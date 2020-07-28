Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
New Ready Possession 2 BHK Flats Floor Plan of Joyville Virar A constantly developing modern suburb in the city of Mumbai,...
Anyone looking for 2 BHK flats in Virar can enjoy an array of life-changing features and amenities brought together throug...
These​ ​2 BHK flats in Virar​ are built to last with earthquake resistant structures that are Seismic Zone III compliant. ...
The​ ​Shapoorji Pallonji Virar​ project, Joyville also comes with a whole range of amenities including a swimming pool, sk...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

New ready possession 2 bhk flats floor plan of joyville virar

14 views

Published on

A constantly developing modern suburb in the city of Mumbai, Virar has a lot of benefits to offer its residents. Any looking for a home in Virar can expect accessibility to various infrastructure including schools, hospitals, restaurants, shopping areas, outdoor spaces etc. as well as great connectivity to all parts of Mumbai through public transports and roadways. Along with this availability of the best services, prospective home buyers also have plenty of great living spaces to choose from. One such residential destination is Joyville Virar, a project of the real estate powerhouse Shapoorji Pallonji.
The Shapoorji Pallonji Virar project, Joyville also comes with a whole range of amenities including a swimming pool, skating rink, kids’ play area, jogging track, gym, seniors’ zone, indoor games, half basketball court, banquet hall, and much more. There is a dedicated clubhouse within the project for leisure as well as community interaction. Residents can even sign up for the exclusive AC bus service and the crèche facility. Most of all, Joyville Virar is surrounded by breathtaking views of lush greens and internal amenities.
Download Brochures Here — https://www.joyvillehomes.com/joyville-virar/

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

New ready possession 2 bhk flats floor plan of joyville virar

  1. 1. New Ready Possession 2 BHK Flats Floor Plan of Joyville Virar A constantly developing modern suburb in the city of Mumbai, Virar has a lot of benefits to offer its residents. Any looking for a​ ​home in Virar​ can expect accessibility to various infrastructure including schools, hospitals, restaurants, shopping areas, outdoor spaces etc. as well as great connectivity to all parts of Mumbai through public transports and roadways. Along with this availability of the best services, prospective home buyers also have plenty of great living spaces to choose from. One such residential destination is​ ​Joyville Virar​, a project of the real estate powerhouse Shapoorji Pallonji. Joyville, the cutting-edge Shapoorji Pallonji Virar project, has 7 Towers spread across 7 acres that offer homes that have it all, leaving no room for home buyers to compromise. This affordable housing project consists of 2 BHK flats in Virar West starting from ₹51.25 lakh along with 1 BHK homes starting from ₹38.25 lakh. These homes are future-ready, powered by JioFiber and are available through rental schemes powered by Zolo or similar avenues. It boasts a mix of joy and convenience by giving residents a comfortable city lifestyle at attractive real estate prices.
  2. 2. Anyone looking for 2 BHK flats in Virar can enjoy an array of life-changing features and amenities brought together through excellent design. Joyville Virar combines style and quality in a stunning 2 BHK floor plan of a total 644.4 sq. ft. that will make it to any buyer’s wishlist. The entrance of the home leads to a spacious living and dining room with an attached balcony on one side and a kitchen with its own dry balcony on the other. This main room leads into a passageway which connects to two bathrooms/toilets and the two bedrooms. The first bedroom along the passage has a spacious niche while the master bedroom at the end of the passage has its own balcony.
  3. 3. These​ ​2 BHK flats in Virar​ are built to last with earthquake resistant structures that are Seismic Zone III compliant. There is high quality vitrified flooring in each room with rough-textured ceramic tiles for convenience in the bathrooms and balconies. There are adequate electrical points placed across the house for appliances and other power supply needs. Every room is fitted with a laminated wooden flush door with great quality finish. The powder coated aluminium windows are also durable and safe. The granite kitchen counter is fitted with a stainless steel sink and the wall is made up of ceramic tiles up to 600 mm above the countertop while the non-tiled wall surface is treated with gypsum plaster with OBD paint finish. The toilets come with sanitary fittings and fixtures as well as false ceilings. There are also the added provisions for a washing machine in the kitchen utility area and for an exhaust fan and a geyser in the toilets.
  4. 4. The​ ​Shapoorji Pallonji Virar​ project, Joyville also comes with a whole range of amenities including a swimming pool, skating rink, kids’ play area, jogging track, gym, seniors’ zone, indoor games, half basketball court, banquet hall, and much more. There is a dedicated clubhouse within the project for leisure as well as community interaction. Residents can even sign up for the exclusive AC bus service and the crèche facility. Most of all, Joyville Virar is surrounded by breathtaking views of lush greens and internal amenities. Download Brochures Here —​ ​https://www.joyvillehomes.com/joyville-virar/

×