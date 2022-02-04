Successfully reported this slideshow.
English Speaking Course - Top English Speaking Classes in Bangalore

Feb. 04, 2022
Education

Top English Speaking Classes in Bangalore @ Speakeng India. Spoken English classes in Bangalore @ Affordable Fees. Learn English Speaking Course in Bangalore from 100% Certified Trainers. Visit https://www.speakengindia.com/spoken-english-classes-in-bangalore/ for more details.

English Speaking Course - Top English Speaking Classes in Bangalore

  1. 1. SPEAKENG INDIA Welcome to Speakeng India Foreign Language Courses Institute in Bangalore
  2. 2. WHAT WE PROVIDE We at Speakeng India provide you Best Spoken English Classes with such guidance that helps you master the language along with interview skills, presentation skills, personality development, email Etiquette, accent training, and much more. Confidence is your personal trait but we help you to build it as it's the key to speaking fluent English.
  3. 3. OUR VISION Speakeng India aims to help you improve your English communication skills and become a confident and smarter individual.
  4. 4. OUR MISSION Speakeng India deals with all kinds of students and enlightens them about various aspects and competitions that they would be facing in their career pathway.
  5. 5. WHY SPEAKENG INDIA  Speakeng India Provides you best Spoken English Classes in Bangalore & also it is one of the biggest training institutes for Languages in Bangalore.  We have specially designed English Speaking Course in Bangalore for people who find it difficult to express themselves in English even though they know what to be said in particular situations.  At Speakeng India’s Spoken English classes we focus on the needs of every student since the learning requirements and learning curve of every student is different.
  6. 6. Courses Spoken English • Advanced & Corporate English • Business English • Soft Skill Training IELTS Coaching PTE OET
  7. 7. Foreign Language Training • French • German • Dutch • Spanish Accent Training • Neutral Accent • US Accent • UK Accent • Australian Accent Courses
  8. 8. Other Courses  Indian Language • Hindi • Kannada  Computer Courses • Basic Computers • Tally • JAVA Arabic Portuguese Italian GRE GMAT Image Management
  9. 9. HOW IT WORKS? Few Details about IELTS The International English Language Testing System which is abbreviated as IELTS is owned and jointly managed by Cambridge English Language Assessment, the British Council and IDP Education Pvt Ltd is one of the major English language tests in the world. IELTS exam is designed to assess the candidate's ability to handle English and proficiency of their language.
  10. 10. Few Details about Spoken English Spoken English Course is a program to suit almost anybody who wants to learn to speak English well. It accommodates beginners as well as those who have some knowledge of English but want to improve further. The best thing is that you will always learn along with people who are at the same level of English as you.
  11. 11. Few Details about Foreign Language In a globalized world, where mobility is facilitated, gaining knowledge of other languages is a benefit. Not solely does it assist when traveling, it is additionally a great benefit for analyzing in common and for career prospects abroad. Acquiring a second language allows us to boost a number of intellectual capabilities at all ages.
  12. 12. Branches  Bangalore  Marathahalli  BTM Layout  Madiwala  Koramangala  Electronic City  Malleshwaram  Mangalore
  13. 13. CONTACT US Website : www.speakengindia.com Email : info@speakengindia.com Phone : +91 9148294666

