Smart healmet

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RISE KRISHNA SAI PRAKASAM GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS SMART HELMET BASED ON IOT TECHNOLOGY FOR ACCIDENT DETECTION AND REPORTING ...
CONTENTS 1. Abstract 2. Introduction 3. Block diagram 4. Working 5. Components used 6. Advantages 7. Disadvantages 8. Appl...
ABSTRACT • A smart helmet is a type of protective headgear used by the rider which makes bike driving safer than before. •...
• So when accidents occurs,it will send message by GSM to register numbers with their current location by GPS module. • Th...
INTRODUCTION • The thought of developing this project comes to do some good things towards the society. Day by day the two...
IMAGES Front view of helmet Back view of helmet Setup without vehicle
Contd… Setup with vehicle
BLOCK DIAGRAM Arduino microcontroll er GPS Driver Circuit Dc Motor Pressure Sensor Alcohol Sensor Accelerometer ANDROID PH...
View of the smart helmet (Drunken or not) (wear the helmet or not) (Detects tilt of the helmet)
WORKING • In this system ESP8266 wifi is used. When the system is switched on, LED will be ON indicating that power is sup...
COMPONENTS USED Hardware • ESP8266 Wifi Module • Pressure sensor • Alcohol sensor • Accelerometer • GPS • Driver Circuit •...
ADVANTAGES • Detection of accident in remote area can be easily detected and medical services provided in short time. • Si...
DISADVANTAGES • The bike will not start unless we wear the helmet.(in the case of lost or damage) • Cost of project is hig...
APPLICATIONS • It can be used in real time safety system. • We can implement the whole circuit into small module later. • ...
FUTURE SCOPE • The system will ensure that the motorbike will not start unless the rider wear a helmet and has not consume...
• It can be used for passing message from the one vehicle to another vehicle by using wireless transmitter. • We have used...
• In this project we have successfully designed a smart helmet band using GSM and GPS technology. • The project made compu...
REFERENCES 1. Nitin Agarwal, Anshul Kumar Singh, Pushpendra Pratap Singh, Rajesh Sahani, “SMART HELMET”, International Res...
Smart healmet
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
10 views
Jun. 04, 2021

Smart healmet

Smart helmet based on IOT accident detection and reporting

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Smart healmet

  1. 1. RISE KRISHNA SAI PRAKASAM GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS SMART HELMET BASED ON IOT TECHNOLOGY FOR ACCIDENT DETECTION AND REPORTING SYSTEM PRESENTED BY G.MANI (188A5A0208)
  2. 2. CONTENTS 1. Abstract 2. Introduction 3. Block diagram 4. Working 5. Components used 6. Advantages 7. Disadvantages 8. Applications 9. Future scope 10. Conclusion 11. References
  3. 3. ABSTRACT • A smart helmet is a type of protective headgear used by the rider which makes bike driving safer than before. • The main purpose of this smart helmet to provide safety for rider.This implement by using advance feature like alcohol detection,accident identification, location tracking,fall detection. • This makes not only smart helmet but also feature of smart bike.Its compulsory to wear helmet,without helmet ignition switch cannot ON. • A RF module as wireless link which able to communicate between transmitter and recover. • If rider getting drunk it gets automatically ignition switch locked,and send message automatically to their register mobile number with their current location. •
  4. 4. • So when accidents occurs,it will send message by GSM to register numbers with their current location by GPS module. • The distinctcity utility of project is fall detection,if the bike rider fall from bike it will send message automatically.
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION • The thought of developing this project comes to do some good things towards the society. Day by day the two wheeler accidents are increasing and leads to loss of many lives. • If accidents are one issue, lack of treatment in proper time is another reason for deaths. • In such situation, informing to ambulance or family members through mobile to rescue him for an extent.
  6. 6. IMAGES Front view of helmet Back view of helmet Setup without vehicle
  7. 7. Contd… Setup with vehicle
  8. 8. BLOCK DIAGRAM Arduino microcontroll er GPS Driver Circuit Dc Motor Pressure Sensor Alcohol Sensor Accelerometer ANDROID PHONE Receiver unit Block diagram of smart helmet wifi
  9. 9. View of the smart helmet (Drunken or not) (wear the helmet or not) (Detects tilt of the helmet)
  10. 10. WORKING • In this system ESP8266 wifi is used. When the system is switched on, LED will be ON indicating that power is supplied to the circuit. • The accelerometer is placed in the helmet such that it detects tilts of the helmet. When the rider crashes, the helmet hits the ground and the accelerometer detects the tilts that are created when the helmet hits the ground and then the microcontroller detect the accident occurrence and it will send information about the accident and location of accident using GPS modules. • Alcohol sensor sense the alcoholic content whether the rider drunken or not, if he drunken bike will not start showing as alcohol detected on android app. • Use of pressure sensor, gives the whether the rider wear the helmet or not. If he not wears the helmet again bike will not start and intimate to rider to wear the helmet.
  11. 11. COMPONENTS USED Hardware • ESP8266 Wifi Module • Pressure sensor • Alcohol sensor • Accelerometer • GPS • Driver Circuit • DC Motor Software • IDE • Embedded C
  12. 12. ADVANTAGES • Detection of accident in remote area can be easily detected and medical services provided in short time. • Simply avoiding drunken drive by using alcohol detector, it will reduce the probability of accidents. • Operates on solar as well as battery supply.
  13. 13. DISADVANTAGES • The bike will not start unless we wear the helmet.(in the case of lost or damage) • Cost of project is high.
  14. 14. APPLICATIONS • It can be used in real time safety system. • We can implement the whole circuit into small module later. • Less power consuming safety system. • This safety system technology can further be enhanced in car and also by replacing the helmet with seat belt. • Useful for school students. • Useful for bike and scooters. • Help to protect life in accident case. • Number of cases of violated traffic rules can be reduced.
  15. 15. FUTURE SCOPE • The system will ensure that the motorbike will not start unless the rider wear a helmet and has not consumed alcohol. Hence safety of person is ensured. • Also GSM technology is used to inform the family members in case of an accident. In future scope we can use GPS to send the location of accident along with the message. • The vehicle tracking system can be implemented. This will protect the vehicle from theft. This can also be used to ensure that rider is not misusing the bike. • We can implement various bioelectric sensors on the helmet to measure the various activity. • We can use small camera for the recording of drivers activity.
  16. 16. • It can be used for passing message from the one vehicle to another vehicle by using wireless transmitter. • We have used solar panel for helmet power supply by using same power supply we can charge our mobile.
  17. 17. • In this project we have successfully designed a smart helmet band using GSM and GPS technology. • The project made compulsory of wear helmet to start the ignition of vehicle and while riding if any sudden change in velocity occurs then accelerometer will monitor the change and a short message with the location of rider will be send to the predefined number using GSM module. • This is a situation where we found some solution to the problem of increased death ratio caused by road accidents. CONCLUSION
  18. 18. REFERENCES 1. Nitin Agarwal, Anshul Kumar Singh, Pushpendra Pratap Singh, Rajesh Sahani, “SMART HELMET”, International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology, volume 2, issue 2, May 2015. 2. 98.6% bikers’ who died didn’t wear a helmet, timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/Chennai 3. https://www.arduino.cc/en/Reference/Board 4. https://www.instructables.com/id/Bluetooth-Hc-05-With- Arduino 5. https://www.arduino.cc/en/Tutorial/HomePage YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZrCH1Fx7Y&t=14s

×