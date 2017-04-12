Heltsel, gereenii erh zui

Хэлцэл, гэрээний эрх зүйн ойлголт Багш: Хууль зүйн магистр, хуульч Маньбазарын Амарнасаа
Хэлцлийн тухай ойлголт Иргэний эрх, үүргийг үүсгэх, өөрчлөх шилжүүлэх дуусгавар болгох зорилгоор хүсэл зоригоо илэрхийлсэн...
Хэлцлийн ангилал • Хүчин төгөлдөр хэлцэл • Хүчин төгөлдөр бус хэлцэл/Энэ ангиллыг хуулийн зохицуулалтаас улбаалан хамааруу...
Хэлцэл хүчин төгөлдөр байх шинж • Тодорхой зорилготой байх • Хүсэл зоригийн илэрхийлэл байх • Субьектын үйлдэл, эс үйлдэхү...
Тодорхой зорилготой байх Эдийн засаг, эрх зүйн тодорхой үр дүнд хүрэхэд чиглэсэн зорилготой байдаг.  Эдийн засгийн үр дүн...
Хүсэл зоригийн илэрхийлэл байх Хэлцэл хийж буй этгээдийн үйлдэл, эс үйлдэхүй нь тухайн этгээдийн тодорхой хэрэгцээнд тулгу...
Хүсэл зоригийн илэрхийллийн шинж  Тухайн этгээдийн хэрэгцээ: /амьдрах орон байр, хийх ажил, өмсөх хувцас г.м  Хэрэгцээнд...
Аман хэлбэр  Хэлцлийн гол нөхцөлийн талаар талууд тохиролцсон  Хэлцэл хийснийг нотолсон пайз, тасалбар зэрэг хэрэглэж за...
Бичгэн хэлбэр  Талууд хүсэл зоригоо илэрхийлсэн баримт бичиг үйлдэж, гарын үсэг зурсан  Хэлцэл хийх тухай саналыг зөвшөө...
Бодит үйлдлээр хийх хэлбэр  Талууд бодит үйлдлээр хэлцэл хийж болно. ИХ-ийн 42.8-д “ Талууд голууд нөхцөлийн хувьд хүсэл ...
Дуугүй хүлээн зөвшөөрөх байдлаар хийх хэлбэр  Ямар нэгэн хариу үйлдэл хийлгүйгээр хэлцэл хийж болно /Энэ тохиолдол хэлцэл...
Хуульд нийцсэн байх  Агуулгын хувьд / Хүсэл зоригийн илэрхийлэл нь нөгөө тал хүлээн авах боломжтой, нөгөө талын эрх, хуул...
Хүчин төгөлдөр бус хэлцэл  Хүчин төгөлдөр бус хэлцэл гэдэг нь Иргэний хуульд заасан хэлцэл хийх нөхцөл, журмыг биелүүгүй ...
Хүчин төгөлдөр бус байх хэлцэл • хууль зөрчсөн буюу нийтээр хүлээн зөвшөөрсөн зан суртахууны хэм хэмжээнд харшилсан хэлцэл...
Хүчин төгөлдөр бус байх хэлцэл • эрх зүйн бүрэн чадамжтай этгээд үйлдлийнхээ учир холбогдлыг ойлгох чадваргүй болсон буюу ...
Хүчин төгөлдөр бусад тооцож болох хэлцэл Сонирхогч этгээдийн гаргасан нэхэмжлэлээр, хуульд заасан үндэслэл, журмын дагуу з...
Хэлцлийн бусад ангилал Төлбөрийн шинжээр нь: Хариу төлбөртэй Хариу төлбөргүй Оролцогч талуудыг шалгуур болгон Нэг талын Ол...
Гэрээний эрх зүй
ГЭРЭЭНИЙ ЭРХ ЗҮЙ • Гэрээ гэдэг нь тодорхой үр дүнд хүрэхийн тулд хоёр ба түүнээс дээш этгээд хүсэл зоригоо илэрхийлж, эрх ...
Үндсэн шинж • Талуудын эрх, үүргийг нэгдлийг бататгасан байна. Хүсэл, зоригийн нэгдэл байна. • Талуудын сайн дурын үндсэн ...
Гэрээний агуулга Гэрээний агуулга гэдэг нь тухайн гэрээг байгуулахдаа талууд харилцан тохиролцож байгаа нөхцлүүдийн нийлбэ...
Гол нөхцөл Гол нөхцөл гэдэг нь гэрээ байгуулах талууд зайлшгүй тохиролцох буюу тусгах нөхцөлийг хэлнэ. Гол нөхцөл нь дараа...
Ердийн нөхцөл Талууд харилцан тохиролцоогүй тохиолдолд хуулийн хэм хэмжээгээр зохицуулагдах боломжтой нөхцөлийг хэлнэ. Ж н...
Стандарт нөхцөл “Гэрээний нэг тал нь нөгөөдөө санал болгож байгаа хуулиар тодорхойлогдоогүй буюу хуулийн заалтыг тодотгосо...
Гэрээг ангилах нь  Хариу төлбөртэй болон хариу төлбөргүй гэрээ  Үндсэн болон дагалдах гэрээ  Гуравдагч этгээдэд ашигтай...
Гэрээ байгуулах үе шат 1. Гэрээ байгуулах санал солилцох үе буюу оферт / дуудлага ба санал/  “Тодорхой бус этгээдүүдэд ха...
Гэрээг өөрчлөх, дуусгавар болгох Гэрээг өөрчлөх нь талуудын тохиролцоог өөрчлөх агуулгыг илэрхийлнэ. Тухайлбал, гэрээний з...
ГЭРЭЭГ ТАЙЛБАРЛАХ Амьдрал дээр гэрээнийхээ агуулгыг бүрэн ойлгож хэрэглэх явдал чухал юм.  Гэрээг тайлбарлахад гэрээний э...
ГЭРЭЭНИЙ ҮҮРЭГ БИЕЛЭГДЭЭГҮЙГЭЭС ҮҮСЭХ ҮР ДАГАВАР Гэрээний нэг тал нь үүргээ биелүүлээгүй болон зохих ёсоор биелүүлээгүйгээ...
“Үүрэг гүйцэтгүүлэгчээс гарсан зардал, эд хөрөнгийн алдагдал буюу гэмтэл, үүрэг гүйцэтгэгч үүргээ гүйцэтгэсэн бол үүрэг гү...
Алдагдал буюу гэмтэл /үүрэг гүйцэтгэгч үүргээ биелүүлээгүй буюу зохих ёсоор биелүүлээгүйгээс шалтгаалсан байна/: Гологдол...
АНХААРАЛ ХАНДУУЛСАНД БАЯРЛАЛАА
  1. 1. Хэлцэл, гэрээний эрх зүйн ойлголт Багш: Хууль зүйн магистр, хуульч Маньбазарын Амарнасаа
  2. 2. Хэлцлийн тухай ойлголт Иргэний эрх, үүргийг үүсгэх, өөрчлөх шилжүүлэх дуусгавар болгох зорилгоор хүсэл зоригоо илэрхийлсэн иргэн, хуулийн этгээдийн үйлдэл, эс үйлдэхүйг хэлцэл гэнэ./ИХ-ийн 39.1/
  3. 3. Хэлцлийн ангилал • Хүчин төгөлдөр хэлцэл • Хүчин төгөлдөр бус хэлцэл/Энэ ангиллыг хуулийн зохицуулалтаас улбаалан хамааруулах бөгөөд хүчин төгөлдөр бус байх болон байж болох үндэслэлүүдийг хамааруулан үзнэ/
  4. 4. Хэлцэл хүчин төгөлдөр байх шинж • Тодорхой зорилготой байх • Хүсэл зоригийн илэрхийлэл байх • Субьектын үйлдэл, эс үйлдэхүй байх • Агуулга хэлбэрийн хувьд шаардлага хангасан байх • Хууль нийцсэн байх
  5. 5. Тодорхой зорилготой байх Эдийн засаг, эрх зүйн тодорхой үр дүнд хүрэхэд чиглэсэн зорилготой байдаг.  Эдийн засгийн үр дүн: Ахуйн болон аж ахуйн тодорхой үйл ажиллагаа явуулж, ахуй амьдралаа дээшлүүлж, ашиг орлого олсноор сайн сайхан амьдарч, өсч хөгжихөд  Эрх зүйн үр дүн: Иргэний эрх, үүрийг үүсгэх, өөрчлөх, шилжүүлэх дуусгавар болгох /Хэлцлийн зорилго нь хэрэгжих боломжтой хууль зүйн дагуу байх шаардлагыг хангаж байж хэлцлийн нэг бүрэлдэхүүн болдог/
  6. 6. Хүсэл зоригийн илэрхийлэл байх Хэлцэл хийж буй этгээдийн үйлдэл, эс үйлдэхүй нь тухайн этгээдийн тодорхой хэрэгцээнд тулгуурлан хүсэх, зорих байдлаар ойлгомжтой байдлаар илэрхийлэгдэнэ. Үг зүйн хувьд: Хүсэл- ямар нэгэн юманд дурших, бахдах эрмэлзээр мөрөөдөх сэтгэл Зориг- үйл ажилд хичээх, чармайх
  7. 7. Хүсэл зоригийн илэрхийллийн шинж  Тухайн этгээдийн хэрэгцээ: /амьдрах орон байр, хийх ажил, өмсөх хувцас г.м  Хэрэгцээнд тулгуурласан анхдагч мөрөөдөл, өдөөлт байдлаар илрэх сэдэл: Сэдэл төрснөөр хэлцэл болон бусад үйлдэл хийх боломж бий болдог бөгөөд хууль зүйн үр дагаврыг үүсгэдэггүй.  Зориг эрмэлзлэл: Сэдлийг бий болгож буй шийдмэг байдал юм. Энэ үед хүсэж буй зүйлийн агуулга нэгэнт бий болсон байна.  Илэрхийлэх арга: Дан ганц идэвхгүй хүсэл зориг байх нь хэлцэлд хангалтгүй юм. Гадагш илэрхийлэх нөхцөл, боломж нь тодорхой аргаар дамжин хэрэгжинэ.
  8. 8. Аман хэлбэр  Хэлцлийн гол нөхцөлийн талаар талууд тохиролцсон  Хэлцэл хийснийг нотолсон пайз, тасалбар зэрэг хэрэглэж заншсан зүйлийг олгосон  Хууль буюу гэрээнд заасан бол хэлцэл хийх тухай саналд хариу өгөх тогтоосон хугацаа, эсхүл ердийн боломжит хугацаа өнгөрсөн
  9. 9. Бичгэн хэлбэр  Талууд хүсэл зоригоо илэрхийлсэн баримт бичиг үйлдэж, гарын үсэг зурсан  Хэлцэл хийх тухай саналыг зөвшөөрсөн талын хүсэл зоригийг илэрхийлсэн захидал, цахилгаан, албан бичиг, телефакс, эдгээртэй адилтгах бусад баримт бичгийг нөгөө тал хүлээн авсан  Хуульд зааснаар бүртгүүлэх буюу нотариатаар гэрчлүүлбэл зохих хэлцлийг бүртгүүлсэн буюу гэрчлүүлсэн  Цахим хэлбэрээр хийх бол талууд хүсэл зоригоо илэрхийлсэн цахим баримт бичиг үйлдэж хуульд заасан тоон гарын үсэг зурсан
  10. 10. Бодит үйлдлээр хийх хэлбэр  Талууд бодит үйлдлээр хэлцэл хийж болно. ИХ-ийн 42.8-д “ Талууд голууд нөхцөлийн хувьд хүсэл зоригоо бодит үйлдлээр илэрхийлэн хийж болно” 43.3-т “ Нэг талын хүсэл зоригийн илэрхийллийг нөгөө тал хүлээн авснаа өөрийн тодорхой үйлдлээр илэрхийлсэн бол уг хэлцлийг бодит үйлдлээр хийгдсэн гэж үзнэ” хэмээн баталгаажуулсан байна. /Ж нь: Хэлгүй хүн дэлгүүрээс юм авахдаа гараараа дохиж зангах, толгой дохиж зөвшөөрөх, толгой сэгсэрч татгалзах г.м/
  11. 11. Дуугүй хүлээн зөвшөөрөх байдлаар хийх хэлбэр  Ямар нэгэн хариу үйлдэл хийлгүйгээр хэлцэл хийж болно /Энэ тохиолдол хэлцэл хийх тухай саналаа нөгөө талд тодорхой, ойлгомжтой байдлаар илэрхийлсэн байх ёстой/  Хууль болон гэрээнд заасан тохиолдолд хэлцэл хийх тухай саналд хариу өгөхгүй байгааг хэлцэл хийхээр зөвшөөрсөн гэж үзнэ /ИХ-ийн 42.9/
  12. 12. Хуульд нийцсэн байх  Агуулгын хувьд / Хүсэл зоригийн илэрхийлэл нь нөгөө тал хүлээн авах боломжтой, нөгөө талын эрх, хууль ёсны эрх ашиг сонирхлыг болон холбогдох хууль тогтоомжийг зөрчөөгүй байх/ Хүсэл зоригийн агуулгыг тайлбарлахдаа үгийн шууд утгыг анхаарна. Хэрэв утга нь ойлгомжгүй бол хүсэл зоригоо илэрхийлэгчдийн хэрэгцээ, шаардлага, үг болон үйлдэл, эс үйлдэхүй бусад нөхцөл байдалд дүн шинжилгээ хийх замаар тайлбарлана” /ИХ-ийн 41-р зүйл/ Дээр дурдсан шаардлагуудыг хангасан бол хүчин төгөлдөр хэлцэл хийгдсэнд тооцож болно. Хүчин төгөлдөр хэлцэл хийснээс хойш иргэн нас барсан, эрх зүйн чадамжгүй болсон ч хүсэл зоригийн илэрхийлэл нь хүчин төгөлдөр хэвээр байна.
  13. 13. Хүчин төгөлдөр бус хэлцэл  Хүчин төгөлдөр бус хэлцэл гэдэг нь Иргэний хуульд заасан хэлцэл хийх нөхцөл, журмыг биелүүгүй буюу зохих ёсоор биелүүлээгүйгээс болж нөгөө талдаа хохирол учруулсан буюу учруулахад хүргэсэн тохиолдлууд юм. Энэ нь хэлцэлд тавигдах шалгуур үзүүлэлтийг хангаж чадахгүй нь тогтоогдсон байх ба түүнийг хуульд заан баталгаажуулсан байна. Хүчин төгөлдөр бус байх хэлцэл буюу туйлын хүчин төгөлдөр бус хэлцэл Хүчин төгөлдөр бусад тооцож болох хэлцэл буюу харьцангуй хүчин төгөлдөр бус хэлцэл
  14. 14. Хүчин төгөлдөр бус байх хэлцэл • хууль зөрчсөн буюу нийтээр хүлээн зөвшөөрсөн зан суртахууны хэм хэмжээнд харшилсан хэлцэл; • дүр үзүүлэн хийсэн хэлцэл; • өөр хэлцлийг халхавчлах зорилгоор хийсэн хэлцэл; • үнэн санаанаасаа бус, хөнгөмсгөөр хандаж, түүнийгээ илэрнэ гэж урьдаас тооцож, тодорхой хүсэл зориг илэрхийлэн хийсэн хэлцэл; • эрх зүйн чадамжгүй этгээдийн хийсэн хэлцэл; • сэтгэцийн өвчний улмаас өөрийн үйлдлийн учир холбогдлыг ойлгохгүй, өөрийгөө зөв удирдаж чадахгүй болсон иргэн эрх зүйн бүрэн чадамжгүй гэж албан ёсоор тооцогдоогүй байхдаа хийсэн хэлцэл;
  15. 15. Хүчин төгөлдөр бус байх хэлцэл • эрх зүйн бүрэн чадамжтай этгээд үйлдлийнхээ учир холбогдлыг ойлгох чадваргүй болсон буюу сэтгэцийн түр зуурын сааталд орсон үедээ илэрхийлсэн хэлцэл; • хуулиар тогтоосон хэлбэрийг зөрчсөн, хуульд заасан тохиолдолд зохих этгээдийн зөвшөөрөлгүй хийсэн хэлцэл; • хуулийн этгээд үйл ажиллагааныхаа үндсэн зорилгыг зөрчиж хийсэн хэлцэл; • дээр дурдсан хүчин төгөлдөр бус хэлцлийн үндсэн дээр хийсэн бусад хэлцэл.
  16. 16. Хүчин төгөлдөр бусад тооцож болох хэлцэл Сонирхогч этгээдийн гаргасан нэхэмжлэлээр, хуульд заасан үндэслэл, журмын дагуу зөвхөн шүүх хүчин төгөлдөр бусад тооцож болох хэлцэл юм. Ийнхүү шүүх хүчин төгөлдөр бусад тооцсон тохиолдолд тухайн хэлцэл нь хийгдсэн цагаасаа л эхлэн хүчин төгөлдөр бус байна. Дараах хэлцлийг хүчин төгөлдөр бусад тооцож болно: Ноцтой төөрөгдлийн улмаас хийсэн хэлцэл Хүч хэрэглэж хийсэн хэлцэл Хууран мэхэлж хийсэн хэлцэл Хэлцлийн зарим хэсэг хүчин төгөлдөр гэж тооцогдсон боловч үлдсэн хэсэг нь уг хэлцлийн зорилтыг хангаж чадахуйц байвал хэлцэл хүчин төгөлдөр хэвээр үлдэнэ.
  17. 17. Хэлцлийн бусад ангилал Төлбөрийн шинжээр нь: Хариу төлбөртэй Хариу төлбөргүй Оролцогч талуудыг шалгуур болгон Нэг талын Олон талын Талуудад эрх, үүрэг бий болгох шинжээр нь: Урьдчилан тохиролцсон Бодит хэлцэл Хуулийн зохицуулалтыг үндэс болгон Болзол тавьж хийсэн хэлцэл Биржийн хэлцэл Зөвшөөрлөөр хийх хэлцэл
  19. 19. Гэрээний эрх зүй
  20. 20. ГЭРЭЭНИЙ ЭРХ ЗҮЙ • Гэрээ гэдэг нь тодорхой үр дүнд хүрэхийн тулд хоёр ба түүнээс дээш этгээд хүсэл зоригоо илэрхийлж, эрх үүргээ үүсгэж, өөрчилж, дуусгавар болгож буй үйлдэл/эс үйлдэхүй/ юм. Энгийн ойлголтоор бол хэлэлцээр буюу тохиролцоо ч гэж болно.
  21. 21. Үндсэн шинж • Талуудын эрх, үүргийг нэгдлийг бататгасан байна. Хүсэл, зоригийн нэгдэл байна. • Талуудын сайн дурын үндсэн дээр байгуулагдсан байна. • Талуудын хийх үйлдлийн дэс дарааг тогтоосон байна. • Гэрээ бүхэн хэлцлээр дамжиж хийгддэг. • Хуульд нийцсэн байна. • Гэрээ нь хэрэгжих баталгаатай байна.
  22. 22. Гэрээний агуулга Гэрээний агуулга гэдэг нь тухайн гэрээг байгуулахдаа талууд харилцан тохиролцож байгаа нөхцлүүдийн нийлбэр юм. Гэрээний нөхцөлийг дараах байдлаар ангилна: • Гол нөхцөл • Ердийн нөхцөл • Бусад нөхцөл • Стандарт нөхцөл
  23. 23. Гол нөхцөл Гол нөхцөл гэдэг нь гэрээ байгуулах талууд зайлшгүй тохиролцох буюу тусгах нөхцөлийг хэлнэ. Гол нөхцөл нь дараах хэлбэрээр илэрч болно: Хуульд заасан байж болно: Хуульд энэ гол нөхцөл гэж тодорхойлохгүйгээр голдуу гэрээнд тусгах зүйлийн агуулгыг хуульчилдаг. Гэрээнд зайлшгүй тусгавал зохих: Гэрээний онцлогтой уялдан зайлшгүй тусгавал зохих нөхцөлийг ойлгоно. Нэг талын хүссэний дагуу нөгөө тал нь зөвшөөрсөн: Талуудын хэн нэгний санал болгож буй нөхцөл нь гэрээ байгуулах явдалтай салшгүй холбоотой бөгөөд нөгөө тал хүлээн зөвшөөрвөл гол нөхцөл тохиролцсонд тооцно.
  24. 24. Ердийн нөхцөл Талууд харилцан тохиролцоогүй тохиолдолд хуулийн хэм хэмжээгээр зохицуулагдах боломжтой нөхцөлийг хэлнэ. Ж нь: Үүргийн гүйцэтгэлийн чанарын талаар гэрээнд тодорхой заагаагүй бол үүрэг гүйцэтгэгч нь ердийн шаардлагад нийцүүлэн үүргээ гүйцэтгэж дундаас доошгүй чанарын эд хөрөнгө шилжүүлэх үүрэгтэй /ИХ-ийн 214-р зүйл/ Бусад нөхцөл Гэрээний нөхцөлүүдийг хэрэгжүүлэх үүргээс талууд тохиролцон тогтоож болох туслах чанартай нөхцөл Хууль, эрх зүйн актад тусгагдаагүй ч талууд ердийн шаардлагад нийцүүлж тохиролцож болох нөхцөл юм. Гэрээний хүчин төгөлдөр байдалд нөлөөлөхгүй.
  25. 25. Стандарт нөхцөл “Гэрээний нэг тал нь нөгөөдөө санал болгож байгаа хуулиар тодорхойлогдоогүй буюу хуулийн заалтыг тодотгосон журам тогтоосон, байнга хэрэглэгддэг, урьдчилан тогтоосон нөхцөлийг гэрээний стандарт нөхцөл гэнэ”/ ИХ-ийн 200.1/ Уг нөхцөлийг хүлээн авсан тал нь нэг бүрчлэн тохиролцохгүй бөгөөд өөрчлөлтгүйгээр хүлээн зөвшөөрөх шинжтэй байдгаараа ялгаатай. Энэ ойлголт нь гэрээний нөгөө тал нь уг нөхцөлийг үг дуугүй хүлээн зөвшөөр гэсэн үг биш юм. Энэ талаар ИХ-д 202-р зүйлд Стандарт нөхцөл хүчин төгөлдөр бус байх үндэслэлийг заасан. Тухайлбал, Стандарт нөхцөлийг гэрээнд тусгасан ч тэр нь харилцан итгэлцэл, шударга ёсны зарчимд харш, уг нөхцөлийг хүлээн зөвшөөрөгч нөгөө талдаа хохиролтой бол уг нөхцөл хүчин төгөлдөр бус байна.
  26. 26. Гэрээг ангилах нь  Хариу төлбөртэй болон хариу төлбөргүй гэрээ  Үндсэн болон дагалдах гэрээ  Гуравдагч этгээдэд ашигтай болон талуудад ашигтай гэрээ  Нэрлэгдээгүй болон хуулиар тогтоогдсон гэрээ  Энгийн журмаар болон тусгай журмаар байгуулагдах гэрээ
  27. 27. Гэрээ байгуулах үе шат 1. Гэрээ байгуулах санал солилцох үе буюу оферт / дуудлага ба санал/  “Тодорхой бус этгээдүүдэд хандсан хүсэл зоригийн илэрхийлэлд гэрээ байгуулах санал болгохыг шууд заагаагүй бол түүний санал гаргах дуудлага гэнэ./ИХ- ийн 195.4/  “Нэг этгээд өөрийн хүсэл зоригийг хүлээн зөвшөөрсөн этгээдтэй эрх, үүргийн хувьд холбогдохоор нэг буюу хэд хэдэн тодорхой этгээдэд хандан хүсэл зоригоо бодитойгоор хангалттай тодорхой илэрхийлсэн илэрхийллийг гэрээ байгуулах санал гэнэ” /ИХ-ийн 195.1/ 2. Талууд харилцан тохиролцоонд хүрч гэрээ байгуулсанд тооцох үе буюу акцепт
  28. 28. Гэрээг өөрчлөх, дуусгавар болгох Гэрээг өөрчлөх нь талуудын тохиролцоог өөрчлөх агуулгыг илэрхийлнэ. Тухайлбал, гэрээний зүйл, үнэ, үүрэг гүйцэтгэх газар, хугацаа, үүргийн гүйцэтгэлийг хангах арга гэх мэт гэрээний агуулгад өөрчлөлт оруулж болох юм. Гэрээг өөрчлөх үндэслэлүүд:  Талууд харилцан тохиролцсон  Хүндэтгэн үзэх үндэслэл бий болсон  Нэг талын эрх, хууль ёсны ашиг сонирхол  зөрчигдөх бодит нөхцөл байдал бий болсон  Эрх бүхий байгууллагын шийдвэр гарсан г.м
  29. 29. ГЭРЭЭГ ТАЙЛБАРЛАХ Амьдрал дээр гэрээнийхээ агуулгыг бүрэн ойлгож хэрэглэх явдал чухал юм.  Гэрээг тайлбарлахад гэрээний эрх зүйн харилцаанд оролцогчдын хийж буй тайлбар, мэргэжлийн байгууллагын тайлбар, хуулийн зохицуулалт /ИХ-ийн 198-р зүйл/-ыг иш үндэс болгоно.  Холимог гэрээний агуулгыг тайлбарлахдаа гэрээний гүйцэтгэлд илүү төсөөтэй тухайн төрлийн гэрээг зохицуулсан хуулийн хэм хэмжээг анхаарна.  Дээрх байдлаар гэрээний агуулгыг тодорхойлох боломжгүй бол талуудын гэрээ байгулахаас өмнө хийсэн хэлэлцээ, харилцан илгээсэн баримт бичиг, талуудын хооронд тогтсон практик, ажил хэргийн хүрээн тогтсон заншил зэрэг нөхцөл байдлыг харгалзан үздэг.
  30. 30. ГЭРЭЭНИЙ ҮҮРЭГ БИЕЛЭГДЭЭГҮЙГЭЭС ҮҮСЭХ ҮР ДАГАВАР Гэрээний нэг тал нь үүргээ биелүүлээгүй болон зохих ёсоор биелүүлээгүйгээс нөгөө талдаа учирсан хохирлыг нөхөн төлж, зөрчигдсөн эрхийг сэргээх үүрэгтэй. /УДШ-ийн тайлбараас/ a)Үүргээ биелүүлээгүй гэдэгт: Бүтээгдэхүүн нийлүүлэх, ажил гүйцэтгэх, үйлчилгээ үзүүлэх зэрэг гэрээгээр хүлээсэн үүргийг тухайн гэрээний хугацаанд, эсхүл тодорхой үе шат буюу хэсгээр гүйцэтгэх үүргийг гэрээнд зааснаар хийж гүйцэтгээгүй байхыг ойлгоно. b)Зохих ёсоор биелүүлээгүй гэдэгт: Үүрэг гүйцэтгэгч гэрээнд заасны дагуу тодорхойл үйлдэл гүйцэтгэсэн боловч тоо чанар, иж бүрдэл, нэр төрөл, хугацаа, үүрэг гүйцэтгэх газар, аргын талаар гэрээнд заасан нөхцөлийг зөрчсөнийг ойлгоно.
  31. 31. “Үүрэг гүйцэтгүүлэгчээс гарсан зардал, эд хөрөнгийн алдагдал буюу гэмтэл, үүрэг гүйцэтгэгч үүргээ гүйцэтгэсэн бол үүрэг гүйцэтгүүлэгчид зайлшгүй орох ёстой байсан орлогыг хохиролд тооцно” /ИХ-ийн 227.3/ Зардал: гэрээний дагуу нийлүүлсэн бүтээгдэхүүн гүйцэтгэсэн ажил үзүүлсэн ажил, үйлчилгээний дутууг гүйцээх, гэмтлийг арилгах, иж бүрдлийг хангахад гаргасан зардал бараа, бүтээгдэхүүнийг буцаан хүргүүлэх өөр этгээдээс илүү үнээр авахад гаргасан зардал г.м
  32. 32. Алдагдал буюу гэмтэл /үүрэг гүйцэтгэгч үүргээ биелүүлээгүй буюу зохих ёсоор биелүүлээгүйгээс шалтгаалсан байна/: Гологдол бүтээгдэхүүн үйлдвэрлэх Тоног төхөөрөмж эвдрэх Ажилтны сул зогсолтын хөлс Бусдад торгууль, хохирол төлөх Бүтээгдэхүүн дутагдах, үрэгдэх, гэмтэх г.м Орох ёстой орлого: Гэрээний үүрэг зохих ёсоор биелэгдсэн бол үүрэг гүйцэтгүүлэгч олох ёстой ашиг, орлого байна.
  33. 33. АНХААРАЛ ХАНДУУЛСАНД БАЯРЛАЛАА

