Founder GLOBAL BRAND EXPERIENCE TO SERVICE DESIGN DOJO 37
LEARNING REFINE DISCOVER DEFINE DEVELOP DELIVER SY N TH ESIS R ESEA R C H C O N V ER G EN C E D IV ER G EN C E C O N V ER ...
🇦🇪 Local Mobile (+971) 58 574 4580 🇺🇳 International WhatsApp (+44) 7557 882354 📧 Email Address hello@manishkc.com _Q&A
  1. 1. Hi My name is Manish Chauhan and I’m a senior strategist & experience designer from London, England. Project Portfolio 1996_2020 🇦🇪 Local Mobile (+971) 58 574 4580 🇺🇳 International WhatsApp (+44) 7557 882354 📧 Email Address hello@manishkc.com
  2. 2. _Thinking Creative • Critical • Intuitive • Problem Solver Multi-Skilled with holistic deep knowledge across situations, domains and a specialist in multiple areas. (Fraser, 2014) I’m an M Shaped Person INTERACTION DESIGN EXPERIENCE DESIGN PRODUCT DESIGN SERVICE DESIGN DESIGN THINKING GRAPHIC DESIGN SOCIAL DESIGN 2
  3. 3. _Why Me INTERACTION DESIGN EXPERIENCE DESIGN PRODUCT DESIGN SERVICE DESIGN DESIGN THINKING GRAPHIC DESIGN SOCIAL DESIGN PEOPLE PRODUCT PLATFORMS PLANETPROSEPRITY My (Purpose) Why My (Principles) What 3
  4. 4. _Competances BrandArchitecture Strategic foresight and narrative architecture defines the interaction (IxD) across user, product and stakeholders. DesignThinking Utilising my creative energy to focus on Innovative out the box. Researched (RxD) solutions flexing squares into circles. GraphicDesign My training in symbols, type, space, shape, and layout has given me the foundation to transfer between disciplines. ProductDesign From concept to development, I enjoy collaborating with developers and testers to prototype solutions for eventual release . ExperienceDesign From user (UxD) to customer (CxD) defining sensory pain to pleasure touchpoint between the personas of the service journey AgileDesign Within the project process, agility is key to be s.m.a.r.t.e.r within the holistic process thinking fast and executing lean precision. 4
  5. 5. X_CONTENT 01 _Kien _03 00 _Thinking _03 02 _Lotus _03 03 _UNHMC _03 04 _Staywell _03 05 _Teaching _03
  6. 6. _Method LEARNING REFINE DISCOVER DEFINE DEVELOP DELIVER SY N TH ESIS R ESEA R C H C O N V ER G EN C E D IV ER G EN C E C O N V ER G EN C E D IV ER G EN C E IM PLEM EN TATIO N ID EATIO N A B DOUBLE DIAMOND BY DESIGN COUNCIL UK A-B problem solving & Interpretations of the Revamped Double Diamond (Nessler, 2016) 6
  7. 7. _Experience & Product Design B e y o n d S o u n d Kien I 7
  8. 8. _Challenge I A A consumer electronics start-up with Bang & Olufsen roots, this ﬂexible speaker system allows users to enjoy solo, stereo and theatre sound on the go. Our team focused on ”what do Kien customers want from an online shopping experience?” Brief II Project in numbers 40+ Module components designed for apps 2 Departments involved 6 weekly iterations, from assessment to UX design 6 designers in the team Roles - Facilitator - Historian - Vibemaster Responsibilities - User Researcher - Product Designer - Brand Strategist 8
  9. 9. _Process A Discover Research III Analogous: immersive research techniques, whereby we played with sensory design and hosted for the owner a blind and silent food tasting experience exploring the power of ﬂavours and sound with the environment. Primary: Putting ourselves in the shoes of the users we ordered Kien products ourselves and went through the entire customer journey ﬁrst-hand, from ordering online to unboxing the products. We also carried out similar research with competitors, mapping the experience and the services of best-in-class brands and companies, both online and in-store. Secondary: This involved interviewing experts in relevant ﬁelds such as e-commerce and technology, carrying out user interviews, and observing target users. This was in order to gain insights and develop personas into user purchasing behaviour and online and entertainment habits. Tactics - Journey Mapping - Empathy Map - Product Testing Tools - Post It's - Pop - InVision 9
  10. 10. - _Method Defining Insights Brand ambassadors: Originated through a crowd- funding campaign, Kien backers passionately and vocally advocated the product and services. Experience in person: Users had a need to try out expensive audio products such as Kien in person before buying online. Developing Ideas Flexibility: Users loved the ﬂexibility of Kien’s products, for example the ability to listen to Kien speakers in multiple different setups including on-the-go. V 10
  11. 11. _Output B Low-ﬁdelity: A very basic paper prototype that was intended to simply test potential online checkout experience concepts and valuable as it validated the initial idea. Sketching out the desired user journey allowed the team to guerrilla test with consumers, receive feedback, and prioritise which stages to develop, which even led to new ideas. Mid-ﬁdelity: The next step of testing involved turning paper to digital in order to build a slightly more realistic user journey. For this stage, we simply drew out each ‘screen’, then using POP app we took photos of each ‘screen’ and linked them together with interactive gestures to create a very crude and basic, yet functioning app. High-ﬁdelity: For the ﬁnal rounds of prototyping we wanted to add a more complex level of interaction, and a more realistic feel to the experience, so we decided to use Invision. This time, we decided to move away from just testing the concept of the business model, and added features that could potentially exist within an actual user journey. IV Defining Prototypes Findings Passionate - Flexible - Sensual - Results Engagement 75% from 10% Features 100% from 25% Leadership 100% from 50% 11
  12. 12. _Impact B VI Beyond Sound Reﬂections Highly positive team building and product alignment with users. Revisit Due to international proximity, I would of liked to improve stakeholder Participation Proposal Two: 'Experience Kien': Allows shoppers to request to 'try' a Kien product from a local owner. Enabling prospective customers to experience the product physically, but also receive a genuine, positive review from a current Kien owner and brand advocate. Owners that lend out their systems become brand ambassadors and receive beneﬁts such as discounts and early access purchases. Proposal Three: Unbox Me': A holistic product package that creates a seamless 'out-of-the-box' setup. As research discovered that setting up audio equipment was often a huge pain-point during a customer’s journey and the ﬁnal product purchase phase. The realistic nature of the prototypes allowed us to ‘sell’ the design to the client, with the various concepts now being integrated into their business model. Proposal One: 'Beyond Sound': A ﬂexible short-term brand service model whereby subscribers can look forward to receiving a tailored box each month based on a lifestyle theme of their choosing. There is a variety of packages each providing different gifts, from music karaoke, movie nights, or a gaming party, that help facilitate the hosts and guests to have the best time possible. 12
  13. 13. _Method DOUBLE DIAMOND & MOST LOVABLE Modified from Model Showing the viability of the product (Warburton, 2016) LEARNING REFINE DISCOVER DEFINE DEVELOP DELIVER SY N TH ESIS R ESEA R C H C O N V ER G EN C E D IV ER G EN C E C O N V ER G EN C E D IV ER G EN C E IM PLEM EN TATIO N ID EATIO N A B 13
  14. 14. _Service & Social Design R e f u g e e s M a k e a L i v i n g UNHCR I 14
  15. 15. _Challenge I A Today over 65 million people around the world have been displaced by conﬂict and persecution, forced to ﬂee their homes to escape immediate danger and humanitarian crises. Challenged with “How to enable refugees to use the internet as a tool to make a living.” We adopted technology to inclusively connect with businesses and responsibly utilise impact skills for personal livelihood, individual growth and social discourse. Brief II Project in numbers 20+ Module components designed for apps 4 Departments involved 2 weekly iterations, from assessment to UX design 3 designers in the team Roles - Facilitator - Vibemaster Responsibilities - Desk Researcher - Experience Design 15
  16. 16. _Process A Discover Research III We conducted a rigorous research period by interviewing experts in relevant ﬁelds, we gained insights and developed personas of displaced refugees along with their needs and habits. Tactics - Journey Mapping - Personas - User Testing Tools - POP - Sketch - InVision 16
  17. 17. - _Method Defining Insights Developing Ideas V For this initiative, digital transformation began with understanding skill based work and a new hybridised A.I workforce for a new global platform. Turning paper to digital in order to build a slightly more realistic user journey, we tested potential online experiences to validate the initial concept 17
  18. 18. _Output B IV Developing Prototypes During this stage, we simply drew out each wireframe, then using the POP app we took photos of each ‘screen’ and linked them together with interactive gestures to create a basic, yet functioning app to be used in Africa. Findings Low-Tech - Communication - Security - Results Engagement 80% from 10% Features 100% from 25% Regulation 100% from 50% 18
  19. 19. _Impact B VI Enabling Refugees A holistic product that creates a seamless ﬂexible short-term projects, assigns a database with paid tasks to assist refugees to gain foreign experience with business and passively transfer a personal sense of autonomy and industriousness. Reﬂections Fulﬁlling Social design to make real change from the ground up. Revisit Would of like to done more on location user testing to ﬁnd any unique behaviours 19
  20. 20. _Method LEARNING REFINE DISCOVER DEFINE DEVELOP DELIVER SY N TH ESIS R ESEA R C H C O N V ER G EN C E D IV ER G EN C E C O N V ER G EN C E D IV ER G EN C E IM PLEM EN TATIO N ID EATIO N A B DOUBLE DIAMOND & SPECULATIVE THINKING Modified from Collaboratively Prototyping, Experiencing and Impacting Future Scenarios (Chris and Elliott P., n.d.) 20
  21. 21. _Service & Concept Design A u t o m o t i v e R e f i n e d Lotus I 21
  22. 22. _Challenge I ABrief II Project in numbers 60+ Module components designed for apps 20 Departments involved 6 weekly iterations, from assessment to UX design 2 designers in the team Roles - Facilitator - Historian - Timekeeper Responsibilities - Visual Designer - Brand Strategist - User Researcher A transformations challenge whereby Lotus a struggling automotive brand with heritage assets needed to-be revitalised for a cross-generation of racers with a cult-like following. Integrating Human-centred design and a Human-computer interaction platform which developed into a circular integrated service model solution with emerging technology and material science components. 22
  23. 23. _Process A Discover Research III Some time ago, Lotus had been struggling with a slump in car sales and a decline in new product awareness. The last decade has seen the overall brand decline, with a weighing amount of assets. As such, Lotus required a much needed revitalisation by ripping up the proverbial rule book, and pushing the bar, by taking inspiration from emerging car manufacturers and being conscious of the existing community and distilling the heyday of racing with generations of global demographics, there is an opportunity to educate and disrupt the traditional motor engine based enthusiasts to the silent lightweight torque driven motors. Tactics - Journey Mapping - Empathy Map - Product Testing Tools - Adobe - Keynote - Sketch 23
  24. 24. - _Method Defining Insights The number one focus in the future for brand engagement will be based on connectivity and increased digitalisation, within both the lifecycle-centric and service-driven models. Developing Ideas As such, we focused on supporting “the core hero product as always protected and preserved, leaving the consumer is open to experience more of the culture and the lifestyle in the moment.” V 24
  25. 25. _Output B The 2012 Lotus Racing Brand Guidelines represent the components that deﬁne the DNA of Lotus and which encapsulate the ethos of Colin Chapman from its founding in1962. With a vision and priority to revitalize the brand awareness within an evolving experience economy, Lotus could utilize its strategic network to assist with the integration of technology and the environment while developing a digitally spirited and dependent generation who are globally connected social eco- system, encompassing the various user’s lifestyles. Such as 57% of Gen-Z prefer sustainable, popular products over unique individualism. IV Delivering Services Findings Heritage - Family - Viceral - Results Comprehension 70% from 10% Components 100% from 25% Software 80% from 10% 25
  26. 26. _Impact B VI During this transition and integration with technology, Lotus can create new revenue with further innovations for it’s future. Internal sales components would be revitalized with a human 360 approach, we can create a unique app integrating haptic (physical, cognitive, emotional) experience that could create a virtual actualization, enthralling, educating and inspiring emerging e-racing community. The younger generations and older car enthusiasts who enjoy capturing sensory experiences, will drive social media interest and intrigue social media and Live-streaming platforms, such as Twitch. Internally, this technology could be developed to prepare rapid 3D interior and exterior prototypes. E.Mind Academy Reﬂections Enjoyed Turning a brand into a self sustaining service for future generations and emerging talent. Revisit Preferred to have transformed more of the business with stakeholders across departments 26
  27. 27. _Method LEARNING REFINE DISCOVER DEFINE DEVELOP DELIVER SY N TH ESIS R ESEA R C H C O N V ER G EN C E D IV ER G EN C E C O N V ER G EN C E D IV ER G EN C E IM PLEM EN TATIO N ID EATIO N A B DOUBLE DIAMOND & NARRATIVE STORYTELLING Modified from Patterns of Stories and Novels (Spence, 2013) 27
  28. 28. _Service & Experience Design H e a l i n g N e e d s a H o m e Staywell I 28
  29. 29. _Challenge I A In Canada, many complex medical treatments are only accessible in major city centers where there is a concentration of medical specialists. While Canadians are fortunate to have a universal health care system to pay for treatment costs, not all costs outside of the actual treatment are covered - this includes many patients whom cannot afford to relocate to major hospitals centres in order to qualify for 3-6 month treatment or receive care. Brief II Project in numbers 20+ Module components designed for apps 4 Departments involved 4 weekly iterations, from assessment to UX design 1 designers in the team Roles - Vibemaster - Ghost Responsibilities - Visual Designer - Experience Strategist 29
  30. 30. _Process A Discover Research III Seeking to help solve the “deﬁciency in housing” the Canadian public health care system. We researched the medical treatment journey and leveraging furnished rental community via the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA), We began looking to discover ways to assist donors, patients through this difﬁcult time. Tactics - Journey Mapping - Empathy Map - Product Testing Tools - Sketch - Zeplin - Custellence 30
  31. 31. - _Method Defining Insights Developing Ideas Revealing the experience of receiving care from a family orientated perspective, with the emotional and empathy process allowed many elements of trustworthy loyalty to be built into the prototype. Revealing the stories into stages also helped develop invested opportunities for the donors within the wireframes. V By interviewing the vulnerable, advocates and medical professionals we determined that High rent costs for short-term temporary housing and lack of supply - Toronto currently experiencing a shortage in rental housing, Inﬂexibility in landlords and lease agreements compounded with a lot non sufﬁcient public funding, has created a Squeezing effect whereby Patients and families forced to leave jobs pre, during and post treatment. 31
  32. 32. _Output ☰ Contact Us 1 in 3 Canadians will experience! nancial hardship when relocating close to hospitals to receive care. Healing Needs A Home Donate Today Many patients cannot a" ord to relocate to major hospital centers in order to qualify for treatment or receive care. Your donation will support StayWell in its' mission to provide reduced- cost housing in clean, comfortable, and safe areas close to patients' designated hospitals. Is your hospital enslisted with StayWell? Bring subsidized housing to patients who require Toronto's medical care. We'll show you how. Helping Patients Find A Home Learn More Give Comfort To Healing Donate Enlist Your Hospital Learn More About Us Our Story Our Work Mission & Vision Meet The Team The Cause The Cuase Stories Get Involved Volunteer Enlist Your Hospital Donate Contact Us Give Comfort To Healing. Your donation will support StayWell in its mission to close the health care relocation cost gap by providing comfortable subsidized temporary housing. Donate Today Terms & Conditions StayWell 2019 StayWell Partners Care About Their Pateints Tina Proulx faced insurmountable! nancial barriers to receiving life-saving treatment when she was forced to move to one of the most expensive cities in the country without any income. Learn how StayWell emerged to help Tina make the easy decision of choosing to save her life without sacri! cing her! nancial welfare. Making A Difference: The Story of Tina Proulx Read More ⌃ The Cause B Turning low ﬁdelity wireframes into commutative program user ﬂows and be transformed into site ‘pages’ with emotional micro-interactions that communicated the sensitive nature that gave linked gestures to be minimal but impactful meaning of patients to donors. IV Developing Solutions Findings Emotional - Communication - Security - Results Engagement 80% from 10% Features 100% from 25% Regulation 100% from 50% 32
  33. 33. _Impact B VI In the quest to assist charitable organisations a journey map was developed to help align stakeholders and foreshadow practitioners, patients and the donation to receipt process. Changing Habits 26/02/2020, 15:36Custellence | Main Page 1 of 1https://custellence.com/app/main/15198483 ) PMH, MOUNT SINAI, UHN Program requirements Speci;c Patient Programs ) Patient Eligibility Page Hits Contact Us completed forms Content Participation and Patient Questionnaire ) ) Organic Online Search Post Application Acceptance Eligibility Exploration and/or Application THP Contract ) On Site Exploration Program EnrollmentPre-Site Exploration ) * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * !Touchpoint: Phone Main challenges "Policy and Rules Organisations Support Systems Organisations Processes Organisations Activities Metric and Data #Competitors and Substitutes $Touchpoint: Print %Touchpoint: Physical &Touchpoint: Digital Service Evidence 'Customers Emotional State (Customer Journey %Persona Pro;le STAYWELL - Journey (Empathy) Map & Service (System) Blueprint All changes saved !Map list " Share # $ % &Help ' (Menu Donate Today Your donation will support StayWell in its mission to close the health care relocation cost gap by providing comfortable subsidized temporary housing. Fields marked with * are required. Donate Today $25 $50 $100 Other How Much Will You Donate? Donation Details First name* Email (to receive receipt)* Last name* Payment Details Card number* Name on card* MM/YYYY* CVV* Billing Address Address (with number or name) * City* State* Country* Postcode* staywell staywell Thank you [Donor], your generosity goes a long way in ensuring that Canadians in need of specialized treatment and procedures actually receive the care they require. All proceeds go directly to subsidizing temporary housing for Canadian patients who require re-location for majour treatment, Caring donors such as yourself not only materially support those in need, but additionally support the Staywell charity in bringing the issues of accessible healthcare to the forefront of public policy. If you would like to know more about our work, and how you can be of further assistance, please contact donor services at info@staywell.charity. If you have any question about your donation or receipts please email receipts@staywell.charity On behalf of our entire charity and Canadian patients in need, we thank you for your donation and willing spirit. Stefan Weldishofer, Director Staywell Charity Stefan Weldishofer, Director Staywell Charity Jane Doe 10 Capreol Court Unit 000 Toronto, ON M5V 4B3 Official Donation Receipt Jane Doe 10 Capreol Court Unit 000 Toronto, ON M5V 4B3 Donation Details Receipt Number/Numéro de reçu: T1593691 Location Issued/Lieu de la délivrance: Toronto, Canada Amount/Montant: $50.00 September 29, 2018 Staywell Charity 157 Adelaide Street West Suite #111 Toronto, ON M5H 4E7 Canada Reveue Agency/Agence du revenu du Canada: www.canada.ca/charities-giving info@staywell.charity | www.staywell.charity Reﬂections Fulﬁlling cause bringing people together for others in the need for better healthcare. Revisit Archetypes, personas and user research could of lead to more innovative solutions 33
  34. 34. _Why Care INTERACTION DESIGN EXPERIENCE DESIGN PRODUCT DESIGN SERVICE DESIGN DESIGN THINKING GRAPHIC DESIGN SOCIAL DESIGN SENSORY EMPATHY STORIES SNAPSHOTS SKILLS My (Policy) How My (Process) Which 34
  35. 35. _Innovation Talks & Interactive Workshops M a s t e r i n g E x p e r i e n c e D e s i g n Teaching I 35
  36. 36. - _Method Tomorrows People I’ve been facilitating classes and design thinking workshops on approaches Speculating Futures to Anticipate Usability, Prototyping World-building Brand Narratives, and Look forward to my next event Managing Agile Teams & Cultural Project Capabilities. Change-Makers Currently been holding events in Toronto, Dubai and London to build a capable co-collective and currently looking forward to lecturing at a number of institutions and organisations. II Fortune 500 Consulting - Accenture / Multi Sector Industry - TATA Consulting / Ph.D. Design & Business - Univeristy of Dubai 36
  37. 37. III FUTUROFLOW THINKING METHODS DOING OFFERRRINGS _2020+ Workshop Founder GLOBAL BRAND EXPERIENCE TO SERVICE DESIGN DOJO 37
  38. 38. LEARNING REFINE DISCOVER DEFINE DEVELOP DELIVER SY N TH ESIS R ESEA R C H C O N V ER G EN C E D IV ER G EN C E C O N V ER G EN C E D IV ER G EN C E IM PLEM EN TATIO N ID EATIO N A B V CIRCULAR (REMOTE-NOMAD) ECONOMY (Mohan, 2018) _Economy MILANOTE ZOOM / GOOGLE MEETS MURAL INVISION CUSTELLENCE 38
  39. 39. 🇦🇪 Local Mobile (+971) 58 574 4580 🇺🇳 International WhatsApp (+44) 7557 882354 📧 Email Address hello@manishkc.com _Q&A

