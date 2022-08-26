Painting with oil colours is a truly unique artistic experience. Its thick viscosity and slow drying creates artwork with an unmatched level of depth and texture that is harder to achieve with other popular painting mediums. The unique form of Oil Colours also calls for a bit of background on how to make the most of this medium. The most important being the surface it will be applied on. The right choice of canvas can make the process of oil painting a whole lot more productive with smooth application and excellent colour hold.



Let’s take a look at some of the most ideal canvas options for oil painting:



Read More - https://kokuyocamlin.wordpress.com/2022/08/26/what-is-the-best-canvas-for-oil-painting/