The top 3 places for affordable properties in kenya

Predominantly a rich agricultural location, Matuu has seen quick and steady growth in recent years. It has now become one of the largest urban centres in Machakos County and an economic hub with increasing commercial progress. Matuu is also a key transit centre with connectivity to important areas such as Nairobi and Thika as well as other parts of Central and Eastern Kenya. There is access to important infrastructure such as schools, health facilities, shopping facilities, markets, and religious centres. With all of this to consider, the prices of properties here are surprisingly affordable starting from as low as Ksh 199,000.

