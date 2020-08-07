Successfully reported this slideshow.
Now you can book luxurious New 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments at Garden City (off exit 7 Thika Super Highway) from KES 6.9m at affordable price.

  1. 1. The Top 3 Places For Affordable Properties in Kenya The African continent consists of a variety of locations that each offer its locals diverse lifestyles. Among these countries is Kenya which is known to be occupied by residents and working professionals ranging in the low to middle-income groups. The country is home to a majority of small as well as informal businesses apart from the large corporations which means that there are a lot of prospective home buyers who are looking for​ ​affordable housing in different areas. These properties should ideally be within their income ranges to be considered a good investment opportunity or an ideal lifestyle consideration. Kenya has a lot of small towns and major developing cities that have affordable real estate options. So, let’s look at the areas that offer the most​ ​affordable houses in Kenya for home buyers to settle down in with prices reaching as low as Ksh 199,000. Nakuru
  2. 2. The fourth largest city in Kenya, Nakuru is also the fastest growing town in East and Central Africa as per the United Nations. The area is known to have great agricultural wealth and also houses the Lake Nakuru National Park which is a natural home to animals such as giraffes, lions, and leopards. Nakuru has even started to upgrade the Lanet airstrip as an international airport. Despite this steady growth and increasing development, the prices of properties in this area are extremely affordable, especially compared to other big cities like Nairobi and Mombasa. Retail prices of land being as low as Ksh 350,000 make this an ideal location for investment opportunities. Konza
  3. 3. Kenya’s Vision 2030 project, an economic development blueprint that seeks to launch the country into middle-income status by 2030, includes Konza Techno City. The focus on developing this area also caught the attention of South Korea since the Asian country committed a substantial sum of Ksh. 10 billion to set up Kenya’s first graduates-only Information Technology University at Konza Technopolis. The project is set to be open in 2021 and is expected to fast track the development of this area even further. There is also the proposed Ksh. 300-billion Mombasa-Nairobi Expressway which will add excellent connectivity of Konza to the capital city of Nairobi. With these valuable infrastructure projects, Konza is definitely desirable for real estate investments. Properties in this area are currently starting at just Ksh 299,000 and only promise to increase in value over time. Matuu
  Predominantly a rich agricultural location, Matuu has seen quick and steady growth in recent years. It has now become one of the largest urban centres in Machakos County and an economic hub with increasing commercial progress. Matuu is also a key transit centre with connectivity to important areas such as Nairobi and Thika as well as other parts of Central and Eastern Kenya. There is access to important infrastructure such as schools, health facilities, shopping facilities, markets, and religious centres. With all of this to consider, the prices of properties here are surprisingly affordable starting from as low as Ksh 199,000.

