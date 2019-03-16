Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Why The Seahawks Will Go To The Super Dish I understand what you are believing. How about the Chicago Bears? Neglect them....
The Bears played the Giants just recently, yet the Giants were beat up. The Bears likewise got to benefit from a schedulin...
Why The Seahawks Will Go To The Super Dish

Why The Seahawks Will Go To The Super Dish

1 view

Published on

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Why The Seahawks Will Go To The Super Dish

  1. 1. Why The Seahawks Will Go To The Super Dish I understand what you are believing. How about the Chicago Bears? Neglect them. The Chicago Bears are done. They are highly overrated. Their weak spot is the QB which's going to obtain them eliminated come playoff time. Ask yourself this, what healthy team with a suitable defense as well as offense has the Bears beaten? If you said the Seahawks or the Giants, you would certainly be wrong. Both teams were battered. Let's talk about the Seahawks. First, they mosted likely to Soldier Area to play. That's a tough place. However, right here's the thing. The Seahawks lacked MVP Shaun Alexander as well as they just got WR Branch. Why's Branch essential? Well, the Seahawks went to a 4-wide infraction for the first time. They used the Chicago Bears video game to evaluate out their new offending formation-- without a running video game. They passed, passed and also passed some much more. In other words, you can toss that video game gone, because it's not a predictive measurement of one more match up.
  2. 2. The Bears played the Giants just recently, yet the Giants were beat up. The Bears likewise got to benefit from a scheduling break, since they were currently in the area from the Jets video game of the previous week. The Bears are shaky and also they'll drop just like last period. So why the Seahawks? The Bears might be the # 1 seed as well as the Seahawks the # 2. It's likely that a team like the Giants will certainly enter into Chicago and defeat the Bears. The Seahawks will certainly have home area for at least one game and for the championship game if the Bears shed. They are very hard in your home and also capable of defeating any kind of group in the NFC at home or when traveling-- if healthy. When the year is up, we'll see the Seahawks marching back to the Super Bowl. Will Visit Chicago win this time? Time will inform. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Bhp2Sbn-AA

×